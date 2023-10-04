7 Best Bone Conduction Headphones of 2023

Do you find yourself dissatisfied with your ordinary earbuds? They hurt your ears after just a short while, they're always falling out, and you can't get them wet, to cover just a few shortcomings.

But have you ever heard of bone conduction headphones? This amazing headphone technology uses vibrations to stimulate the inner ear, resulting in a whole new way to listen to music, podcasts, and calls.

So look no further -- our list of the best bone conduction headphones has got you covered. Headphone technology has come a long way and your listening experience can now go wherever you do. We'll cover the top bone conduction headphones below, including options for swimming and running.

Our top pick is the Aftershokz Aeropex Mini, a versatile pair of bone conduction headphones that offer great durability and audio quality.

The buyer's guide near the bottom dives into the details to watch for when perusing this type of headphones too.

Let's find the best bone conduction headphones money can buy!

Best Bone Conduction Headphones

1. Best Overall – Aftershokz Aeropex Mini Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: Yes (IP67)

Yes (IP67) Internal Storage: No

No Material: NA

NA Battery Life: 8 hours

The Aftershokz Aeropex are, for our money, the best bone conduction headphones on the market for general use. (Note: The brand itself now goes by Shokz and these headphones will eventually only be available as Shokz OpenRun.)

If you're looking for headphones that are lightweight and comfortable but don't have to go in your ear canal, then these are a great option to consider. You can enjoy music and more for eight full hours on a single charge with these, all while stimulating your inner ear through your cheekbone.

Multipoint pairing is a great feature that these headphones bring to the table, allowing you to switch between devices without pairing prior to use each time.

The Aeropex Mini headphones also lay claim to offering the most advanced bone conduction technology currently available on the market.

These bone conduction headphones also offer a more form-fitting design, featuring a half-inch shorter band than other models in the same line, for less wiggle while you walk.

People who have purchased these bone conduction headphones claim they're comfortable enough to keep on all day. In fact, quite a few forget they're even wearing them until the end of the day!

If you're looking for headphones you can wear for 16 hours straight without discomfort, these may be the best bone conduction headphones for you. Others have apparently done precisely that with them. Some even claim to get multiple days of use out of these without recharging them at all.

2. Best Budget Bone Conduction Headphones – Guudsoud OPENEAR Bone X2 Conduction Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: Yes (IP68)

Yes (IP68) Internal Storage: 32G

32G Material: NA

NA Battery Life: 8 hours

If you're looking for an affordable alternative to standard over-ear headphones, then Guudsoud's OPENEAR offering is a great bargain worth considering.

The OPENEARs target your inner ear through close contact with the bones near your temples without causing discomfort or obstructing swim caps, etc.

Most bone conduction headphones that offer true waterproofing and a comfortable fit are far pricier than this pair. At only $67, these OPENEARs are a real steal. These are also the bone conduction headphones to own if you like singing in the rain, as they're IP68 certified.

They come with a built-in mic to help you comfortably take calls and they work with Bluetooth version 5.3, offering super low latency.

People who have used these attest to their relative comfort vs. similar alternatives. The OPENEARs don't weigh much and are remarkably unobtrusive to use with other sports equipment.

These are among the best bone conduction headphones for anyone on a budget who wants acceptable sound quality and durability. Plus, they are waterproof, meaning you can take them out in the elements without worrying that they might stop working.

3. Best for Kids – FOLEY KP Kids Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: No (water resistant)

No (water resistant) Internal Storage: Yes (8G)

Yes (8G) Material: NA

NA Battery Life: 10 hours

Bone conduction headphones can be a great fit for kids if you're concerned about their spatial awareness while using ordinary headphones.

FOLEY's KP kids headphones ditch the isolating effects of over-ear options and the potential dangers of earbuds for younger children in favor of vibratory sound transmission through the cheekbones.

These bone conduction headphones are designed to wrap around smaller ears without weighing them down or causing discomfort.

The KPs are fairly resistant to moisture and dust, but not quite waterproof, so don't let your kids swim or bathe with them on.

Kids who don't like using in-ear headphones are likely to love these FOLEY KPs. Parents who have purchased a pair point out that the padding on these alone puts them among the safest and the best bone conduction headphones you could get for children.

Although it may still be possible to overstimulate your ears with bone-conducting headphones like these, they may prove to be safer than any in-ear equivalents for children.

You can count on your kids to keep themselves occupied with these bone conduction headphones for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Plus, the internal eight gigabytes of storage space they include can give kids a self-contained listening toy to enjoy on their own once you fill it with kid-friendly files.

SPECS

Waterproof: Yes (IPX8)

Yes (IPX8) Internal Storage: Yes (32G)

Yes (32G) Material: Titanium alloy

Titanium alloy Battery Life: 12 hours (30-day standby)

You can use bone conduction headphones for all of the same things you would use a standard pair of earbuds or over-ear cans to do. But, this pair of rumblers from Ray-JrMALL offers alternative modes of operation when wiggling against your skull won't cut it.

