Behind the Meaning of the Song That Inspired George Harrison, “Something in the Way She Moves”

We all have that one person that brings a sense of comfort to us. That feeling is so universal that one of James Taylor‘s signature songs was written about that idea. Check out the meaning behind “Something in the Way She Moves,” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Movies Every James Taylor Fan Should See]

Behind the Meaning

There’s something in the way she moves

Or looks my way, or calls my name

That seems to leave this troubled world behind

If I’m feeling down and blue

Or troubled by some foolish game

She always seems to make me change my mind

“The song is about an early girlfriend and the calm you feel in the presence of someone who knows you really well,” Taylor once said of this track.

Knowing that, the lyrics become fairly self-explanatory. Taylor has many songs that capture specific feelings using simple language. This is one such song.

And I feel fine anytime she’s around me now

She’s around me now

Almost all the time

And if I’m well you can tell she’s been with me now

She’s been with me now quite a long, long time

And I feel fine

In the chorus, Taylor sings about finding solace in that one special person and needing her presence around as much as possible. It’s a universal idea that Taylor develops plainly and poignantly in this song.

This Taylor track would go on to inspire George Harrison to write “Something.” That Beatles classic borrows the song title in its opening line.

“When I heard George Harrison used the title for the opening words of ‘Something,’ I was thrilled,” Taylor once said. “I didn’t feel like I was being poached at all — besides, ‘Something in the Way She Moves’ quotes the Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’: ‘She’s around me almost all the time/And I feel fine.'”

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)