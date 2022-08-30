Benjamin Clementine Announces New Album, Shares Stunning Single ‘Genesis’

Experimental pop artist and contemporary classical composer Benjamin Clementine has announced details of his third studio LP, And I Have Been.

A follow-up to his 2017 release I Tell A Fly, the forthcoming album was conceived during COVID. “Like everyone, I was also confronted with a lot of lessons, complications, and epiphanies to do with sharing my path with someone special,” the artist shares.

Alongside the musician’s announcement comes the release of the album’s lead single, “Genesis,” accompanied by a captivating music video.

“‘Genesis’ is a song about the constant denial of my roots,” the artist explains, “But as always, no matter what we do in the new world, our old world is buried in our subconscious. I found myself in a love-hate relationship with my roots. I am trapped in free.”

London-born avant-garde artist-poet-producer, Clementine has been described by critics as one of the great singer-songwriters of his generation and the future sound of London. His debut album, At Least for Now. (2015), won that year’s Mercury Prize and, in recognition of his contribution to the arts, he was named a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2019.

A project entirely written, performed, produced, and mixed by Clementine, And I Have Been is set for release on Oct. 28 and will be given a “Part Two” treatment next year. “‘Part One’ is just setting the scene,” Clementine explains, “it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two,’ which goes deeper.”

Track List:

1. “Residue”



2. “Delighted”



3. “Difference”



4. “Genesis”



5. “Gypsy, BC”



6. “Atonement”



7. “Last Movement Of Hope”



8. “Copening”



9. “Weakend”



10. “Auxiliary”



11. “Loveluster”



12. “Recommence”

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )