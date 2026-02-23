Behind the Song That Changed Everything: The Night Norman Greenbaum Wrote His First (And Only) Hit

Norman Greenbaum’s 1969 hit “Spirit in the Sky” came about in a relatively mundane sequence of events that culminated during an otherwise unextraordinary night at home. As he explained in a 2025 interview with The Guardian, Greenbaum was unwinding in the same way most of us decompress after working all day: watching television. Specifically, Greenbaum had on The Porter Wagoner Show.

The musical variety show—which also gave Dolly Parton her first big career break—almost always featured Wagoner and other notable guests performing a gospel song toward the end of the program. Although Greenbaum came from a “semi-religious Jewish family,” watching Wagoner and the other country musicians naturally led Greenbaum to coming up with Christian lyrics like, “When I die and they lay me to rest, gonna go to the place that’s the best” and “gotta have a friend in Jesus.”

The song’s title and refrain, “Spirit in the Sky”, came from a greeting card. Greenbaum happened upon the card, which featured an illustration of Native Americans praying to a spirit in the sky, shortly before watching that particular episode of The Porter Wagoner Show. The two experiences melded together in the songwriting process, and the end result would be a quintessentially 1960s rock song that remains a favorite today.

How “Spirit in the Sky” Went From an Idea to an Iconic Hit

Contrary to what a song like “Spirit in the Sky” might suggest, a band of angels didn’t visit Norman Greenbaum to celebrate his one and only hit song (which he later said he wrote in about 15 minutes).

For those first few weeks after writing the song mid-Porter Wagoner Show episode, Greenbaum workshopped the arrangement as a jug band song, then as a folk-rock song, then as a Delta blues song. By the time the album version of “Spirit in the Sky” made it on vinyl, the song had undergone several iterations. Greenbaum knew that the version they settled on was special, though.

“When we recorded ‘Spirit in the Sky’ for my debut album, the finished mix sent shivers up my spine,” Greenbaum told The Guardian. “Initially, Warner [Records] said a four-minute single containing lyrics about Jesus would never get played on pop radio. But eventually, they relented. In 1969, it sold two million copies.”

The success of “Spirit in the Sky” was like capturing lightning in a bottle. Very rarely in musical history had gospel, rock, blues, and country collided with such incredible mainstream reception. Unfortunately for Greenbaum, he was never able to recreate that initial flash of success. By the time Dr. and the Medics brought the song back to No. 1 in the U.K. with their 1986 cover, Greenbaum was working as a cook.

The then-82-year-old Greenbaum told The Guardian the song took on a whole new meaning once again decades later, after he was in a car crash that left him in a coma for three weeks. “I feel like I was granted another life. So now, every day, I pray and give thanks to the spirit in the sky.”

Photo by Arthur Grimm/United Archives via Getty Images