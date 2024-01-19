6 Best Beginner Guitars of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The guitar is a fantastic instrument to learn and has become incredibly popular in recent decades. Loved for their portability, versatility, and ease of learning, guitars are often many musicians' first instruments.

Whether you’re buying for yourself, or as a gift, a beginner’s guitar can be the first step in a long and beautiful music journey - so it's important to get the right model. You want to get an instrument that's going to be nice and comfortable to play, so you can spend hours with uninhibited practice to rapidly grow your skills.

But with so many beginner guitar models out there, it can be hard for the uninitiated to know which is best. That's why we made this guide.

This guide shares the best beginner guitars on the market–covering all the genres and a range of budgets. Rest assured, you’ll be able to find the right model in here. We’ll also share a buyer’s guide packed with essential information to help you make the right choice.

For starters, one of our favorite beginner guitars is the Squier Sonic Stratocaster. This offers excellent quality, reliability, and playability at an affordable price. It's versatile enough for any genre and is a lot of fun to play.

But if you're looking for an acoustic for beginners, or something else entirely, make sure to check out the rest of this guide to find what you're looking for.

Best Beginner Guitars

If you're looking for a beginner guitar, here are the best options on the market.

The Best All-Rounder Squier Sonic Stratocaster Squier Sonic Stratocaster Squier Stratocasters are by far the most recommended beginner guitar. Packing in a bunch of features and high quality at a great value, these are perfect for most situations. Why We Love It Classic Fender design High quality, comfortable Great versatile sound

SPECS

Type: Electric

Electric Shape: Stratocaster

Stratocaster Size: Full-size

Full-size Accessories: Not this link, but see the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HSS Pack

Squier Stratocasters are easily one of the most recommended guitars for beginners in the guitar world - and for a good reason. They're super versatile, comfortable to play, and well made given the affordable price.

They're packed with features to give you a broad range of sounds, including three pickups, a 5-way selector switch, two tone controls, and a volume knob. This model also comes with a whammy bar bridge, letting you integrate some cool guitar tricks into your repertoire.

The tuning stability is great, and the neck feels very comfortable. This means you'll be able to get stuck straight into long practice sessions without any annoyances - helping you to rapidly develop your guitar skills.

If you're looking for an electric, this is definitely the best beginner guitar on the market. It's comfortable to play for long practice hours, sounds great, and is durable enough to last for years to come.

SPECS

Type: Acoustic

Acoustic Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Size: Full-size

Full-size Accessories: Bag, strap, spare strings, truss adjuster key, free online lessons.

As far as beginner acoustic guitars go, this is definitely one of the best choices. This guitar pack includes all the bits and bobs you need to start your acoustic guitar journey.

The guitar itself is very nice for the price. It's a Fender FA115 Dreadnought - which has a loud and clear voice thanks to its metallic strings and wood selection.

It has a sweet tone and excellent durability due to the spruce top and mahogany sides - meaning it can withstand years of practice and travel. This is a perfect choice for beginners thanks to the sound and comfort.

In terms of value for money, this is one of the most competitive acoustic guitar bundles on the market. Cheap, low-quality guitars are some of the nastiest and most off-putting instruments to learn on - but this Fender FA115 is a joy to play.

If you're looking for a nice beginner guitar pack, this is one of the best acoustic guitars on the market and comes with all the guitar gear you need. The free Fender Play lessons are a nice touch, and teach you all the important basics.

SPECS

Type: Electric

Electric Shape: Les Paul

Les Paul Size: Full-size

Full-size Accessories: No, see the Epiphone Les Paul Player Pack

Epiphones (and particularly Les Pauls) are known to be more of a rocker guitar than the Stratocaster design. Designed to promote fast playing, beefy lead guitar tones, and enough comfort to rock out on stage, this Les Paul E1 captures all of the classic elements of the originals.

Sure, it is not quite as versatile as a Stratocaster, but it has more of a focused purpose. That said, thanks to the three-way switch and tone control, you can still get a broad range of tones out of this axe.

