7 Best Electric Guitars Under $300 of 2023

Are you an aspiring guitarist on a budget, desperately seeking a high-quality electric guitar without breaking the bank? If so, you’re not alone.

Finding an instrument that combines affordability and exceptional performance can be a daunting task. But fear not! We have the solution you’ve been searching for.

In this comprehensive review article, we will delve into the realm of the best electric guitars under $300, uncovering the hidden gems that offer remarkable value for your hard-earned money.

Our top pick, the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS, is a solid choice, as are many others on our list. Join us as we explore a wide range of budget-friendly options.

Best Electric Guitars Under 300

1. Top Overall Pick – Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS

SPECS

Body: Poplar with flame maple top

Poplar with flame maple top Neck and fretboard: Maple neck and fretboard

Maple neck and fretboard Pickups: 2 single coils and 1 humbucker with a 5-way toggle switch

Experience the timeless design, smooth playability, and rich tone of the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS. This guitar embodies the classic Stratocaster style with a touch of modern flair.

Crafted with a lightweight and resonant poplar body and a stunning flame maple veneer, it delivers exceptional resonance and a comfortable playing experience.

The maple neck and fretboard provide an impeccable response and a smooth feel that caters to any playing style or genre.

Equipped with two single-coil pickups and a humbucker, this guitar features a versatile range of tones, giving you the best of both worlds.

The legendary “C” profile bolt-on maple neck delivers that iconic vintage feel and playability, while the Indian laurel fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets ensures effortless chord playing and smooth lead runs for those epic jam sessions.

If you’ve been on the hunt for an amazing electric guitar to complement your playing, look no further than the Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster HSS.

2. Best Les Paul – Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1

SPECS

Body: Mahogany body

Mahogany body Neck and fretboard: Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard

Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard Pickups: 2 humbuckers with a 3-way toggle switch

Dig into the iconic Les Paul tone, controls, and attitude on a budget with the Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1 electric guitar. This instrument offers all the essentials at a super-affordable price point.

Equipped with dual Epiphone Zebra-coil Humbucking pickups featuring Ceramic-8 magnets, it delivers powerful rock tones that will make your riffs soar.

The individual pickup volume and tone controls, along with the 3-way pickup selector, allow for precise tonal shaping. The mahogany body ensures excellent sustain and resonance.

The Les Paul Studio E1 features a solid mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard, providing a smooth and comfortable playing experience.

With a fully adjustable tune-o-matic bridge, a stop bar tailpiece, and premium die-cast tuners, you can count on solid and precise tuning stability.

The Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1 combines affordability with the timeless Les Paul design, making it an excellent choice for players who want to unleash their inner rockstar without breaking the bank.

3. Best Telecaster – Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck and fretboard: Maple neck with laurel fretboard

Maple neck with laurel fretboard Pickups: 2 Fender ceramic humbuckers with a 3-way toggle switch

Get ready to experience the authentic feel, tone, and stage-ready presence of the Squier Affinity Series Telecaster Deluxe, all at an incredible budget guitar price.

With its lightweight and resonant poplar body and solid C-shaped bolt-on maple neck, these electric guitars offer unparalleled comfort and playability, whether you’re performing on stage, recording in the studio, or jamming in your garage.

With 21 medium jumbo frets, you’ll enjoy added playing comfort along the laurel fretboard, allowing you to keep going for hours without hand fatigue.

Whether you’re bending strings, running scales, fingerpicking, or flat-picking, this beautifully designed and comfortable neck will accommodate your playing styles flawlessly.

To capture the crisp and full-bodied sound that the Telecaster is renowned for, this electric guitar is outfitted with two ceramic humbucking Tele pickups.

These pickups offer that classic humbucking tone that remains defined even at higher volumes, giving you the versatility to explore a wide range of musical styles.

With master volume and tone controls, you have the full ability to dial in the perfect sound to match your unique style.

