Behind the Spooky Band Name: Three 6 Mafia

One of the most beloved hip-hop groups of all time, Three 6 Mafia was able to manifest adulation from fans into tangible awards. In their heyday, which was mostly from the late-1990s to the early-2000s, the Memphis, Tennessee, based group not only achieved platinum status on multiple albums, but also won an Oscar for Best Original Song, an American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Band, Duo or Group, and an induction into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

But, as with most hip-hop acts/collectives, this all-time great group came from humble beginnings. And in their early stages, they went through a handful of different monikers until they landed on the perfect name.

Demonic Inspiration

Before Three 6 Mafia ever released their debut studio album (1995), they underwent many changes and evolutions. Starting with just two members, uncle and nephew duo DJ Paul and now-deceased Lord Infamous, the group first went by Da Serial Killaz.

However, after DJ Paul connected with Juicy J in 1991, as Juicy sought him out to produce for him, the now-three members came together to form The Backyard Posse. Even with the formation of this trio, though, Paul and Infamous still crafted music as their duo Da Serial Killaz. Eventually, Da Serial Killaz would put out their 1993 tape Come With Me to Hell, which included songs that would later be reprised as Three 6 Mafia hits like “Tear da Club Up” and “Porno Movie.”

Before their first mixtape as Three 6 Mafia in 1994, the group added its fourth member Koopsta Knicca, who tragically passed away in 2015. A year later in 1995, Crunchy Black and Gangsta Boo would also join the Three 6 Mafia clan, just on the heels of their aforementioned Smoked Out, Loced Out (1994) tape.

Throughout this influx of music and members, a freestyle by Lord Infamous helped the group establish a hard-hitting name. According to an interview DJ Paul did with HipHopDX in 2013 following Infamous’ death, Paul noted that Infamous dubbed them the “Triple Six Mafia” in the verse, for their harsh, wicked-sounding music. Shortly after this, the group decided to move on from The Backyard Posse and adopt Infamous’ nickname for them. Over time, they would evolve the satanic, 666-inspired moniker to the smooth Three 6 Mafia, which has suited their sinful sound ever since.