It's perfect for a beginner guitarist thanks to the simple design, and light, comfortable body. The cutaway makes it easy to reach the higher-up notes - making it ideal for shredding some solos.

The quality and visual aesthetic of this guitar is high - it's exciting to pick up and play and makes you instantly feel like a rock star.

SPECS

Type: Electric

Electric Shape: Gio GRX (super strat)

Gio GRX (super strat) Size: Full-size

Full-size Accessories: No, see the Gio GRX20Z Essentials Bundle

Ibanez guitars are typically designed for a more aggressive style of playing - often by virtuosos. This guitar is a fantastic entry point into that style of playing.

With a slick, super Strat body shape, this guitar certainly has the appearance to match. More importantly, it comes with two humbucking pickups. These offer a thicker, heavier tone compared to the single coils used by the guitars above. They also respond better to distortion and overdrive, which are commonly used in this style of music.

The design might be a bit too aggressive for some players, but it still has a decent amount of sonic versatility. Although you generally don't see this type of guitar being played at jazz or blues shows.

The Ibanez Gio GRX70QA Transparent Blue is a similar model, which has a gorgeous blue finish.

SPECS

Type: Electric

Electric Shape: SG Special

SG Special Size: Full-size

Full-size Accessories: No

The SG Special was an evolution of the Les Paul. It was designed with a lighter body and a sinister-looking double-cutaway design. This made it easier for soloing and also gave it a higher feedback response - making it ideal for high-gain soloing.

The rich-sounding humbuckers sound sweet on a clean signal but really shine when pumped through some distortion and gain. Favored by blues masters, punkers, and metalheads alike, the SG is a classic guitar that's capable of just about everything.

The SG's iconic design may not be for everyone, but those who love it swear by this guitar, which excels at what it does and is a lot of fun to play to boot.

SPECS

Type: Electric

Electric Shape: Mini Strat

Mini Strat Size: 3/4-size

3/4-size Accessories: No, see Mini Strat Essentials Bundle

As previously mentioned, the Squier Stratocaster is an ideal beginner guitar. This is the mini version for smaller players. It has all of the features and qualities of the full-sized instrument, just in a smaller package.

Best Beginner Guitars Buyer's Guide

When you're choosing a new beginner guitar, you're bound to have a bunch of questions flying around your head. This section will make things clearer for you.

Guitar Type: Acoustic or Electric

The first thing to consider when choosing a beginner's guitar is what type you’re interested in.

The main choice here is whether you want an acoustic or electric guitar - each type has pros and cons, and ultimately you should consider owning at least one of each type (if you carry on playing guitar).

Acoustic Guitars

Acoustic guitars are more commonly recommended to new players due to their simplicity - although they aren't always suitable depending on what style of music you’re playing, and what situations you want to play guitar in.

The main benefit of acoustic guitars is that they are the full package - you don’t necessarily need an amplifier to play them aloud (unlike electrics).

On the flip side, the main downside of acoustics is that they are quieter than electrics, and aren’t always loud enough for certain performances where amplification is necessary (although you can mic them up).

Additionally, they are larger and harder to store than electrics. Personally, I think cheap acoustics sound worse than cheap electrics, but that's preferential.

Electric Guitars

Electric guitars are arguably the more popular type of guitar overall, and have a broader range of uses - although you will need to play them through a guitar amplifier or interface for their full potential.

Electric guitars are more versatile than electrics thanks to their ability to customize their tone using amplifiers and guitar pedal settings. They’re also easier to use when it comes to recording.

Another hidden benefit of electric guitars is the ability to practice more quietly. Because you can use them with headphones (and their unplugged strings are very quiet) you can get away with practicing at night, or generally in more volume-sensitive situations.

Both types of guitars have drastically different sounds and feel. Ultimately the right choice comes down to what kind of music you want to play, and where you’ll be using your instrument. You might even be interested in bass guitars - check out the Best Bass Guitars For Beginners.

