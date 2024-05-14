Behind the Meaning of Miranda Lambert’s “Little Red Wagon”

Miranda Lambert‘s catalog is full of feisty-self-empowered songs. From “Gunpowder & Lead” to “Mama’s Broken Heart,” Lambert isn’t afraid to assert her dominance and ability to throw caution to the wind in her songs. One of our favorite Lambert songs in that vein is “Little Red Wagon.” This punk-influenced song sees the country star flex her self-made stardom. Revisit the meaning behind “Little Red Wagon,” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Shares Thoughts on Beyonce’s Success in Country Music: “We Have to Just Be Open”]

Behind the Meaning of “Little Red Wagon”

You only love me for my

Big sun glasses

And my Tony Lomas

And my Dodge Dart classic

Lambert has certainly made a name for herself in the music industry. She highlights that fact in this song, flexing her social status by name-dropping flashy brands. In the same breath, she asserts that all of that is not reason enough to earn love. In fact, she likens someone who would only love her because of her fame to a freeloader. But, as Lambert says in this song, she’s not taking passengers on her rise to stardom.

You said “I’ll be Johnny and you’ll be June

I’ll ride with you to the moon”

But guess what?

“I think it’s just about a state of mind,” Lambert once said of this song. “You know, [like], ‘I’ve got this on my own. I’ve got swagger…I think it’s just sassy, and it’s up for whatever interpretation you have as a person.”

In our interpretation, Lambert is doing away with any leeches hoping to latch onto her fame and prestige. You’re just tryin’ to slow this rolling stone / But I’m on to you babe, she sings.

Though Lambert’s listeners may not be able to relate to her troubles with fame, they can find something to empathize with in this song. No one wants to feel like they are being mooched off of. “Little Red Wagon” is the anthem for that feeling.

Revisit this track, below.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)