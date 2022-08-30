Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Set to Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you believe the papers, Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stallion will join the cast of the new Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. To what capacity, however, is still unclear. Will she be a superhero, a “normal” person, a musician? Unclear.

The news about Stallion’s possible future appearance in the MCU was revealed \ in a new profile of the rapper in The Cut, which came out Monday (August 29) to highlight the release of her new album, Traumazine, out this month.

In the profile, Stallion talks about the upcoming appearance, which comes on the heels of her acting debut in P-Valley. She also joined the cast of the comic musical Fucking Identical Twins.

But an appearance in the MCU would mark Stallion’s biggest acting appearance to date as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest thing in entertainment these days.

As of now, Stallion has been cast in an unnamed role in the new Disney+ series, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. And while the show’s first season started in August and is currently airing on the popular streaming service, now through October, it’s unclear whether Stallion will appear in the current season or down the road.

Shooting for the first season reportedly finished more than a year ago. But that doesn’t mean some creative editing can happen, or perhaps, Stallion will feature in some end credit as a teaser for later?

Either way, assuming she lands on the series, Stallion will be the latest pop star to find themselves in the series, as Harry Styles recently made his debut in the MCU last year, as Thanos’ brother, Eros.

“I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress,” said Stallion in the profile. “I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

She added, “When I look at [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music.”

Stallion released Traumazine earlier this month, with only a day’s notice.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden and Nadeska, Stallion talked about writing the intimate record and tapping into touchy subjects.

“I don’t write songs about how I feel; I write songs about how I want to feel,” she told the hosts, pointing out songs like “Body” and “Freak Nasty” as examples. “So I feel like, on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say.”

She went on to say that one of the tracks, “Anxiety,” was “supposed to be a journal entry.”

“I feel like this is finally an opportunity for me to put it in music,” she added.

The album touches on a fair amount of intense subjects, including the death of her mother and the past few whirlwind years. The rapper told Sirius XM that she used the album to process her emotions. “I kind of wanted to talk about everything that’s been happening to me since 2019, like since my mom passed. I feel like I just kinda worked through it like I never really dealt with it… now I’m coming to a place where it’s all hitting me.”

Traumazine features three Billboard Hot 100-charting singles so far: “Plan B” (No. 29), the Future-assisted “Pressurelicious” (No. 55), and “Sweetest Pie,” a duet with Dua Lipa (No. 15).

Megan is more than familiar with topping the charts. She secured the No. 1 placement twice in 2020 with the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage” remix and “WAP” with Cardi B.

Ahead of the album’s release, Megan took on a guest role in the Starz series P-Valley, playing her alter-ego Tina Snow. The lead single from Traumazine, “Pressurelicious,” debuted on the show’s second season.

The “Plan B” rapper is hot on the festival circuit this summer with appearances slated for Summer Sonic, Reading, Leeds, and more. Find all dates and tickets HERE.

Check out both of the interviews below.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)