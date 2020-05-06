Most songwriters don’t try do anything new. They’re busy enough just trying to write a good song. Stretching the form itself – that is something rarely tried mostly. Mostly the mission becomes about working within the form, and the challenge of discovering something new within this limited space.



Which is no small feat: there are so many disparate aspects to songwriting one must master before gaining the knowhow, power and ability to write any song well, so it makes perfect sense.



Even those undisputed geniuses of song, from Gershwin, Stephen Foster, Woody Guthrie and Hank Williams to Dylan and The Beatles, Paul Simon and beyond, all had to master the form itself before doing their greatest work. None of them invented a new form.



So it makes sense that, like any craftsman who apprentices for years to master the existing craft long before they entertain the thought of doing something new in an ancient pursuit, that great songwriters spend years, if not lifetimes, writing songs which fit the form.



Which is only one reason why Don McLean’s “American Pie” remains such a remarkable song. Sure, Bob Dylan had written multiverse songs that blew our minds with epic verses of expansive, poetic lyrics before this. He picked up old forms common in folk music both Irish and American, which in turn echoed traditions of romantic poetry: long, rhymed epics that tell compelling, often dark, spiritual, and mysterious narratives which gain momentum with slowly unfolding force.



But in American popular music, few songwriters ever wrote epics, and none ever attempted anything so bold as to describe the rise and fall of rock & roll in an infectious and expansive radio-friendly pop song.



He coined the term “the day the music died” to paint the scene and its aftermath, of a tragedy made mythic by its compounded horror and impact on the country and its popular music of the moment: the terrible triple death on February 3, 1959 of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP Richardson, the “Big Bopper.”



it’s his magnum opus, a song about America, about rock & roll, and it became, remarkably, a hit. Though it stretched what was considered a reasonable time-limit for a radio single from the accepted 3 minutes to more than twice that, and though it stretched the formerly accepted limits of content in popular songs, usually relegated to songs of love, it struck a chord then – in – which continues to resound to this day.



Released in 1971 from the album of the same name, it went to number one in America, where it stayed for four weeks. And did the same around the world. When the RIAA assembled their Songs of the Century project of listing the most important songs of the 20th century, “American Pie” was the fifth song on that list.



A New York native, Don was drawn to folk music first – not rock & roll -and fell in with Fred Hellerman and Erik Darling of The Weavers, which was Pete Seeger’s group. Always a great vocalist, he became a inspired interpreter of folk songs, learning the delicate art of transforming history, often, into compelling songs.



But like Bob Dylan, who also started by learning volumes of folk songs before ever attempting to write his own, Don McLean started by establishing his own formidable folk music foundation, from which he could reach new realms. Soon his focus and passion was not about mastering songs of the past, but creating his own new ones. And in this cataclysmic tale of American rock and roll turning so suddenly tragic, he somehow pieced together so many disparate pieces, and created a song unlike any other.



Much of its greatness and timeless charm has to do with his brilliant, and overtly Dylan-inspired lyrics, which arrived like a fun puzzle for rock & rollers – especially stoned ones – to decipher like a fun puzzle.



It’s a song about rock & roll, but also about the land where that music was born, America. It was the music of the youth in this young country, the first one before all others to leave the planet to touch the moon, and then return. This song came less than two years since the moon-landing. That the world was changing profoundly then, in ways both wonderful and worrisome, rock & roll was its soundtrack. And it was an inspiring and anthemic, though often enigmatic, music for, as Don put it, this “generation lost in space.”

The song is filled to over-capacity with references to the momentous musicians who delivered this mystic music, as well as musical events of our time, and resonated precisely because it celebrated, and elaborated, on these touchstones of a generation united and empowered by a new religion, one based on youth as well as spirituality and sacred song. Rock & roll.



But it also reflected in each verse and the chorus the dark side of this thing. Revolving around the heartbreak of losing our young heroes right while their songs are on our lips, and our hearts and radios, it predated the deep sorrow that was to come of losing so many musicians we love.

