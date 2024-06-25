Being a teenager is a time of uncertainty. You don’t know who you are and thus everything about you feels wrong. That’s the sentiment Laufey conveys in “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self.” In this tear-jerking ballad, the singer heals her inner-child, soothing any of her teenage insecurities. Uncover the meaning behind this song, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self” by Laufey

Don’t you worry ’bout your curly hair

Clothes that don’t quite fit you anywhere

Voices echo in the gym

Another girl’s had her first kiss

Please don’t think too much of it, darling

Sometimes it’s a comfort to know that even pop stars struggle with insecurity. Though she is now one of the fastest growing pop-jazz artists around, Laufey was once a kid trying to find a way to fit in. She details that struggle in “Letter To My 13 Year Old Self.”

Laufey, an Icelandic-Chinese singer, found it hard to find her place as a teenager. Looking around, she felt far removed from other people. In the opening lines, Laufey tries to convince her younger self that it doesn’t matter that she looks different than her peers, she’s nonetheless beautiful.

I know that you feel loud, so different from the crowd / Of big blue eyes, and long blonde hair, and boys that stare, she sings.

In the chorus, she tells her younger self all that she will accomplish as an adult. You’ll grow up

And grow so tough and charm them / Write your story, fall in love a little too / The things you thought you’d never do, she sings.

Though we might not all be Grammy-winning singers, it’s a comforting sentiment. Even though it might take us a while to figure ourselves out, time heals all wounds. Check out this Laufey track, below.

Keep on going with your silly dream

Life is prettier than it may seem

One day, you’ll bе up on stage

Little girls will scream your namе

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)