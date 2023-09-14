9 Best Earbuds for Small Ears of 2023

Want to find the best earbuds for small ears but don't know where to start? Many earbuds come with interchangeable ear tips so that users can find the perfect fit for themselves.

Videos by American Songwriter

In this article, we picked the top 9 earbuds for small ears in 2023, highlighting why each bud made the list. We also included a buyer's guide so that you know exactly what to look for before you make your purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best overall earbuds for small ears is the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for their multiple ear tips, great build quality, and amazing sound quality.

The right earbuds for small ears will be able to fit perfectly without any discomfort and still provide you with the top-tier sound quality you're looking for.

Best Earbuds for Small Ears

1. Best Overall Earbuds for Small Ears – Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

SPECS

Battery Life: 30 Hours with Charging Case

30 Hours with Charging Case Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: 4 Ear Tip Sizes

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds come in at number one on our list for a variety of reasons. They have great active noise cancellation, a reliable 30-hour battery life with the case included, and 4 different ear tip sizes so anyone can find the best fit for their ears.

The 2nd Generation of the AirPods Pro also comes with the H2 chip from Apple, which produces some of the highest-quality audio of any earbuds on this list.

If you're worried about these earbuds fitting you, don't be. They're the best earbuds for small ears for a reason. The Apple AirPods Pro comes with XS, S, M, and L ear tips so you can find the perfect fit for your ear canal.

The tips work to create an acoustic seal that both enhances the quality of the audio you're currently listening to and keeps external noise out.

Apple lovers will enjoy how the AirPods work with their other Apple devices. The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation comes with a built-in microphone, so you can just say "Hey Siri" and command your voice assistant to play your favorite song without ever lifting a finger.

If you're looking for the best wireless earbuds on this list for small ears, look no further than one of the best Apple devices around in the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation.

2. Best Mid-Range earbuds for Small Ears – Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless

SPECS

Battery Life: 20 Hours

20 Hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: IPX4 Rating

The Sony LinkBuds S True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect mid-range earbuds for people with small ears. These earbuds weigh a total of 5.6 ounces with their charging case included, meaning these are some of the smallest and lightest earbuds on our list today.

You can get them at just under $200, too, which is a decent price point for some of the best wireless earbuds on the market in general.

Sony is known for their top-of-the-line audio equipment, and it shows through their LinkBuds S.

The earbuds come with great noise cancellation, touch controls to play or pause your favorite playlist, and an IPX4 rating so you can take them to the gym. You can even get a full hour of playback time from a quick 5-minute charge.

The Sony LinkBuds S are some of the best earbuds in general, and people with small ears can look forward to using them as they come with a variety of ear tips. They also come with some of the best immersive sounds on our list today.

No matter how big your ears are, the Sony LinkBuds S are a great choice for their build quality and connectivity capabilities.

3. Best Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for Small Ears – Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

SPECS

Battery Life: 24 Hours

24 Hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: Bose Fit Kit

Bose is another company known for their top-tier audio products, and the QuietComfort Earbuds II might be one of the best examples. These earbuds are tiny and perfect for small ears.

They even come with the Bose Fit Kit, an entire kit dedicated to making sure these earbuds fit perfectly in your ear. The Fit Kit comes with various ear tips and stability bands to offer a more comfortable fit than almost anyone else.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II also comes with a reliable 6-hour battery life with 3 more full charges in the charging case. It also has a great Bluetooth range of 30 feet, meaning you can set your phone down in one room and enjoy your favorite podcast almost throughout your house.

It also comes with an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so it can take tough workouts or long runs.

If noise-canceling earbuds are what you're looking for, you found them. Bose has some of the best active noise isolation on the market, and their QuietComfort II is at the forefront. They fit snugly and eliminate ambient noise before it can ever disturb you.

Consider buying the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds if you're looking for the best earbuds for small ears and want noise isolation to be a priority.

4. Best Reference Earbuds for Small Ears – Shure SE125 Dynamic Microdriver Earphones

SPECS

Battery Life: N/A

N/A Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Touch Controls: No

No Additional Features: Single Dynamic MicroDriver

The Shure SE125 Dynamic Microdriver Earphones are the best-fitting earbuds for people with small ears who want a great pair of reference headphones.

