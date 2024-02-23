Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Unique New Track With Enrique Iglesias, “Space in My Heart”

Yesterday, country star Miranda Lambert and singer/songwriter Enrique Iglesias released “Space in My Heart”, the pair’s first collaborative effort. The track was written by Iglesias and released by Sony Music Latin. The song is available in two versions, one in English and one in Spanish.

Videos by American Songwriter

Some might be surprised by this unexpected duo, but the track speaks for itself. Lambert described the track as “Texas meets Spain!” in a comment on Iglesias’ Instagram post promoting the track.

Fans on YouTube were quick to voice their opinions on the new single.

“This song is beautiful and sweet…” said one fan. “Such a good collab with Miranda.”

“Wow, you and Miranda do a great chemistry together,” said another fan. “I really loved the english version of this amazing song. It’s even better than I expected!!!!”

[Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin’s The Trilogy Tour]

“Everything I’ve always needed and never knew is this duet,” said another satisfied fan, “My mind exploded in the best possible way!

Iglesias has been busy collaborating with other artists recently as well. “Space in My Heart” is his most recent release, after a collaboration with Orishas singer Yotuel for the song “Fría” back in January.

Miranda Lambert and Enrique Iglesias Collab May Be a Standalone Single

It’s unclear if “Space in My Heart” will be part of Iglesias’ upcoming album, which is expected to be his last. Last year, Iglesias noted that the upcoming Final (Vol. 2) album, which is expected to be released this month, will be the last studio album of his career.

[Get Tickets to Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency]

Lambert’s most recent album was Palomino from 2022, and it’s also unclear if the collab with Iglesias will make it to her next album. Iglesias is currently on tour, while Lambert is currently performing at her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Photo by Theo Wargo

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.