An acoustic-electric guitar offers the best of both worlds, find out more here: The Best Acoustic Electric Guitars!

Choosing the Right Size

Another core consideration is the size of the guitar. Most guitars are full-sized, and the second most popular are 3/4-sized. Picking the right size guitar will make a lot of difference for learning and practicing.

In essence, 3/4 (and smaller) sized guitars are better for players with smaller hands. This includes youngsters and smaller-handed adults. Some new players also find the smaller neck, fretboard, and body easier to navigate and hold, which can help them improve their dexterity without struggle.

Smaller children might even be better off playing a 1/2-sized instrument.

However, using a guitar that is too small for you is a bad idea, and can make playing fiddly and hard. This can be off-putting for practice, and slow your rate of progression. Starting on a full-sized instrument is a good idea for many players.

The best way to find out which is right is to try playing instruments of both sizes and feeling which is the most comfortable for you.

Pack with accessories?

When you’re starting out playing guitar, chances are you won’t have any other gear.

While a guitar alone can be enough for starters, several important accessories make playing and practice easier. Having fewer barriers to good practice sessions can help you progress faster.

Many beginner guitars come in ‘Starter Pack’ bundles, which include a bunch of important accessories. Of course, you can buy these separately, but usually, the bundles come at a bit of a discount.

Some of the most useful accessories to look for are:

Guitar bag/case - this makes transportation easier and keeps your guitar safe on trips and in storage.

- this makes transportation easier and keeps your guitar safe on trips and in storage. Guitar Strap - These are essential if you plan on playing guitar while standing up. A lot of cheaper acoustic guitars don’t have strap pins, but most full-sized models do, and they’re pretty much guaranteed on electrics. This is a very important accessory

- These are essential if you plan on playing guitar while standing up. A lot of cheaper acoustic guitars don’t have strap pins, but most full-sized models do, and they’re pretty much guaranteed on electrics. This is a very important accessory Picks - these are small plastic pickers that are used for strumming and picking strings. These open up new playing styles, and take the strain off your fingertips. These are mostly used on electric guitars but are also useful for acoustics.

- these are small plastic pickers that are used for strumming and picking strings. These open up new playing styles, and take the strain off your fingertips. These are mostly used on electric guitars but are also useful for acoustics. Capo - A capo is a device that clamps over a fret on the fretboard, effectively shorting the neck and changing the pitch of guitars. These are used in a lot of songs, especially acoustic genres. These aren’t essential for beginners, but you will eventually end up needing them, and they’re pretty cheap anyway.

- A capo is a device that clamps over a fret on the fretboard, effectively shorting the neck and changing the pitch of guitars. These are used in a lot of songs, especially acoustic genres. These aren’t essential for beginners, but you will eventually end up needing them, and they’re pretty cheap anyway. Books/Sheet Music/ Lesson CDs - Some bundles include learning materials. These can be a great way to learn the basics and understand how to read music. Of course, you can find a lot of this online, or buy it separately - but having a physical copy that is always ready to go is good for practice.

- Some bundles include learning materials. These can be a great way to learn the basics and understand how to read music. Of course, you can find a lot of this online, or buy it separately - but having a physical copy that is always ready to go is good for practice. Music Stand - This is one of the most underappreciated accessories. When you’re using any kind of printed practice material, a music stand is a lifesaver. There's nothing more annoying than constantly having to re-prop a book open, fiddle around with the pages, and cramp your neck trying to look at it. Music stands are cheap and make it completely smooth and painless to read practice materials.

- This is one of the most underappreciated accessories. When you’re using any kind of printed practice material, a music stand is a lifesaver. There's nothing more annoying than constantly having to re-prop a book open, fiddle around with the pages, and cramp your neck trying to look at it. Music stands are cheap and make it completely smooth and painless to read practice materials. Amp - if you're buying an electric guitar, an amp is 100% essential. These are responsible for turning the quiet sound of electric strings into a loud guitar tone. In the early years, you can get by on a basic starter amp, and when you take things more seriously you should invest in a more versatile and better-sounding unit.