Sometimes reference speakers aren't enough, like at huge concerts or packed-out festivals, and you need to hear a clear response from your playing. Enter the Shure SE125, the perfect earphones for anyone with small ears.

Because every ear is different, Shure made sure to include their own Fit Kit. Their Kit comes with three sizes of ear tips and black foam sleeves.

This ensures that everyone can get a tight fit with these in-ear headphones; the sound-isolating sleeves work to block external noise and help fit your ear at the same time.

The Shure SE125 Dynamic Microdriver Earphones have a comfortable, ergonomic design that makes them great for long playing sessions. They're also wired, so you'll never have to worry about charging them.

If you're worried about the wire, don't be - it's reinforced with Kevlar! If you have small ears and want to find the best reference earbuds with multiple ear tips, the Shure SE125 Microdriver Earphones are the best wired in-ear monitors around.

5. Best Earbuds Battery Life for Small Ears – Belkin Soundform Rise True Wireless Earbuds

SPECS

Battery Life: 31 Hours

31 Hours Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: IPX5

In the world of earbuds, battery life is king. Since we've moved away from wires, we all rely on our batteries to take us through the day.

Well, luckily, the Belkin Soundform Rise True Wireless Earbuds can take us through the day and then some with its impressive 31-hour battery life with the charging case included. Without the charging case, the Soundform Rise has a reliable 7-hour battery life.

The Belkin Soundform Rise True Wireless comes with an IPX5 rating, one of the best on our list, and more than good enough for your next workout.

Belkin has included three different ear tips with these earbuds: small, medium, and large. If you have small ears, the small tip should fit you perfectly. When it's in your ear, you should get the quality passive noise cancellation the Soundform Rise is known for.

These earbuds are great for receiving phone calls as you can use both buds or one at a time. You can also easily switch between stereo and mono modes through the touch controls on either earbud.

If you're in the market for a great pair of earbuds with good sound quality that can fit in your ear canal, check out the Belkin Soundform Rise True Wireless Earbuds. For less than $100 at the time of writing, you won't find a better deal on a bigger battery.

6. Best Apple Compatible Earbuds for Small Ears – Beats Studio Buds

SPECS

Battery Life: 24 Hours

24 Hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: IPX4 Rating

Beats is yet another company known for its prowess in the world of audio equipment and headphones alike. The Beats Studio Buds are a great example of their skill, as these headphones can just about do it all.

They're very sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. They come with an all-day battery life of 24 hours and plenty of touch controls so that you can get the most out of these headphones without ever having to pull out your phone.

When you want to hear the world around you, you can switch to transparency mode and let all the external noise in.

If you want to zone in on your favorite podcast or playlist, however, you can turn on the active noise cancelling mode by touching a button on one of the ear tips. This will turn on the ANC and provide you with an even higher-quality sound.

If you want almost all the features the Apple AirPods Pro has for a fraction of the price, check out the Beats Studio Buds. They come with plenty of ear tip sizes to fit a small ear, connect effortlessly with Various Apple devices, and come with a punchy bass Beats has come to be known for.

Consider buying the Beats Studio Buds if you want the best Apple-compatible earbuds for smaller ears.

7. Most Portable Earbuds for Small Ears – JBL Vibe 200TWS

SPECS

Battery Life: 20 Hours

20 Hours Noise Cancellation: Passive

Passive Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: Dynamic Frequency Response

One of the biggest perks of using tiny earbuds is their portability. The JBL Vibe 200TWS is the perfect pair of portable earbuds due to the small size of both the earbuds themselves and the carrying case they come in.

The carrying case also comes in a variety of colors, so you can pick the one that best fits your style. Even though these headphones are small, they don't sacrifice any of their sound profile to get there.

The JBL Vibe 200TWS comes with a secure fit through its ergonomic shape. JBL included three different ear tip sizes with the Vibe 200TWS, allowing you to fine-tune your listening experience.

You can even take calls, listen to music, or listen to a podcast with one earbud in or both, using volume control on the side of the earbuds through the touch controls.

