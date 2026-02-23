Ozzy Osbourne Was Warned of His Death Weeks Before He Passed, Sharon Osbourne Says

On July 22, 2025, the world of heavy metal held its breath for a brief moment when musical legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away. Osbourne had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and had long-lasting nerve damage from a fall he suffered that year. Ultimately, it was a heart attack that took the Black Sabbath singer, who performed a farewell show just a few weeks before his death.

According to his wife, Sharon, he already had a sense of what was to come.

“Two weeks before the show, they said he could probably die, and he did,” she told the Dumb Blonde Podcast. “But he wanted to do it so bad. He needed it. And it’s, like, ‘Whether I die in two weeks or I die in six months, I’m still dying. And I wanna go my way.’ And he did. He went like a rock star.”

She continued, explaining that even amidst being diagnosed with sepsis, Ozzy was still determined to play his final concert.

“As soon as he got sepsis, the kids and I, we knew it was time,” she shared. “And then when we went to England, he went into hospital for a week. And when he came out, they said, ‘You know, Ozzy, this could kill you.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing my show.’ And it was — I mean, he went out like a king.”

What Attracted Sharon to Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne met in 1970, and were married for 43 years before his death. In an interview with AXS TV, Sharon talked about what made her fall in love with Ozzy, who she originally met at just 18 years old.

It wasn’t love at first sight, she explained. Her father was managing Black Sabbath at the time, and it wasn’t until Sharon saw the band in concert that she developed an interest in them. In 1979, she took over her father’s job, and that’s when she and Ozzy developed a closer relationship.

“He was so funny. So funny, and quick-witted, and yet, very vulnerable,” she shared. “And um, I just thought he was the funniest, sweetest guy I had ever met, cause he was so vulnerable about everything. And that just attracted me to him.”

A funeral procession was held for Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham, England, on July 30, 2025.

