We've all seen the classic boom mic held by a boom operator on a movie set. They're very useful, as they're one of the only microphones that allow you to pick up audio without including a microphone in the shot. The right boom mic will be able to pick up the sound you're looking for with minimal interference.

In this article, I'll review the 8 best boom microphones of 2024, highlighting why each of them landed a spot on our list. We also threw in a buyer's guide at the end to give you a couple of key features to keep in mind when you're looking at new boom mics.

My #1 pick for the best overall boom microphone is the Rode NTG-3B for its affordable price tag, moisture-resistant design, and wide frequency response range. Keep reading to see if the Rode NTG-3B is the best boom microphone for you or if Rode's VideoMic Pro+ works better for your current setup.

8 Best Boom Mics of 2024

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Mic

Shotgun Mic Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Frequency Response: 40Hz-20kHz

The Rode NTG-3B is the best overall boom microphone on our list today for a multitude of reasons. It does everything you want a boom mic to do correctly with no frills, making it an easy choice for beginning audio engineers and expert boom operators alike.

It comes with a lot of the features that have earned Rode a top spot as a premier audio equipment manufacturer. The Rode NTG-3B comes with an excellent frequency response, an 81dB signal-to-noise ratio, and a reliable Supercardioid polar pattern meant to focus on what the mic is pointed at while blocking out any unnecessary noises from the back or sides.

Rode has also included additional features with their NTG-3B to further increase its ease of use. The NTG-3B comes with a water-resistant aluminum storage cylinder, windshield, pouch, and mic clip to make storage a breeze.

If you're looking for one of the best boom microphones around, you've found it in the Rode NTG-3B. It's another stellar option from Rode that focuses on a single sound. At less than $700 at the time of writing, it certainly isn't the most budget-friendly option of any boom microphones on our list, but it's absolutely worth it.

What Could Be Improved

Not much

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun RF Condenser

Shotgun RF Condenser Polar Pattern: Supercardioid/lobar

Supercardioid/lobar Frequency Response: 40Hz-20kHz

The Sennheiser MKH 416 is a great boom microphone that can provide you with the flat frequency response you're looking for. It's at its best when it's attached to a boom pole, using its supercardioid and lobar polar patterns interchangeably.

Sennheiser's MKH series of boom microphones is another staple in the world of audio equipment. They make quality boom microphones at a range of prices so just about everyone can get their hands on some of the best equipment in the game.

Some of the best features that give Sennheiser MKH boom mics their reputation include its rugged matte black finish, handy windscreen, short interference tube, and incredibly lightweight design for increased portability.

The Sennheiser MKH 416 is not only one of the best in the Sennheiser MKH series of boom mics, but one of the best in general. At just under $1,000, this is the perfect mid-range interference tube mic for someone who wants to take their entry-level mic up a notch.

What Could Be Improved

Could come with a wider frequency response

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Condenser

Shotgun Condenser Polar Pattern: Supercardiod

Supercardiod Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The Rode NTG4+ is a great boom microphone that picks up excellent sound quality when using either battery or phantom power. Its battery power is no joke too, providing over 150 hours of use on a single 2-hour charge.

Rode's NTG series of boom microphones are some of the best in the business. Their NTG4+ takes everything the NTG series is known for on the road, giving you the perfect mic for the studio or any other indoor gigs.

As a lightweight microphone, the NTG4+ is incredibly portable, allowing you to shoot in multiple locations in one day without getting too tired from carrying it around. The Rode NTG4+ also works well attached to a boom pole or a camera.

If you're worried about your battery dying in the middle of your recording, you might be interested in the Rode NTG4+. It comes with one of the most impressive battery lives of any boom microphone on this list and it also has Rode's incredibly reliable build quality to boot.

What Could Be Improved

Not much at this price point

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Mic

Shotgun Mic Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

The Rode VideoMic Pro+ is the best boom mic on our list for YouTubers or any other kind of vlogger looking to increase the production value of their next video. As a mic ready to be mounted onto a camera, the VideoMic Pro+ is a great pick for someone who already has a camera or wants to buy one separately.

We've gone over Rode microphones in the list previously and what makes them so great and the VideoMic Pro+ is no exception. It also comes with a list of additional accessories that make both recording audio and post-production processes much easier.

The supercardioid design helps the microphone pick up warm audio in the direction of your choice. It also does a great job of being ready whenever you are. With two 9V batteries, a rechargeable Li-ion battery, or even two AA batteries, you're always ready to power up the VideoMic Pro+ and capture your next recording.

