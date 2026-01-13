Vince Gill Celebrates Major Career Milestone With 2026 Solo Tour: See Dates, Venues, & Ticket Options

For Vince Gill, life has drastically changed since he grew up in Norman, Oklahoma. While the Gill family was constant listeners to the Grand Ole Opry, Gill had no idea that his love for music would take him to that stage. But Gill went far beyond the Opry as he released timeless classics like “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” With the singer spending five decades leaving his mark in country music, Gill announced a string of shows that will celebrate his 50th anniversary.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Gill remained busy with his residency with the Eagles at the famous Sphere in Las Vegas, he made some time for his solo career. With 2026 being the 50th anniversary of Gill traveling to Nashville, he wanted to honor the legacy that brought him the chance to work with Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Rosanne Cash, Little Big Town, and others. But on Monday, Gill revealed the first set of shows for his 50 Years From Home Tour.

Looking at the stops, they included:

June 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ Dr. Phillips Center June 19 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall June 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center June 22 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Montgomery Performing Arts Centre June 23 — Athens, Ga. @ The Classic Center June 25 — Fort Myers, Fla. @ Barbara B. Mann PAH @ FSW June 26 — Sarasota, Fla. @ Van Wezel PAH June 27 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre July 9 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Oncenter July 10 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hershey Theatre July 11 — Schenectady, N.Y. @ Proctors Theatre July 18 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ FireKeepers Casino July 23 — Charleston, West Va. @ Clay Center July 30, 31 & August 1, 6, 7, 8 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

[RELATED: Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, and More Set to Perform at Fourth Annual Opry Goes Dolly Show]

Vince Gill Releases ’50 Years From Home’ EP Series

With Nashville holding such a special place in Gill’s heart and career, it only made sense that he would schedule several shows at the historic venue. But the singer did more than release his touring schedule – he also gifted fans the 50 Years From Home EP series.

Throughout 2025, Gill recorded I Gave You Everything I Had and Secondhand Smoke. And the latest EP to drop in the series was Brown’s Diner Bar just last week. Not just another EP, Brown’s Diner Bar brought fans back to the early years of Gill’s career. It also highlighted a different era in Nashville and country music.

According to Gill, “When I made my first trip to Nashville in the mid-70s I remember going to Brown’s for a cheeseburger; they’re famous for being really good cheeseburgers. It’s a funky little joint, close to Music Row, so tons of singers and songwriters and musicians turn up there. It’s just a great vibe.”

Besides live shows and the ongoing EP releases, Gill is giving fans a chance to revisit the music, memories, and moments that shaped his career. And for a singer who once dreamed of the Grand Ole Opry from afar, celebrating five decades of music feels like a heartfelt thank-you to the town that made it all possible.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.