Sound quality matters, and the JBL Vibe TWS200 can provide more immersive sound than most other earbuds in its price bracket. It currently costs less than $50, one of the best deals we're covering today.

If you're in the market for a decent battery life, excellent sound quality, and amazing portability, the JBL Vibe 200TWS may be the perfect pick for you.

8. Most Customizable Earbuds for Small Ears – Beats Fit Pro

SPECS

Battery Life: 24 Hours

24 Hours Noise Cancellation: Yes

Yes Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: Apple H1 Chip

The Beats Fit Pro may be the most customizable earbuds for small ears. Not only do they come in a wide variety of colors, but they also come with ear tips and wingtips to make sure you get the best fit possible.

Three soft silicone options make for the perfect ear tips, while the wingtips allow you to gently twist the earbuds into your ear before tucking them into your upper ear, creating one of the best deals on this list.

Background noise is a thing of the past with the Beats Fit Pro. Due to their incredible fit and design, you may not even need to turn on the active noise cancelling feature to fully embrace these headphones' sound profiles.

They come with a great wireless connection through the Apple H1 chip and Bluetooth technology.

The Beats Fit Pro has the perfect sound for anyone with a small ear. You can even download the Beats app for Android and use these headphones on Samsung devices as well.

If you're a fan of wireless charging and great Bluetooth connectivity, the Beats Fit Pro may be the headphones for you. They come with solid sound isolation and smaller ear tips for a great price.

9. Best Budget Earbuds for Small Ears – Soundcore by Anker Life A1

SPECS

Battery Life: 35 Hours

35 Hours Noise Cancellation: No

No Touch Controls: Yes

Yes Additional Features: IPX7 Rating

For less than 450, the Soundcore by Anker Life A1 is easily the most inexpensive option on our list today.

Surprisingly, when you look at the huge list of features these headphones boast, you may think they have the wrong price tag on the wrong product. Luckily for us looking for the best Bluetooth earbuds for a good price, it isn't.

The Soundcore by Anker Life A1 has one of the highest IPX ratings on this list, making it one of the best choices for working out too.

As far as earbud tips go, not many earbuds have as many options as the Anker Life A1. These headphones come in 15 size combinations through their 3 different ear wing sizes and 5 different ear tip sizes, making them the headphones with the most ear size options.

They're great for small ear canals, too, as you can use either the extra small or small earbud options.

The sound quality on these headphones is second to none through Soundcore's 8mm triple-layer driver. They also have a balanced sound that can only come from a pair of earbuds that perfectly fit in your ear canal.

Check out the Soundcore by Anker Life A1 if you want small earbuds with a longer battery life than most large headphones.

Best Earbuds for Small Ears Buyer's Guide

If you're in the market for a solid pair of small earbuds, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. Before you make your purchase, you should pay attention to the earbuds' sound quality, fit, and the size and design of the ear tips.

Sound Quality

Look for earbuds that come with multiple sizes of ear tips, including extra small or extra-soft options. Finding the right fit is crucial for comfort and sound isolation.

Fit

Seek earbuds with features like ear wings, ear hooks, or stabilizers to help keep the earbuds securely in place during physical activities or prolonged use.

Size and Design

Look for earbuds that come with multiple sizes of ear tips, including extra small or extra-soft options. Finding the right fit is crucial for comfort and sound isolation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are true wireless earbuds?

True wireless earbuds are wireless earphones that have no cables or wires connecting the two earpieces.

What is the difference between noise isolation and noise cancellation?

Noise isolation refers to the physical seal created by the ear tips, which block out external noise. Noise cancellation, or Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), uses technology to generate sound waves that cancel out ambient noise.

How long do earbud batteries last?

The battery life of earbuds varies widely depending on the model and usage. On average, you can expect 3 to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. The charging case provides additional charges, extending the total usage time.

Conclusion

If you have small ears and are worried about finding a good-fitting pair of earbuds, don't be. We covered plenty of great choices that come with enough ear tip sizes for anyone.

If you're looking for the best overall earbuds for small ears, look no further than the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation.