Country Star Performs an Eric Church Tribute Cover Without Realizing Church Was in the Crowd: “I Would’ve Passed Out”

Taking over Nashville last night, the ACM Honors Ceremony looked to celebrate country artists who used their stardom to help the communities around them. And when presenting the ACM Icon Award, there seemed no better person than Eric Church. Outside of hit songs like “Guys Like Me” and “Like Jesus Does”, Church jumped at the chance to help his home of North Carolina after Hurricane Helen ripped through the state. Although honoring his legacy, Church appeared to shock HARDY when the singer noticed him in the crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in 2011, Church released the hit song “Homeboy.” Not only was the song featured on the album Chief, but it also landed on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. When taking the stage to cover the song, HARDY had no idea that Church was sitting just a few feet away. While powering through the lyrics, fans enjoyed the cover. “I thought nobody would get close to Eric Church’s version and Hardy nailed it. Way to go. Now release it.”

When HARDY realized Church was sitting in front of him, he didn’t try to hide his anxiety. He told the crowd, “Eric, I didn’t know you were sitting right there. That would have scared the s*** out of me. I swear to God, I just now realized it or I would have probably passed out.”

[RELATED: Eric Church Delivers Memorable Set After Taking Over for Luke Bryan at Country Stampede]

ACM Honors Label Eric Church A Country Music Icon

With the crowd sharing a laugh with HARDY, Church eventually found his way to the stage, sharing a hug with the singer.

Besides HARDY’s performance, the ACM shared a statement about the legacy that Church was creating. “Eric, who has received seven ACM Awards, has continually pushed the boundaries of the genre, blending elements of blues, rock, and outlaw country while continuing to explore new, unique sounds and inviting the genre to follow.”

Also praising his songwriting abilities, the ACM insisted he was nothing short of an icon. “His fearless approach to both his music and his career path has made him a lasting influence and a true icon of Country Music.” For HARDY and countless others, the night was a reminder of just how powerful Church’s presence truly was.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)