Think of these as the Swiss army knives of bone conduction headphones, allowing you to listen through conduction by bone as easily as by air. They can even fit into your ears like standard earbuds if that's what you want from them.

Despite the flexible form factor, most purchasers snag these headphones for their bone-buzzing sound quality and durability. These headphones are built from quality materials, boasting of soft silicone coating and a sturdy titanium skeleton.

Whether you swap out headset types at will or stick with the default bone conduction ends, you can count on these headphones to work in sweat and swimming pools without any problems to speak of. Many claim they sound even better when used underwater as environmental noise drops considerably!

Oh, and they boast of a mighty sensitive mic with active noise reduction too.

If you need bone conduction headphones that can go the distance, these should satisfy you. Charge them once and they'll play for 12 hours straight or sit in standby mode for an incredible 30 days in a row.

5. Best for Calls – HAYLOU PurFree Bone Conduction Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: Yes (IP67)

Yes (IP67) Internal Storage: No

No Material: Titanium

Titanium Battery Life: 8 hours

HAYLOU's PurFree bone conduction headphones are pretty solid all around, offering great battery life and build quality to boot.

These headphones might not be super waterproof (they're only rated to withstand sweat), but they offer impressive magnetic quick-charge functionality, providing two hours of battery life on a 10-minute top-up.

People seem to be raving over the comfort factor the PurFrees deliver, especially while engaging in vigorous exercise. They follow in a similar design vein as the other options on this list, rounding the back of the head with a titanium wire to help keep their shape as you move.

You get eight hours of playtime with these headphones on a single charge and Bluetooth 5.2 circuitry guarantees low latency when you can't find your phone.

A relatively simple multifunction button makes it pretty easy to control connected device playback from a distance. Plus, they're compatible with Siri and Google Assistant.

Oh, and these really are incredible for handling calls. There are dual noise-canceling microphones in the PurFrees that make it easy to carry on a conversation almost anywhere.

You can quickly put your music on pause to pick up a call and conveniently return to your tunes when it's over with these nifty noise-makers.

6. Best for Runners – Mojawa Run Plus Bone Conduction Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: IP68

IP68 Internal Storage: 32G

32G Material: NA

NA Battery Life: 8 hours

If you're aiming for optimal sound quality in your next pair of bone vibrators, Mojawa's Run Plus will serve you well. At least, they should, given the fact that five Grammy-winning audio producers put their finishing touches on these before they entered production.

The low end of the spectrum has been enhanced in these headphones, guaranteeing better sound through the use of a patented signal-strengthening technology. Mojawa claims the mids are "luscious" as well, but you'll have to judge that for yourself.

Runners and athletes of all stripes have been singing the praises of these bone conduction headphones. They offer crystal clear audio with palpable bass for you beastly Beats bros.

More sensitive users offer reassurance of the fact that these headphones never seem to give them headaches as others often do.

The sound quality and lightweight design are the biggest selling points for these headphones. They also leverage even more patented tech to pull off noticeable noise cancellation with the integrated mic, so phone calls are doable on these too.

You can charge these headphones in less than an hour and enjoy them for 8 hours before another charge is needed. Just five minutes of charging should give you over 80 minutes of additional playtime in a pinch.

7. Best for Swimming – Rumatas X6 Pro Bone Conduction Headphones

SPECS

Waterproof: Yes (IPX8)

Yes (IPX8) Internal Storage: Yes (32G)

Yes (32G) Material: Silicone and titanium

Silicone and titanium Battery Life: 10 hours

The X6 headphones from Rumatas make it easy to enjoy music even while fully submerged. Whereas most other options on this list are merely water-resistant, these have an IPX8 rating, guaranteeing they'll keep working while fully submerged beneath three feet of water or more.

Although these bone conduction headphones boast of impressive Bluetooth range (over 30 feet), that functionality does not work underwater. However, ample internal memory makes up for this, allowing you to keep listening to whatever you want while you wade.

People mention the sound quality from these headphones being equivalent to much pricier options on the market. There may not be any enhanced bass tech at play in these, but they offer solid waterproof performance at a very appealing price point.

Plus, the titanium alloy headband ensures you'll be able to contort these to your head shape without having to worry about them falling apart in the process.

At only 30 grams, these are also among the best bone conduction headphones to buy for comfort and all-day use.

Bone Conduction Headphones Buyer's Guide

You can pick up the perfect pair of bone conduction headphones in no time once you understand the factors below.

You'll want to pay attention to waterproofing ratings, internal storage, materials used, and overall battery life.

Waterproof Rating

Not all bone conduction headphones are fit for use underwater, but most are very resistant to moisture. The IP rating to look out for when you know you need waterproof headphones is "IPX8". The "X" may also be a number, but it refers to dust resistance.

