‘Saltburn’ Star Jacob Elordi Talks His Love for David Bowie & Drawing Inspiration from Bon Iver

Actor Jacob Elordi’s career is on the rise after starring as Elvis Presley in Priscilla and in the recent film Saltburn. He recently spoke with GQ about his love for his native Australia, poetry, and animals, among other things. He also mentioned David Bowie and Bon Iver as two of his inspirations.

“I have this thing about things that are overrated-underrated,” he began. “The Ziggy Stardust album by David Bowie is overrated-underrated in my opinion. And just recently I’ve been listening to that album kind of in everything I do, particularly this song called ‘Five Years.’ I love the way it sounds and I love the way it feels. And then I kind of get more into David Bowie.”

He continued, “Because he’s such a trendsetter and such a world-shaker and he had so much to say, he can become like this great big thing. And you don’t really look at the nuance of him. But I mean, like, the guy’s a genius.”

Feeling Bon Iver

Elordi mentioned that Bon Iver has been a constant throughout his life, starting with the song “Perth,” which was featured on the 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver. “You can kind of read that, there’s discussions around his work and comment threads, and it’s almost like the sounds he makes create this feeling that you can’t articulate or express,” Elordi said.

“But everybody knows that feeling somewhere,” he continued, “somewhere in their gut or the fiber of their being. Everyone on the planet. I really do think so. Whether it’s like a whale or a screech or the depth that he takes his voice, or an electronic sound. It’s packed with so much meaning. And that is always, always inspiring to me.”

Record producer Fred Again.. is also an inspiration, Elordi said. “It’s the same kind of thing with the sounds,” he explained. “The snippets of voices and passages that he chooses. The words are ultra-simple but they mean so much. How to say as much as you can in the simplest, most accessible way. And that’s something that’s always been interesting to me.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images