4. Classic Heavy Metal Ripper – Jackson Dinky Arch Top JS22 DKA

SPECS

Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck and fretboard: Maple with amaranth fretboard

Maple with amaranth fretboard Pickups: 2 humbuckers with a 3-way toggle switch

Prepare to unleash sonic mayhem with the Jackson JS22 Dinky solid body guitar, designed for shredding enthusiasts. This great guitar offers an incredibly affordable price tag without compromising on tone or sustain.

The arched poplar body, tremolo bridge, and two high-output ceramic humbuckers combine forces to deliver massive, earth-shaking sound.

Get ready to experience the joy of playing with the maple speed neck’s superb playability, along with the fat-fretted, compound-radius amaranth fretboard that allows for blissful chord work and fearless shredding without any worries of fretting out as you might find on cheaper guitars.

Adorned with the classic Jackson shark fin inlays, the neck is designed to be rounder near the nut, allowing for easy rhythm playing.

As your skills heat up and you venture higher up the fretboard, the radius flattens out, enabling effortless runs and massive string bends. With a neck as smooth as this, you’ll find yourself effortlessly reaching the 24th fret in no time.

5. A Groovy Alternative – Epiphone Les Paul Melody Maker E1 Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck and fretboard: Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard

Mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard Pickups: 2 ceramic single coils with a 3-way toggle switch

Get ready to experience the iconic look and feel of one of the world’s most beloved electric guitars with the Epiphone Les Paul Melody Maker E1.

Not only does it capture the essence of the Les Paul design, but it also stands as one of the most affordable Les Paul electric guitars ever created.

Constructed with a poplar body, mahogany neck, and rosewood fretboard, the Les Paul Melody Maker E1 is perfectly suited for rock and blues.

Just like its namesake, this guitar proves to be incredibly versatile across a wide range of musical styles.

Equipped with Epiphone single-coil pickups featuring ceramic magnets, it offers simplicity with master volume and tone control. With a three-way switch, you gain access to an extensive palette of sounds.

The Epiphone Les Paul Melody Maker E1 empowers new players to develop skills and techniques that directly translate to one of the most popular electric guitars in history.

Additionally, the Les Paul Melody Maker E1 features an intonated stop bar tailpiece that maintains optimum tuning, sparing you the hassle of constant adjustments.

If you’re searching for the first electric guitar that will inspire you to continue playing guitar, look no further than the Epiphone Les Paul Melody Maker E1.

6. Best Offset Body – Squier Bullet Mustang HH

SPECS

Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck and fretboard: Maple neck with laurel fretboard

Maple neck with laurel fretboard Pickups: 2 humbuckers with a 3-way toggle switch

For indie, alternative, and underground rockers, the Fender Mustang has long been a trusted companion — a no-nonsense workhorse that delivers night after night.

Now, the Squier Bullet Mustang HH brings that same compact size, comfort, and vintage vibe to the table with electric guitars under $300.

With a poplar body and a C-shaped maple neck featuring an Indian laurel fingerboard, this guitar offers excellent playability and response.

Whether you need a reliable backup guitar, desire an offset instrument with an aggressive attitude, or are just starting your musical journey, the Squier Bullet Mustang HH is unbeatable at its price point.

Fender’s vintage offset designs have always commanded attention wherever they’re played, and the Mustang has been turning heads since its introduction in the 1960s.

This Squier Bullet Mustang HH proudly boasts the same lightweight body that has won over garage players, indie rockers, and sonic adventurers alike.

7. A Solid Double-Cut Player – Ibanez AX120 Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body: Poplar

Poplar Neck and fretboard: Maple neck with pine fretboard

Maple neck with pine fretboard Pickups: 2 humbuckers with a 3-way toggle switch

Ibanez has earned a solid reputation for being totally committed to providing musicians of all skill levels with top-notch instruments. And that commitment shines through in the awesome AX120 guitar.

This electric beauty boasts a poplar body, fast-playing neck, and treated New Zealand pine fingerboard, giving you a wide range of killer tones to play with.

