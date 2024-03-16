Watch Megan Moroney Crush Her First Shoey on Stage as Part of Australian Tradition

While in Queensland, Australia for the CMC Rocks Festival, Megan Moroney partook in a cherished Aussie tradition—the shoey. Which, if you’ve never heard of this (or have never seen Daniel Ricciardo celebrate winning an F1 race), it’s simply when you drink beer out of a shoe. Sometimes it’s your shoe, and sometimes it’s a fan’s cowboy boot. Such was the nature of Megan Moroney’s shoey.

While onstage, Moroney slung her guitar on her back and grabbed a fan’s cowboy boot full of beer. She took a sip, which spilled a little as she seemed to struggle in the beginning, possibly grappling with the reality of drinking beer out of a boot. However, she took the rest in stride, finishing the most graceful shoey potentially in the history of shoeys.

The crowd went absolutely bonkers for this display of honored Aussie tradition. In a fan-recorded video of the moment, Moroney posed like a dainty fairy princess in her glittery dress. The caption of the video reads, “Welcome down under, that was the most classy shoey I’ve ever seen.”

Megan Moroney is Gearing Up for Her Next New Music Release, Which Mourns an Ended Relationship

Moroney recently posted a snippet of a song on social media, and it’s quickly becoming a favorite. The song, titled “28th of June,” mourns the loss of a romantic relationship, referencing the anniversary date. The lyrics are deeply confessional and relatable, so it’s no wonder fans are flocking to it already.

“’28th of June’ out next Friday 3/22,” Moroney wrote on Instagram. The song details the last anniversary the speaker had with this person, and mourns the fact that this year, it’s “just another Tuesday.”

While Moroney hasn’t officially announced a second album, following her debut Lucky, it looks like she’s currently collecting singles for a new project.

In addition to kicking up her performance schedule and putting out new music, Megan Moroney was also featured at the Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country showcase. The closing performance featured four other recent debuts, but as the only woman on the stage, Moroney dazzled the audience and made a lasting impression.

She was the last to perform at the closing show, singing her hits “Lucky,” “Girl in the Mirror,” “I’m Not Pretty,” and “Tennessee Orange.” Moroney was able to take the audience through the shifting emotions of her songs through not only her vocals, but through her facial expressions and body language as well. She showed off her country music prowess, proving that she’s been honing her craft as a promising up-and-comer.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images