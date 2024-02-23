Reba McEntire Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Son Shelby: “I Sure Feel a Lot Better Today Than I Did 34 Years Ago”

Country music star Reba McEntire just posted a sweet message dedicated to her son on Instagram to celebrate his 34th birthday.

The “Can’t Even Get the Blues” singer posted a candid photo of her and her son hanging out together in golden lighting in what appears to be a restaurant. The photo is accompanied by a caption dedicated to her son, noting that she still feels “a lot better today than I did 34 years ago! :)”

Reba went on to thank God for letting her experience motherhood and express her love for her adult son, Shelby.

The comment section of the post is similarly full of love and fans relating to Reba’s appreciation for her family.

“I remember the day they announced his birth,” said one fan, referencing the announcement of Shelby’s birth. “The whole world was pulling for you and a safe delivery.”

“I love that his name is Shelby,” another commenter said. “Its so southern and he looks just like his mama!”

“I love this!!” another fan said before going on to relate to Reba’s journey through motherhood. ”Being a mom has been the most liberating, challenging, wonderful, humbling experience for me! I have two sons!! My youngest is a huge @reba fan!! The show, watching on The Voice, etc. He’s only team Reba 🤣🤣”

Who is Reba McEntire’s Son?

The Voice coach’s son goes by Shelby Blackstock. While he leads a pretty private life, there are some details about his life that are available online.

Reba shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. Shelby appears to be married and makes a living as a race car driver.

He also has a public Instagram account where he often posts photos of his famous mother along with pics of his wife, Marissa Branch, and small snapshots of his life.

