Sharon Osbourne Plans to Open Ozzy Osbourne Museum

Sharon Osbourne is planning on opening a museum centered around her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s life and career. Based in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, England, the museum will feature interactive elements and a deep collection of memorabilia from Osbourne’s more than 55-year career, from the formation of Black Sabbath in the late ’60s and throughout his solo career.

“I’ve been busy trying to get together daddy’s memorabilia for the memorabilia place that we’re opening in Birmingham,” said Sharon during an episode of the family’s The Osbournes Podcast on Tuesday (October 3). “He’s having all of his awards, all his stage clothes, posters, old posters from Earth [Ozzy Osbourne’s early band] days. I’ve got so much memorabilia.”

She added, “We’re gonna do it totally interactive—every video, every live show of your dad’s, everything there. It’s more of an educational thing for musicians and artists that wanna see that you can come from nothing, and if you work hard enough this is what you can get.”

The museum will also feature an eatery and music courses. “We’re going to have a cafe attached, and in the cafe we’re going to have every instrument you can think of,” added Osbourne. “Music students can come in. We’re gonna do music classes because there’s no music at schools anymore. So, we’re gonna get friends, other musicians to come in.”

Ozzy, 74, who was recently forced to cancel his appearance at the Power Trip festival in California due to his ongoing health issues, said that he wants to record one more album and return to touring in 2024.

“I’ve had all the surgery now, thank god,” he said. “I’m feeling okay. It was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain anymore and the surgery on my spine went great.”

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images