The Rode VideoMic Pro+ is a great boom microphone for anyone looking to improve sound quality on natural sound while blocking out any unwanted noise. It's a lightweight microphone that with a high sensitivity perfect for recording indoors or a conversation between a few people.

What Could Be Improved

Could have a wider frequency response

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Condenser

Shotgun Condenser Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Frequency Response: 30Hz-20kHz

The Mackie EM-98MS is a great shotgun mic that captures top-tier sound quality with ease. It comes at less than $150 at the time of writing, making it the most affordable boom microphone on our list today. Don't let the affordable price fool you though, as this shotgun mic gets the job done.

The lightweight EM-98MS is built to go a boom pole or onto any USB-compatible device. You can even connect a pair of headphones directly to the boom mic to get an even better feedback response. The internal battery also allows you to shoot for hours without worrying about a charge.

Mackie included a carrying case with their EM-98MS so you can transport it without breaking it. They also threw in two separate windscreens for varying conditions which come in handy when you're shooting at multiple locations in one day.

If you have a USB camera or a USB device that could use an audio upgrade, check out the Mackie EM-98MS. It comes at a great price at less than $150 at the time of writing and also features some of the best specs any shotgun mic can offer.

What Could Be Improved

Longer internal battery life

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Condenser

Condenser Polar Pattern: Line + Gradient Shotgun

Line + Gradient Shotgun Frequency Response: 90Hz-20kHz

Our list today is filled with some of the best names in audio equipment manufacturing and none command quite the respect that Audio Technica does. Their AT875R shotgun mic is an excellent budget choice for someone who wants to get their hands on an Audio Technica device without breaking the bank.

The price tag isn't the only great quality the AT875R boasts. It operates solely on phantom power, comes with a ton of great accessories like a mic clip and a mic stand adaptor, and can mount right onto your camera without its weight throwing you off.

One of our favorite parts about the Audio Technica AT875R is how straightforward it is. There are no frills with this machine, just a straightforward shotgun mic designed to pick up all the natural sound in front of it while blocking out any unwanted sounds coming behind it or from its sides.

Audio Technica is a giant in the world of shotgun mics and their AT875R is a great way to get one of their products while saving a few bucks. While this product does come at an affordable price, it also comes with enough excellent features to make any aspiring creative happy.

What Could Be Improved

Extremely short length comes with positives and negatives

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Condenser

Shotgun Condenser Polar Pattern: Supercardioid/lobar

Supercardioid/lobar Frequency Response: 40Hz-20kHz

The Sennheiser MKH 600 is another great choice in the MKH series. It comes with all of the features that make MKH boom mics great and then some, making it a good pick for people with a little more experience in the world of audio.

With just one battery you can use the MKH 600 for over 100 hours. That has to be some of the most efficient power management of any microphone we're covering today and more than enough reason for you to shoot as often as you want to.

At less than $350 at the time of writing, the Sennheiser MKH 600 comes at a reasonable price. It also comes with an added windscreen, shock mount, and adapter cables for cameras with a 3.5mm connection.

We love the Sennheiser MKH 600 for its versatility as both a boom microphone and a camera-mounted microphone. We also love its extremely low self noise and high sensitivity which give you what you need to get the highest sound quality possible from your next recording.

What Could Be Improved

Could come at a lower price tag

Best Premium Boom Mic Neumann KMR 82 Neumann KMR 82 If you want the best boom mic around and don't care how much it costs, you can't go wrong with the Neumann KMR 82. Why We Love It: Very high directivity Minimal off-axis sounds Lightweight design BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON AMAZON

SPECS:

Microphone Type: Shotgun Condenser

Shotgun Condenser Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

While we've covered some of the best shotgun mics around at relatively inexpensive and mid-range prices, not many compare to the behemoth that is the Neumann KMR 82. At just under $2,000 at the time of writing, this boom microphone takes the cake in terms of pricing.

The price isn't coming from nowhere though, as Neumann has included some of the best technology available in their boom microphone. The Neumann KMR 82 comes with some features so technologically advanced only a true master of audio production could get the most out of them.

The Neumann KMR 82 offers some of the highest sound quality of any boom microphone on this list. It also has incredibly low self-noise and can fit onto just about any boom pole with ease. Combining it with other microphones or a film boom mic shouldn't result in any unwanted consequences either.

If you want one of the absolute best boom microphones around and aren't concerned with how much it costs, check out the Neumann KMR 82. The KMR 82 comes with features so unique and technical that it'll turn a novice boom operator into a seasoned veteran in no time.