That darkness came into rock & roll early and with brutal force. There’s Altamont, where The Stones made the terrible mistake of trusting the Hell’s Angels to do their security. It resulted in the stabbing death of Meredith Hunter right there in the audience.



Then there was Manson, an aspirant rock & roll songwriter himself, gone crazy on Beatles’ songs he twisted and turned into a murder spree.



McLean uses religious terms throughout, and with ease, as it was already there in a big way, as in the name Hell’s Angels. All emanated from the “sacred store” of rock & roll, but made this sacred force into something entirely unholy. As the song progresses, the darkness takes over: Satan is laughing in delight as the Father, Son and the Holy Ghost leave town forever.



In almost every verse he delivers the poetry and power of rock and roll, as well as the flip-side, the obsessional danger inherent in that poetic power, when in the wrong hands or mind. He took on a new aspect of modern pop music, which is that these songs filled with often-surreal and drug-inspired imagery, while benign in intention, were often and easily misinterpreted as galvanic prophecies of impending disaster needing some action.



But none of it would have mattered if not for a key ingredient that came straight from the heart of this gifted songwriter: A great melody. With words like these, and so many of them, it’s easy to understand why it’s the lyric which gets the most attention. But let’s face it, all of it is delightfully tuneful. But that melody on the chorus of this complex song is beautifully simple and sweet. It’s a folk-song, sing-along tune, without which this entire enterprise might never have been noticed.



Yet there’s more. This songwriting tour-de-force was remarkable, but to then transform this sprawling story into a modern pop song – a radio hit – is another whole achievement, and one perhaps more unlikely than the writing of the song.



That achievement, as Don says in the following, was one he shared gratefully with the producer, Ed Freeman, and his concept for its dynamic, multi-tempo arrangement.

“American Pie” went to number one on the pop music charts here and abroad, and stayed there for many weeks. When Madonna covered it many years later, her version also went to number one.



Since it first emerged, people have been hungry to understand each line, and Don was forever beseeched with questions about its meaning. He was resistant, wisely, in cracking its codes, and instead offering this coy response about its meaning: “It means I don’t ever have to work again if I don’t want to.”



“Dignified silence,” he said, was the best answer, preferring to leave listeners on their own to decipher his words.



He did seem to indicate, at one point, that the jester wearing a borrowed coat from James Dean was meant to be Dylan. Bob, however, didn’t love this suggestion at all:



“A jester?” he asked in 2017. “Sure, the jester writes songs like ‘Masters of War,’ ‘A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall’ and ‘It’s Alright, Ma.’ Some jester. I have to think he’s talking about somebody else.”



Then Dylan added, “Ask him.”



Good advice. Generally, if Bob Dylan offers advice on any subject related to songwriting, it makes sense to take it to heart.



So we went to the source, to Don McLean, to get all the answers about this singular song.





DON McLEAN: I was trying to create a dream. So there were lines in there that were dream-like green one almost in order to connect other concepts that I had that were semi-real. But it was a dream, and the idea came from the idea that politics and music flow parallel to one and other.



I wanted to write a song that summed up everything I felt about America and music, and I did it, and it turned out beyond my wildest dreams. It didn’t take a long time to write. The body of the song was written pretty quickly, once I got the gist of where I was going. The first part, the opening part in the chorus, I had for a few months; I couldn’t quite figure out where to go with it. Then I decided to speed it up and change it. So I found a way to do it. The (Buddy Holly plane crash) is the start of it, but then it moves into a whole other realm.



It was a well-written song, and I felt it was a really good idea. But when I first played it, people yawned. They didn’t know what I was talking about. It was way too long.



It was just verse-chorus-verse-chorus, but we broke that up by having a slow beginning and a slow end. Ed Freeman, who produced the record, deserves a lot of credit for making a record out of it that was very, very special. And which was commercial.