With its Classic Elite humbucking pickups, you get a warm and solid neck pickup sound, perfect for those smooth humbucking tones. But don’t worry, the bridge pickup delivers a hot, crisp midrange bite that’s ideal for rocking those lead solos.

Its lightweight, double-cutaway body lets you shred all the way up to the upper frets, opening up a world of sonic possibilities.

The 2-volume, 2-tone control setup ensures you have endless tonal versatility, and the Full Tune III bridge guarantees spot-on intonation and killer sustain. This guitar is the real deal!

Best Electric Guitars Under $300 Buyer’s Guide

When shopping for the best electric guitars under $300, there are four key factors that buyers should consider:

Quality and construction

Sound and tone

Playability and comfort

Personal preference and style

Quality and Construction

When it comes to shopping for the best electric guitars under $300, one of the most crucial factors to consider is the quality and construction of the instrument.

While budget-friendly guitars may have certain limitations, it is still essential to prioritize craftsmanship and durability in order to make a wise investment.

Quality and construction directly impact various aspects of a guitar’s performance and overall experience. Budget guitars can suffer from issues like poor hardware, unstable necks, or inferior materials that may lead to premature wear and tear.

Investing in a guitar with solid construction ensures greater durability and longevity.

Quality instruments are built to withstand the rigors of regular use and can handle adjustments and modifications over time, making them a more reliable and lasting companion on your musical journey.

Even if you’re not considering selling your guitar in the future, it’s worth noting that a well-constructed instrument tends to hold its value better. If you ever decide to upgrade or make a change, having a solid guitar can increase your chances of getting a good resale price or trade-in value.

While it’s true that the budget range may impose some limitations, there are still reputable brands and models available that prioritize quality and construction, even at affordable prices.

It’s important to do your research, read reviews, and try out different guitars whenever possible to ensure you’re selecting an instrument with solid craftsmanship and reliable construction.

Sound and Tone

Another crucial aspect to consider is the sound and tone produced by the instrument. While budget-friendly guitars may have certain limitations, it is still essential to prioritize finding a guitar that delivers a pleasing and versatile sound within your desired musical style.

The sound and tone of a guitar are at the heart of musical expression. Each guitar has its own unique sonic character, influenced by factors such as body construction, pickups, and electronics.

Finding a guitar that resonates with your musical preferences allows you to convey your emotions and creativity through your playing, enabling you to explore a wide range of musical styles and genres.

Different guitars are suited to different musical styles and genres. For example, if you prefer blues or classic rock, you may lean towards guitars with warm, vintage-style tones.

On the other hand, if you’re into heavier genres like metal or hard rock, you might seek guitars with high-output pickups that provide a more aggressive and powerful sound.

Consider the specific tonal qualities you’re looking for and choose a guitar that complements your preferred style of music.

While budget-friendly guitars may have limitations in tonal variety compared to expensive guitars, there are still options available that offer a good range of sounds. Look for guitars with versatile pickup configurations allowing you to access different tones and experiment with various sounds.

A guitar that offers versatility enables you to adapt to different musical situations and expand your playing possibilities.

Playing a guitar that sounds great and inspires you can significantly impact your motivation to practice and improve your skills.

A guitar that produces a pleasing tone and resonates with your musical aspirations will keep you engaged and motivated to explore new techniques, learn new songs, and push your boundaries as a guitarist.

Additionally, if you plan to record or perform with your guitar, the sound, and tone become even more crucial. A good-sounding guitar will translate better in recordings and live performances, allowing you to capture or project the desired sonic qualities with clarity and impact.

Playability and Comfort

When on the hunt for the best electric guitars under $300, playability and comfort are key factors to consider.

While budget-friendly guitars may have certain limitations, finding an instrument that feels good to play and is comfortable in your hands can greatly enhance your overall guitar-playing experience.

A well-constructed guitar with good playability will have a smooth and responsive neck, comfortable fretboard, and appropriate string action (the distance between the strings and the frets).

When the guitar feels comfortable in your hands and allows for effortless and fluid playing, it can greatly enhance your enjoyment and make practicing or performing a pleasure.