What Could Be Improved

Pretty high price tag, but that's kind of the point

Best Boom Microphones Buyer's Guide

Before you buy a new boom mic, there are a couple of key features you need to pay attention to. The right boom microphone for you will come with the right polar pattern for your use, a reliable frequency response, an ideal type, a good build quality, and any other additional features you may benefit from.

Polar Pattern

A microphone's polar pattern determines its sensitivity to sounds from particular directions. If you're recording a podcast where each guest has their own microphone, you might want to buy a boom mic with a cardioid pattern to isolate sounds in certain directions.

If you're recording a podcast and want to use a single microphone to record audio, a mic with an omnidirectional pattern will be better at picking up sound in multiple directions.

Frequency Response

The frequency response of a microphone refers to the range of frequencies it can accurately reproduce. While a polar pattern can capture sound in a specific direction, a frequency response will capture sound in a certain range of frequencies.

Some boom mics have specific frequency responses intended to be used for specific recording purposes. Other microphones have a flat frequency response that may work better for a neutral response.

Microphone Type

There are different microphone types built for different recording purposes. Dynamic microphones are best for live performances or recording loud sound sources thanks to their rugged design and durable builds. Condenser microphones, on the other hand, are much better for sensitive recordings.

If you need a tough microphone that can handle a lot of volume, a dynamic microphone might be best for you. If you're headed to the studio and want something that can pick up the most sensitive of sounds, we'd point you in the direction of a condenser mic.

Build Quality

Like any piece of audio equipment, having a reliable build quality is essential if you want to use your boom mic for years. A good build quality can be extra helpful if you're using your microphone on the road a lot as well.

Look for microphones made from sturdy materials. It also helps if the company the microphone is coming from is known for its quality products, like Sennheiser and Audio Technica.

Additional Features

There are a ton of additional features a boom mic could come with to make your job easier. Some of the handiest features you can get with boom mics include shock mounts to reduce handling noise, pop filters to minimize plosives, or built-in low-cut filters to reduce rumble or wind noise.

While you can get these features separately, it may be helpful to purchase them altogether.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of microphone is best for my setup?

Choosing which type of microphone you're going to be using is hugely important when looking at boom mics. While there are a ton of different types of microphones, the most common in the world of boom microphones are condenser mics, dynamic mics, and shotgun mics.

Dynamic microphones are very versatile and work well in the loudest of environments, making them a great choice for recording loud sound sources or anything outside. Condenser microphones offer much more sensitivity and clarity than their dynamic counterparts, making them fit for a studio session.

Shotgun microphones might be the best boom microphones out there. They're specifically designed to pick up sounds that are far away and in a specific direction, making them perfect for picking up a conversation between two characters on screen without worrying about getting the camera in the shot.

Which polar pattern is the best for my environment?

Like different microphone types, there are different polar patterns for different uses. Cardioid polar patterns are best for recording something in a single directional while omnidirectional polar patterns work as the name implies and pick up sound in any direction.

Lobar or shotgun polar patterns are focused on the sound in a single direction. They're made to ignore sound coming from the back and even the sides of the mic, concentrating entirely on the direction in which they're pointed.

What is SPL handling, and why is it important?

SPL handling is pretty straightforward. It refers to the maximum sound pressure level a microphone can handle without distorting. Check your potential boom mic's SPL before buying to make sure it's capable of handling the audio you're hoping to record without distortion or any other errors.

Do I need additional accessories?

You shouldn't need any additional accessories once you've purchased your boom mic. Accessories can take your audio to the next level though, and it can be fun to look through the different options and see what might fit you.

Some of the most popular and practical accessories you may consider getting with your boom microphones are shock mounts to reduce noise, pop filters for clearer recordings, boom poles for support, and much more.

What is the difference between XLR and USB microphones?

XLR microphones require an audio interface or mixer with XLR inputs, which can offer professional audio quality and flexibility. USB microphones have a built-in analog-to-digital converter and connect directly to computers or devices via USB.

This connection can be much more practical for someone making music who might not have all the equipment yet.

[Check out our picks for the best XLR cables]

Conclusion

The right boom microphones will pick up the audio you're looking for exactly how you want it picked up. My #1 pick for the best overall boom mic, the Rode NTG-3B, is the most well-rounded boom mic on our list for its rugged design, low self-noise, and great price tag.

If you're on a budget and still want to get a quality boom mic for your next production, I'd suggest the Mackie EM-98MS. While the price may be lower than some other choices, Mackie made sure to throw in a list of features sure to improve your audio quality in no time.