Beloved South Carolina Country Music Festival Canceled Once Again for “Circumstances Beyond Our Control”

Celebrating another year, the Field and Stream Music Festival was expected to kick off on October 3rd in South Carolina. Among the artists slated to perform were Eric Church, Riley Green, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, and several others. With such big names attached to the festival, fans rushed to purchase tickets. But for a second year in a row, it seemed that the Field and Stream Music Festival would not happen.

Sharing a post on the festival’s Instagram page, the organizers explained the decision behind canceling the three-day event. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, Field & Stream Music Fest has been canceled. The refund process will commence immediately and will cover all Field & Stream purchases tied to your order, including tickets, upgrades, camping, parking, add-ons, taxes, and fees.”

With fans not having to worry about the refund process, the future of the festival was somewhat of an unknown. Although festivals end up canceled, this is the second year the Field and Stream Music Fest needed to refund fans. As for refunds, apparently, they will be mailed to the names and addresses on file.

Field & Stream Music Festival Offered More Than Music

Besides offering great music, the festival went far beyond the stage as it promised themed areas surrounding fishing. Even sports fans could get their fix with the GameWatch Football Showdown Village. And if that wasn’t enough, the full bar was sure to make any person’s day a little more enjoyable. But sadly, the casting competition, off-road tours, trophy fishing, and archery won’t happen.

While the reasoning behind the cancellation was unknown, the Field and Stream Music Festival decided to close its gates in 2024 due to Hurricane Helene. At the time, the organizers wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of the inaugural Field & Stream Music Fest…due to Hurricane Helene.” They added, “Given the state of emergency and challenging conditions on the ground, this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution.”

For now, fans are left wondering if the Field and Stream Music Festival will ever find its footing or remain a dream that never takes the stage.

(Photo by Natasha Moustache/WireImage)