What Songs Will Usher Perform at Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show? Yeah!, My Boo, & More

Usher is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in a showcase that is “30 years in the making.” However, fans are wondering, with such a huge catalog of music and not a lot of time at the Super Bowl, what songs will he actually perform? Here’s a speculative list based on some of Usher’s biggest hits, from club bangers to slow, romantic songs.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. OMG

This is the ideal opener to an Usher Halftime Show. All he has to do is sing those first three words and the entire stadium will erupt. This song is the perfect opportunity for Usher to sing the opening line and pause while the crowd absolutely screams. We can only imagine what it would be like to be surrounded by adoring fans (and we imagine it a lot), but Usher has the unique opportunity to experience it for real by opening the Halftime Show with “OMG” from 2010.

2. DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love

As the ultimate club banger, “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” from 2010 is guaranteed to get get the crowd going. If “OMG” didn’t do it, this one definitely will. Remember this playing at your high school prom? Usher at the Halftime Show is a special moment not only for Usher, but also for Millennials who grew up with his music. “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” will be one of those throwback moments that will get everyone from ages 27 to 42 up on their feet.

[RELATED: Usher Fans Are Convinced They’ve Solved the Mystery of Which Song He’ll Perform First at Super Bowl]

4. More

Again, “More” is a crucial song in the Usher discography. This track released in 2010 in a short album of remixes, but the RedOne Jimmy Joker remix that really shines as the crown jewel. Can you imagine a more hype Halftime Show than one featuring “OMG,” “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love,” and “More”?

5. My Boo, Love In This Club, or Confessions Pt. II

To slow it down a little after a rousing opener, Usher could lead into “My Boo” from 2004. He could also choose “Love In This Club” from 2008, or “Confessions Pt. II” from 2004. All three would make a good transition to the closer, and depending on how many songs he’s planning on performing he could choose all three. “Confessions Pt. II” is definitely high up on the list either way.

3. Yeah!

“Yeah!” is the ultimate closer. We all remember where we were when this song came out in 2004. Some of us have visceral memories of its infectious hook—school dances or driving with the windows open and this song on the radio. Some of us got kicked out of the middle school talent show dance group because they couldn’t stop cracking jokes on this song during rehearsal. Either way, “Yeah!” is universal. It wouldn’t be a legendary Super Bowl performance if Usher didn’t sing this song, and it seems like legendary is the direction he’s going in.

Who Could Usher Bring Out As Guests?

Usher has done a lot of collaborations with some great artists over the years. So, who could he possibly choose to join him on the Halftime stage? Alicia Keys could join him, who partnered on “My Boo.” Additionally, there’s Pitbull, featured on “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love.” This could be Pitbull’s Halftime debut as well as Usher’s. Finally, Usher could tap Lil Jon and Ludacris, who were both famously featured on “Yeah!”

Featured Image by Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio