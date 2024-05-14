Former ‘The Voice’ Finalist Wants to be a Guest Coach on the Show

Jacquie Roar captured America’s attention with her strong vocals on The Voice in season 24. While she didn’t end up winning the competition—Huntley took the crown while Ruby Leigh made runner-up—Jacquie still keeps up with the show. She recently commented on a post about the new coach lineup, sharing her aspirations to be a guest coach on the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Yesterday, The Voice announced the coaches for next season on Instagram, and fans were both excited and surprised at the change-up. Jacquie Roar commented, “What the heck?! This is so rad! I’m glad Reba stayed! She’s the mama America needs.” She continued, referencing a comment left by Huntley, “I agree with [Huntley] tho. SERIOUS FOMO. Can I be a guest coach?!”

Huntley had previously commented, “Ok FOMO is kicking in,” with crying and heart emojis. Former contestant from this season, Rletto, replied, “same,” with a sad emoji. Looks like The Voice has its pick when considering guests for the upcoming finale. However, with the final episodes airing next week, there doesn’t seem to be any time to plan for a Huntley or a Jacquie Roar reappearance. Unless, the show has a trick or two up its metaphorical sleeve.

[RELATED: Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, May 14, 2024? How to Watch]

The Voice Goes Full Speed Ahead into the Finale with an Instant Save Tonight

There’s a new episode of The Voice tonight, May 14, and this is a big one for the Top 9. Last night, the Top 9 performed live, hoping to get viewers’ votes. Four contestants will be voted through, while the bottom five will have to perform in a bid for the Instant Save. That save will put one person on the Top 5, moving them on to the Live Finale.

Currently, the Top 9 consists of Asher HaVon, Maddi Jane, Nathan Chester, Madison Curbelo, Josh Sanders, Bryan Olesen, Serenity Arce, and Karen Waldrup. They each took the stage last night to prove their skills to viewers, who have the voting power in their hands now.

Make sure to tune in to NBC tonight, May 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern to catch the Instant Save and see who is moving on to the Finale.

Featured Image by Griffin Nagel/NBC