IPX7 allows only for immersion in shallow water, while IPX8 allows you to dive into water deeper than 3 feet without ruining your listening experience (or short-circuiting your headphones).

IPX9 should technically be capable of withstanding high-temperature water jets in the field. So, unless you plan on battling a wild Blastoise, you should be good to go with IPX8.

Internal Storage

Bone conduction headphones work very well with Bluetooth technology, but signals sent over air don't do so well under water. If you're doing any deep diving while wearing Bluetooth headphones, the sound will cut off completely until you resurface.

But, where there's a will, there's a way. Internal storage makes listening while swimming possible by eliminating the need to transfer sound over the air from your phone altogether. Just load up all of the files you need on the headphones themselves and enjoy.

Bluetooth connectivity is great for when you aren't underwater, but internal storage can still be hugely helpful when engaging in other vigorous outdoorsy activities. It guarantees your listening experience can go even where your phone cannot.

Materials

The materials that your bone conduction headphones are made from will largely predict their longevity. Cheap plastics are super likely to break, but titanium can really take a beating.

The best bone conduction headset you can buy should be able to stand the test of time and only high-quality materials can make that happen.

The headphones covered in the list above generally make use of a practically standardized design featuring a skeleton of titanium alloy wire coated in soft silicone. This not only allows them to hold their shape well, it also makes them more comfortable to wear.

Battery Life

If you intend to wear your bone conduction headphones all day, then you'll need them to have decent battery life. Otherwise, you'll just end up wearing futuristic head decoration while searching for power sockets all the time.

Even great-fitting headphones with awesome sound quality can be bogged down by bad battery life. Quick charging options are ideal and long listening times between charges should be feasible for the best possible experience.

Look for options that support quick charging with magnetic charging cables to make it even easier to keep the music playing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the best bone conduction headphone?

There are loads of great bone conduction headphones, but we've picked the Aftershokz Aeropex Mini as the ones to beat in the list above. They offer a snug, secure fit and hours upon hours of playback time between charges.

The Aeropex Mini headphones are also fairly resistant to moisture, making them great for workouts and other sweat-inducing activities.

What is the downside of bone conduction headphones?

Although the sound quality you get from these kinds of headphones can be surprisingly satisfying, they can't quite compare to over-ear options on the market just yet.

Bone conduction technology is also known to make some people feel a bit dizzy after a while. They can even give you a headache if you're particularly susceptible to their otherwise good vibrations.

However, choosing higher-quality options like those covered in the list above can keep you from having to deal with some of the less enjoyable side effects of this niche audio tech.

The use of better materials in the design of these types of headphones goes a long way towards making them more comfortable to wear for extended periods of time too.

Is it good to use bone conduction headphones?

Bone conduction headphones are great to use if you want to be able to hear other things happening in your environment as they don't plug up your ear canal.

The sound quality these types of headphones offer is not necessarily up to par with advanced over-ear options on the market, but it's definitely nice enough to enjoy your favorite tunes.

The most obvious disadvantage with these kinds of headphones is the way they can leak sound at higher volumes. This isn't super noticeable on higher-quality headsets, but it does happen.

What is better, earbuds or bone conduction?

If you're after raw sound quality, then earbuds will be a better fit. However, bone conduction technology can totally trump traditional headphones in the spatial awareness department.

Whereas over-ear and in-ear headsets have an isolating effect, those that conduct sound through bone don't need to obstruct your ears at all, allowing you to hear your environment and your music at the same time.

Can a deaf person hear with bone conduction?

Yes. Certain kinds of deafness can legitimately be overcome through the use of bone conduction technology. However, this depends entirely on the cause of deafness and definitely does not apply to all forms of hearing loss.

Most bone conduction headphones work in pretty much identical ways - they induce vibrations in the temples, near your ears, stimulating the delicate internal bones behind your eardrums in much the same way the eardrum itself normally would.

This method of conveying sound is profoundly different from traditional headphones though as there is no change in air pressure within the ear canal. Instead, vibrations pass directly through your head and into the deepest parts of your ears.

This technique has actually been used successfully in the design of a wide variety of hearing aids over the years and major historical figures like Beethoven are reputed to have leveraged the phenomenon at work to hear certain things despite profound deafness.

Conclusion

The buyer's guide and list above should help you find the perfect pair of bone conduction headphones with ease.

For the absolute best value at a great price, you really can't beat the Aftershockz Aeropex Mini. They offer a comfortable design that should last you a long time and the sound quality is solid.

And if you're looking for something your kids can comfortably use, then you'll find all of the functionality you could want in the FOLEY KP.

No matter your bone conduction listening needs, we've got you covered. Pick up a pair today to start taking advantage of this unique advancement in portable listening technology!