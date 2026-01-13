Behind the Song That Introduced the World to the Brilliance of Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin’s talent was always likely to make its way through to the mainstream. Like any artist, however, the mercurial singer needed a song to act as a catalyst. “Piece Of My Heart”, the song that she recorded as a member of Big Brother And The Holding Company in 1968, served that role.

It was a song that had already been recorded quite effectively before Joplin got hold of it. Once she did, the radio-listening world suddenly knew all at once about her incendiary talent.

Brother, Where You Bound

Big Brother And The Holding Company emerged from the San Francisco music scene that produced many top artists in the 60s. Many of those bands focused on psychedelic rock. But with Janis Joplin out in front, Big Brother naturally hewed to more of a rhythm and blues-based approach.

That was the style for which the Texas-born Joplin was most suited. She and the band recorded a well-regarded debut album in 1967 that strayed somewhat from the long instrumental excursions for which they were known in concert. With Joplin in tow, they adopted a more streamlined approach in the studio.

Still, the album didn’t produce anything resembling a bit hit single, which even the most experimental bands of the era desired. As they prepared for their second album, Jack Casady of Jefferson Airplane introduced them to a song that he thought would fit the band, and specifically Joplin, quite well. It was “Piece Of My Heart”.

Carving Out a “Piece”

Bert Berns and Jerry Ragovoy, both of whom could point to numerous hit writing credits on their respective resumes, penned “Piece Of My Heart”. They offered it first to Van Morrison, who had left Them to start his solo career. But Morrison didn’t want to get in the habit of recording songs that he didn’t write.

Berns and Ragovoy then handed it off to Erma Franklin, Aretha’s sister. Erma had been recording singles since the early 60s without much success. “Piece Of My Heart” became her highest-charting R&B hit when she released it in 1967. But there was meat left on the bone for pop audiences. Big Brother And The Holding Company, with Joplin belting out the vocals, took advantage of that.

The band’s exposure had risen thanks to their stunning performance at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967. Their version of “Piece Of My Heart”, which appeared on their 1968 album Cheap Thrills, went to No. 12, the band’s lone pop hit before Joplin left to go solo.

Behind the Lyrics of “Piece Of My Heart”

“Piece Of My Heart” details the plight of a woman who’s willing to undergo all kinds of hardship for the love of her man, even when he doesn’t reciprocate. “Didn’t I make you feel like you were the only man?” Janis Joplin asks. “An’ didn’t I give you nearly everything that a woman possibly can?”

Later, she chastises him for not hearing her tears. “Babe, and I cry all the time,” she insists. Even at wit’s end, she dedicates herself to him. She tells him to take, and even break, a piece of her heart. “You know you got it, if it makes you feel good,” Joplin insists.

“Piece Of My Heart” is a song that’s somewhat touched by tragedy. Joplin’s death in 1970 at age 27 is well-known. In addition, songwriter Bert Berns passed away in 1967 before Big Brother And The Holding Company even had the chance to record it. In any case, the song will go down as an R&B classic honored by an all-time interpretation.