I also deserve a lot of credit, because I made the band play it until it was right. I had to fight on so many things with people who are my allies. Ed Freeman and I damn near killed each other a few times over some of this stuff. I said, “This is not right.”



Finally we got a guy named Paul Griffin, a black piano player. He came in, and he just jumped all over that song. He understood exactly how to play that song, and he played the living hell out of it. And I drove that guitar right up his ass, in his ear phone, my acoustic, and that’s what made him jump all over it, and that’s how it happened.



And then I said, “Now you’re talkin’! Now we’ve got the track.”



This stuff isn’t easy. If I’d have given in, we would have had a lousy track and you have never heard the song.



You have to have great music in your head. Cole Porter, Gershwin. You’ve got to put good stuff in to get good stuff out. If you want to write songs, you’ve got to go back to the Irving Berlins, and The Beatles, and the good stuff from the 1950s.



From the album American Pie, 1971.

Don McLean – vocals, acoustic guitar

Paul Griffin – piano

David Spinozza – electric guitar

Bob Rothstein – bass

Roy Markowitz – drums, tambourine

West Forty Fourth Street Rhythm and Noise Choir – chorus

Don McLean, “American Pie,” 1971.

Don McLean, “American Pie,” live on the BBC, 1972.

American Pie

Words & Music by Don McLean



A long long time ago

I can still remember how

That music used to make me smile

And I knew if I had my chance

That I could make those people dance

And maybe they’d be happy for a while

But February made me shiver

With every paper I’d deliver

Bad news on the doorstep

I couldn’t take one more step



I can’t remember if I cried

When I read about his widowed bride

Something touched me deep inside

The day the music died

So



Chorus:

Bye, bye Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

And them good ole boys were drinking whiskey and rye

Singin’ this’ll be the day that I die

This’ll be the day that I die



Did you write the book of love

And do you have faith in God above

If the Bible tells you so?

Do you believe in rock and roll?

Can music save your mortal soul?

And can you teach me how to dance real slow?

Well, I know that you’re in love with him

‘Cause I saw you dancin’ in the gym

You both kicked off your shoes

Man, I dig those rhythm and blues



I was a lonely teenage broncin’ buck

With a pink carnation and a pickup truck

But I knew I was out of luck

The day the music died

I started singin’

(chorus)

Now, for ten years we’ve been on our own

And moss grows fat on a rolling stone

But, that’s not how it used to be

When the jester sang for the king and queen

In a coat he borrowed from James Dean

And a voice that came from you and me



Oh and while the king was looking down

The jester stole his thorny crown

The courtroom was adjourned

No verdict was returned

And while Lennon read a book on Marx

The quartet practiced in the park

And we sang dirges in the dark

The day the music died

And we were singin’

(chorus)

Helter skelter in a summer swelter

The birds flew off with a fallout shelter

Eight miles high and falling fast

It landed foul on the grass

The players tried for a forward pass

With the jester on the sidelines in a cast



Now the half-time air was sweet perfume

While sergeants played a marching tune

We all got up to dance

Oh, but we never got the chance

‘Cause the players tried to take the field

The marching band refused to yield

Do you recall what was revealed

The day the music died?

We started singin’

(chorus)



Oh, and there we were all in one place

A generation lost in space

With no time left to start again



So come on Jack Be Nimble, Jack Be Quick

Jack Flash sat on a candlestick

‘Cause fire is the devil’s only friend

Oh and as I watched him on the stage

My hands were clenched in fists of rage

No angel born in hell

Could break that Satan’s spell

And as the flames climbed high into the night

To light the sacrificial rite

I saw Satan laughing with delight

The day the music died

I met a girl who sang the blues

And I asked her for some happy news

But she just smiled and turned away



I went down to the sacred store

Where I’d heard the music years before

But the man there said the music wouldn’t play



And in the streets the children screamed

The lovers cried, and the poets dreamed

But not a word was spoken

The church bells all were broken

And the three men I admire most

The Father, Son, and the Holy Ghost

They caught the last train for the coast

The day the music died

And they were singing