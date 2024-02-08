Behind the Meaning of Carole King’s “Bitter with the Sweet”

Carole King has many songs that give the listener a sense of peace, but few are as comforting as “Bitter with the Sweet.” Check out the meaning behind this hit, below.

Behind the Meaning

We can all trust King to give us a dose of truth when we need it most. Life isn’t all sweet, there are certainly some bitter moments thrown in there. Nevertheless, if we take both of those things in stride, we’ll find the sour moments almost make the good ones shine brighter.

Sometimes I’m tired and I wonder

What’s so all-fired important

About being someplace at some time

Woah, but I don’t really mind

‘Cause I could be on Easy Street

And I know that

You’ve got to take the bitter with the sweet

In the opening verse, King sings about taking life slowly. ‘Cause I could be on Easy Street, she sings. Despite how charming that sounds, she’s in no rush to get anywhere anytime soon. Instead she prefers to take life as it comes.

So, don’t let it get you down, my friend

Though it seems the blues will never end

On this you can depend, they always do

And I can tell you that it’s true

It’s a feeling that can’t be beat

And you’ve got to do it

You’ve got to take the bitter with the sweet

The third verse is the crux of the song. Even when the blues seem unavoidable and never-ending, King reminds us that they will eventually end. She urges the listener to take life as it comes, reveling in the good times and weathering the bad. You’ve got to take the bitter with the sweet, she sings.

You got to take the bitter with the sweet

You got to take, you got to take

You got to take the bitter with the sweet

The bitter with the sweet

Sweet, sweet

Oh sweet

