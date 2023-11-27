The 5 Best Lyrics From Carole King’s ‘Tapestry’

Tapestry is an undeniable testament to Carole King‘s songwriting. Each track is chock full of timeless truths, soul-baring messages, and endlessly applicable advice. It’s an album that comes around once in a generation, which is why it’s one of the best-selling albums of all time.

It’s high time we highlighted some of the best lyrics from the record. Find our five favorite Tapestry lines, below.

1. But you’re so far away / Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore? (“So Far Away”)

Sometimes it’s the simplest lyrics that hit the hardest. Anyone who has loved ones spread far and wide will know the somber tone King utilizes in this line. Doesn’t anybody stay in one place anymore, is sung with resentment—the kind that is only brought up by an unfixable situation.

2. Now, ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend / When people can be so cold? / They’ll hurt you, yes, and desert you / And take your soul if you let them / Oh, but don’t you let them (“You’ve Got a Friend”)

“You’ve Got a Friend” is one of King’s most soothing tracks. She extends a hand to her listeners for them to hoist themselves up amid hard times. Ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend, she sings. Her ability to dish out universal truths in her lyrics is unparalleled.

3. You make me feel / Like a natural woman (“You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”)

Love songs come in countless shapes and sizes, but few are as direct as King is in (“You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Finding love has made her step into her own as a woman. Not extraordinary. Not exceptional. But, a natural woman. It’s a simple sentiment, but again, it hits even harder because of that fact.

4. Show the world all the love in your heart / Then people gonna treat you better / You’re gonna find, yes you will / That you’re beautiful, as you feel (“Beautiful”)

King delivers her own version of the age-old advice “treat people as you want to be treated” in “Beautiful.” Show the world all the love in your heart, she sings in the chorus. Not all songs need a moral of the story, but we appreciate King for reminding us to put our best foot forward.

5. I won’t be happy ’til I see / You alone again / Til I’m home again and feelin’ right (“Home Again”)

They say home is where the heart is, but there’s something about going back to a physical location that warms the heart—at least that’s King’s sentiment in “Home Again.” King dreams of heading back to New York in this track, longing for familiar surroundings. It’s something that almost anyone can relate to, which is one of many powers King showcases in her songwriting.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images