Prince, George Strait, Keith Urban, & Green Day Among Hollywood Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025 Honorees

A slew of famous music artists in various genres have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the attraction’s Class of 2025. Among the acts slated to be honored in the Recording category are the late Prince; country stars George Strait and Keith Urban; rock bands Green Day, Depeche Mode, and The B-52s; R&B greats The Isley Brothers and War; rapper Busta Rhymes; and one-time American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino.

The honorees were announced during a press conference Monday, June 24, at the Ovation Hollywood entertainment complex in Los Angeles. The event also was livestreamed on the Walk of Fame’s website and YouTube channel. Helping to revealing the new inductees were three celebrities who previously received their own Walk of Fame stars: actors Niecy Nash and Joe Mantegna, and music producer Jimmy Jam.

“Each honoree truly embodies the essence of excellence in their respective fields,” said Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee. “The committee and I cannot wait to see our honorees becoming part of this world-famous walkway!”

More About the Walk of Fame Ceremonies and Honorees

Dates for the star-unveiling ceremonies have not been announced yet. Honorees have two years from the date they were selected for the honor to schedule ceremonies before they expire. Dates of new ceremonies usually are announced on WalkofFame.com 10 days before they’re scheduled to take place.

A variety of celebrities who made their mark in film, television, theater, radio, and sports also were selected to receive stars as part of the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2025.

A number of the newly chosen star recipients took to social media to celebrate the honor.

Walk of Fame Honorees Share Their Reactions to the News

“Next stop, Hollywood!” The Isley Brothers wrote. “Feeling beyond blessed and thrilled to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame amongst the incredibly talented class of 2025! We’ve been doing this since 1959 and we’re grateful you’ve been on this journey with us. Can’t wait to see you on the [Walk of Fame]!”

War posted a message that reads, “We are so excited to share that WAR will be honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Class of 2025! It’s a blessing to be recognized among such talent.”

Fantasia, meanwhile, posted a video clip of Jimmy Jam reading the list of recording artists receiving the Walk of Fame honor. The singer also wrote a note that reads, “Little girl from High Point, North Carolina, made it to the [Hollywood Walk of Fame]. Wow!!!! I’m lost for words. God Kept every Promise.”

Incidentally, the announcement that Prince will be receiving a posthumous Walk of Fame star came a day before the 40th anniversary of the release of the icon’s classic 1984 album Purple Rain.