- if you're buying an electric guitar, an amp is 100% essential. These are responsible for turning the quiet sound of electric strings into a loud guitar tone. In the early years, you can get by on a basic starter amp, and when you take things more seriously you should invest in a more versatile and better-sounding unit. Headphones - These are a great accessory for electric guitar players, letting them practice in privacy without disturbing people around them with a monstrous guitar tone.

Budgeting for Your First Guitar

A common question from new guitar players is “How much should I spend on my first guitar?”

While it depends on how much cash you have to spare, there are some key points.

There’s not much point in buying a super expensive guitar for your first instrument. You might not enjoy playing it, and then you’d have to sell it, or it's a bit of a waste of money.

At the same time, you don’t want to cheap out too much and buy a low-quality guitar that is horrible to play. This can be very off-putting, and make the guitar-playing experience a drag, rather than a fun activity.

$100-200 is a good place to start for a beginner's guitar (not including accessories). Instruments in this entry price range tend to have decent manufacturing and offer a comfortable playing experience and a nice sound.

If you can stretch to $2-300, you can find some intermediate instruments with noticeably improved quality in feel and tone, like some of the Squier Stratocasters and higher-end Epiphone and Ibanez. Don’t underestimate how much of a difference this can make, as it will make practicing more fun, so you can play for longer and improve more. Although shredding on a basic instrument can still be great.

Below $100 you’d be lucky to find anything particularly nice. Under the $100 mark is only really suitable for children, who are probably more interested in messing around and making sounds rather than taking learning seriously.

Don’t forget to save a bit of budget for accessories, particularly an amp if you’re getting an electric.

Understanding Guitar Brands

If you don’t know much about guitars, you might be confused about the brands. Essentially each brand is known for a different style, and perhaps a bias towards one genre of music.

In general:

Fender are ‘all-rounders’ versatile instruments, great for rock, blues, pop, and jazz. Their sister brand Squire copies many of their popular design and sells them in more affordable variations.

are ‘all-rounders’ versatile instruments, great for rock, blues, pop, and jazz. Their sister brand Squire copies many of their popular design and sells them in more affordable variations. Epiphones are the rockers of the scene (and base many of their guitars on Gibson). These tend to have a more rock-focused style and sound and are better for high-volume situations.

are the rockers of the scene (and base many of their guitars on Gibson). These tend to have a more rock-focused style and sound and are better for high-volume situations. Ibanez, while more versatile in recent years, traditionally is a brand associated with metal, punk, and other aggressive genres.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which type of guitar is best for beginners?

The best type of guitar for beginners depends on the style of music, and how ‘beginner’ they are. In general, acoustic guitars are a bit easier to play because they don’t need an amplifier, and can be played anywhere.

However, electric guitars are more versatile and offer a wide range of tones. Sometimes electrics are easier to play due to their thinner body and lighter strings - but ultimately it depends on the model and its quality of manufacturing.

What are the best guitar brands for beginners?

Several guitar brands are recommended for beginners. Squier is arguably the best brand for new players and offers affordable versions of legendary Fender guitars. Squiers have a great build and sound quality for their price and are reliable instruments. Other brands with good beginner guitars on their roster include Yamaha, Epiphone, and Loog.

What is the best first guitar to get?

It depends on what music you want to play, but arguably the Squier Stratocaster is the best first guitar to get. These have great quality, are very versatile, and sound fantastic. They’re also easy to find and affordable, offering great value for money. If you’re looking for a beginner electric guitar, this should be your first place to look.

Finally...

You now have a good idea of all the best beginner guitars on the market. Whether you want a 3/4 acoustic, a full-sized electric, a starter pack, or anything in between, the above list has it all.

In most cases, something like the Squier Sonic Stratocaster is a great place to start - this covers all the bases. It's versatile, sounds great, and feels nice to play without straining your hands.

Although if you want something a bit different make sure you check out the other models listed above. Best of luck in your search!