A guitar that is easy to play and comfortable can positively impact your technique and skill development. It allows you to focus on refining your playing rather than struggling with a cumbersome instrument.

Smooth fretboard edges, properly set intonation, and well-adjusted string height contribute to easier chord transitions, accurate intonation, and cleaner notes.

Playing guitar should be a comfortable and fatigue-free experience, especially during longer practice sessions or performances.

A guitar that is ergonomically designed, with a balanced weight distribution and a body shape that fits well against your body, can prevent unnecessary strain and fatigue on your shoulders, back, and arms.

Finding a guitar that feels comfortable and inspires you to play fosters a personal connection with the instrument. This connection can deepen your emotional attachment to the guitar, fueling your creativity and motivation to explore new musical ideas.

When the guitar feels like an extension of yourself and responds effortlessly to your touch, it becomes a trusted tool for self-expression.

While it’s important to consider sound, quality, and other factors, don’t overlook the significance of playability and comfort when choosing a guitar. Whenever possible, try out different models in person to assess how they feel in your hands and how they respond to your playing style.

Remember, finding an electric guitar that is comfortable to play will encourage you to pick it up more often, practice with enthusiasm, and enjoy your musical journey to the fullest.

Personal Preference and Style

Finally, it is essential to consider your personal preference and musical style. Your choice of electric guitar is an extension of your musical identity. It reflects your unique tastes, influences, and artistic expression.

Choosing a guitar that resonates with your personal preference and style empowers you to craft a sound that truly represents who you are as a musician.

The visual aesthetics of a guitar can also play a role in your personal preference. Guitars come in various finishes, colors, and designs.

Finding a guitar that looks visually appealing to you creates a positive emotional connection and enhances your overall playing experience. It adds an element of personal satisfaction and pride in owning an instrument that resonates with your sense of style.

When you love the instrument you’re playing, it becomes a faithful companion throughout your musical journey. It encourages you to keep playing, exploring new sounds, and honing your skills.

Selecting a guitar that aligns with your preferences increases the likelihood that you’ll develop a long-lasting bond with your instrument.

By choosing a guitar that resonates with your personal preference and style, you’ll embark on a musical journey that reflects your unique voice and sets the stage for years of musical enjoyment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are there any specific considerations for beginners looking for electric guitars under $300?

Beginners should prioritize factors such as playability, comfort, and ease of use.

Look for guitars with comfortable neck profiles, well-rounded fret edges, and lower action (the distance between the strings and the fretboard). These features will help beginners develop proper techniques and make learning more enjoyable.

Are there any drawbacks or limitations to be aware of with electric guitars in this price range?

It’s important to acknowledge that the best electric guitars in this price range may have some limitations.

They may not offer the same level of craftsmanship, premium components, or high-end tonal characteristics as more expensive guitars. Additionally, some guitars may require minor setup adjustments out of the box to optimize playability.

Can I find a suitable electric guitar for gigging or recording within this budget?

While it may be challenging to find a top-tier gigging or recording instrument in this price range, you can still find guitars that are suitable for smaller gigs, home recording, or practice sessions.

Look for guitars with reliable hardware, good pickups, and solid overall build quality to meet your performance or recording needs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when it comes to the best electric guitars under $300, several fantastic options are available that offer great value for your money.

After careful consideration, our top pick is the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS. With its iconic design, versatile pickup configuration, and solid build quality, it delivers a well-rounded playing experience suitable for various musical styles.

For those seeking the renowned Les Paul sound, the Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1 stands out as an excellent choice. It captures the essence of the classic Les Paul design, offering rich tones, a comfortable playing experience, and a distinct aesthetic appeal.

Ultimately, whether you choose the Squier Affinity Stratocaster HSS, the Epiphone Les Paul Studio E1, an Ibanez model, or a Jackson guitar, you can confidently embark on your musical journey knowing that you have a reliable instrument that suits your budget and allows you to express your creativity to the fullest.

Happy playing!