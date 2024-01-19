Jelly Roll’s Wife Bunnie Xo Gets Cops Called On Her While Flaunting “Trailer Park Queen” Aesthetic to Reba McEntire’s “Fancy”

In 2023, the clean-girl aesthetic seemed to take over social media as influencers and women all over the world embraced the style featuring makeup that came with a shine and pulled-back hairstyles. With the new year comes a new trend, the so-called “mob wife aesthetic.” Inspired by fictional characters like Carmela Soprano, influencers are already flaunting the trend. But for Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie Xo and her desire to start her own fashion trend, it’s already gotten her in trouble.

Alongside influencers, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, and even Jeff Bezos’ fiancé, Lauren Sánchez, have also been spotted dawning the “mob wife” lifestyle. And on Thursday (January 18), Bunnie shared a video of what she considered to be the “Trailer Park Queen.”

In the video, Bunnie flaunted her signature style fashioned with a dazzling red dress, leopard-print boots, and a jacket showcasing the tiger that is the “Trailer Park Queen.” And to give the video a little extra flair, she decided to walk to Reba McEntire’s “Fancy.”

Although enjoying the short video, Bunnie pointed out that during the filming, the store called the “cops” on her. Dealing with the law didn’t seem to bother her as she fiercely walked down the aisle featuring Takis, Cheetos, and Doritos.

Fans React to Bunnie’s “Trailer Park Queen”

Gaining over 40,000 likes, fans absolutely loved the new look, writing, “I grew up obsessed with Ana Nicole [Smith], I wanted her whole esthetic which I took as trailer trash but now with unlimited funds. *sigh* I still love it so much.” Another person added, “Yaaasssss honestly you’ve helped me fall in love with the white trash version of myself, instead of shaming her!!! You can take the girl out of the trailer park but you can’t take the trailer park out of the girl!!”

While social media continues to promote the “mob wife aesthetic,” some found the trend to be culturally insensitive. TikTok user Angela declared that her culture was not a “costume.” She continued, “Have you even seen Bronx Tale? Goodfellas? Moonstruck? My Cousin Vinny?. What are you going to do come springtime when it’s too warm out to wear a fur coat? Are you just going to dispose of it and move on to the next trend that the internet tells you to?”

No matter the stance on the trend, Bunnie’s “Trailer Park Queen” is a style that is both fancy and fierce.

