Martin Scorsese Pays Tribute to Late Friend Robbie Robertson Following Posthumous Oscar Nomination for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Late Band guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson received a posthumous Academy Award nomination for best original score for his work on Killers of the Flower Moon on Tuesday, January 24. Robertson was a longtime friend of and frequent collaborator with the film’s director, Martin Scorsese, who paid tribute to the lauded musician in a statement after the nomination was announced.

The film, which received 10 total Oscar nominations, is a historical drama set in 1920s Oklahoma that tells the story of murders of several members of the Native American tribe the Osage following the discovery of oil on tribal land.

“It’s deeply gratifying to receive this recognition from the Academy, for myself and for so many of my collaborators on Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a remarkable experience to make this picture, to work together with the Osage community to tell the story of a genuine American tragedy, hidden in the shadows of official culture for far too long.”

He added, “I only wish that Robbie Robertson had lived to see his work recognized—our many years of friendship and Robbie’s growing consciousness of his own Native heritage played a crucial role in my desire to get this film onscreen.”

More Details About Killers of the Flower Moon’s Oscar Nods

According to Apple, Robertson is the first indigenous person ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the best original score category. Robertson’s mother was of Mohawk and Cayuga descent and was raised on the Six Nations of the Grand River reserve in Canada. The film’s lead actress, Lily Gladstone, also became the first Native American woman to receive an Oscar nod for best actress. In addition, the movie was nominated for best picture and Scorsese for best director.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, and will air live from Los Angeles on ABC.

Robertson’s History of Collaborating with Scorsese

Scorsese’s long collaborative history with Robertson dates back to The Last Waltz, the 1978 concert film and documentary that focused on The Band’s star-studded 1976 farewell concert.

Other Scorsese films to which Robertson contributed his musical talents included Raging Bull (1980), The King of Comedy (1982), The Color of Money (1986), Gangs of New York (2002), Shutter Island (2010), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Silence (2016), and The Irishman (2019).

Other Posthumous Nominations for Robertson

Robertson’s score for Killers of the Flower Moon also received nominations from the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Film Awards. Ludwig Göransson’s score for Oppenheimer won the Golden Globe and the Critics Choice Award. The BAFTAs, which are the U.K.’s equivalent to the Oscars, won’t take place until February 18. Robertson died on August 9, 2023, at age 80.