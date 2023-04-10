Here at American Songwriter, we’re a mix for musicians, filmmakers, and both, meaning we’ve had a fair share of working on gigs that require a boom mic. Between acting or recording music, a boom mic is a God-send for capturing audio without noisy background.

We rounded up 7 boom mics that check all the boxes for musicians and creatives. These mics are a mix of gold standards from Sennheiser and Schoeps, their cheaper alternatives, and affordable mics. They are primarily hypercardioid mics, but the sound quality is top-tier.

Quality audio makes editing music and music videos a breeze. Bad-quality audio will really be a pain in post-production, so invest in a mic that’ll make your life (and job) easier.

Here are 7 of the best boom microphones for recording audio on film and broadcasting sets.

Best Boom Mics

1. The Gold Standard, Best Boom Mic for Film – Sennheiser MKH 416 Shotgun Condenser Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Shotgun RF Condenser

Polar Pattern: Supercardioid/lobar

Size/Weight: 0.36 lbs

Every film/TV set you’ve been on recently has probably used a Sennheiser MKH 416 mic. This compact shotgun mic is perfect for any professional.

It’ll work excellently in noisy environments, as it’ll capture sound from a specific direction and will minimize unwanted noise for great sound quality.

It has a frequency response of 40 Hz- 20k HZ, making it an absolute workhorse for getting the low and high-pitched sounds. Every audio professional or filmmaker likely has this mic already, but if you don’t, consider it. You won’t be disappointed. It’s immune to humidity and has a standard XLR output.

Voiceover actors love the sound quality of their boom mics and filmmakers say they’ve enjoyed using the Sennheiser MKH 416 boom microphone for film school and on professional sets.

2. An Affordable Boom Mic Kit Under $300 (Used) – Sennheiser ME 66/K6 Shotgun Microphone Kit

SPECS:

Type: Shotgun

Polar Pattern: Supercardioid/Lobar Polar Pattern

Size/Weight: n/a

Here’s another Sennheiser favorite. It is a much cheaper alternative to the MKH 416. The ME 66/K6 Shotgun Microphone Kit will be a great mic to take on film and broadcast sets, especially if you’re a film student or beginning your journey as a sound mixer or boom operator.

We included this used kit for anyone wanting to save some money on a professional-level kit. This mic’s features are similar to the MKH 416. It has a frequency response range of 40 Hz to 20 kHz and a sensitivity rating of -32 dBV/Pa, which means it can capture soft sounds. The sound quality is so clear.

If you’re filming interviews or live shows, you want to be prepared for any kind of pitch, and even nuisances like wind.

We love that it comes with a carrying case, making this easy to transport to and from gigs. (If you’re a freelancer, you may be asked to bring your own equipment based on the budget!).

Users love it and say the audio quality is great for an indie gig.

3. An Industry Standard Splurge – Schoeps CMC641 Set Colette Series Supercardioid Microphone Set (Gray)

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Super cardioid

Size/Weight: 2.72 oz

Audio junkies LOVE the Colette Series. The Schoeps CMC641 Set features a CMC 6 preamplifier and MK 41 supercardioid capsule as an alternative to shotgun microphones when recording dialogue and sound effects indoors. It has a frequency range of 40 HZ to 26 kHz, so it’ll capture every low and high-pitched sound.

The set also includes the SG 20 microphone mount, a B5 pop filter, and a storage case. You’re all set for set! It is pretty pricey, but if you’re ready to invest in top-tier gear, it’ll be worth it.

Users love it and say it cuts down on messy post-production work. If you have tight deadlines, you especially ought to invest in this mic set for professional sound quality.

4. The Best Boom Mic Under $270 – RODE NTG2 Shotgun Microphone

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Super cardioid

Size/Weight: n/a

Here’s another budget pick for filmmakers. Rode’s NTG2 mic has elevated sensitivity so it can produce strong output levels without having to apply extreme gain to your mic preamp.

It has a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz to capture low and high-pitched sounds, and they’ll sound absolutely crystal-clear.

This is a fantastic mic to use for interviews and documentary filmmaking. It’ll minimize background noise and has a foam windshield to reduce wind noise.

Overall, it’s a great mic, and we think some audio professionals would be impressed by it considering the price.

Users are raving about how great the quality is for the affordable price and are happy that it can be powered by phantom power.

5. Best Shotgun Mic Kit Under $500 – Rode NTG5 Shotgun Condenser Microphone Kit

SPECS:

Type: Shotgun Condenser

Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Size/Weight: 0.17 lbs

We picked out another mic from Rode, but made sure the kit came with everything else you’ll need on set. It comes with a PG2-R Grip, windshield, carry Bag, RM5 mic clip, cable, and foam.

This is Rode’s shortest and lightest shogun microphones. Users love it for recording music lessons and church and is a top pick for film and broadcast professionals.

It has a frequency response of 100 Hz to 20k Hz and a sensitivity rating of -23 dBV/Pa for capturing low and high-pitched frequencies (yes, even a bird’s chirp!).

If you’re a filmmaker/audio professional and need a quality set under $500, we recommend the Rode NTG5 Shotgun Condenser Microphone Kit. It’ll be a great pick for indoor and outdoor use.

Users say it works great for streaming music lessons and church events.

6. Best Budget USB Mic + Boom Arm for Gamers – FIFINE Gaming PC USB Microphone

SPECS:

Type: USB Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Size/Weight: 1.1 lbs

If you’re a gamer and looking for a mic and boom arm, consider this mic set. It comes with a USB mic that is compatible with Windows and Mac, along with PS4 and PS5.

Of course, there are high-end mics that Twitch streamers use for their content, but if you’re looking for a mic at an affordable price with a cardioid pattern, you’re going to love it, it’s the best boom mic for streaming on a budget.

This will definitely get you by until you’re ready to buy the best boom mic for gaming.

Many Twitch, Youtube, and TikTok streamers with a big following don’t put much production value into gaming in their early days.

Customers are giving the lightweight microphone 5 stars and are saying the quality is amazing considering the price.

7. Best Budget Boom Kit Under $100 – The Imaging World Professional Advanced Broadcast Microphone and Accessories Kit

SPECS:

Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Super cardioid

Size/Weight: 2 lbs

Your favorite filmmaker likely didn’t wait until they went to film school or until they could afford high-end equipment to start making films, short films, and documentaries, so grab any kit you can in the meantime.

We included this $99 mic kit for beginner filmmakers and novice audio professionals. The affordable boom microphone kit comes with a furry wind muff, foam wind shield, cushioned hand grip, and long and short (on-camera) audio cables with multiple connectors to support XLR, 3.5mm mini, and 6.3mm jacks.

Users say it works well indoors and outdoors. There are mixed reviews about background noise, though.

It’s the most affordable boom microphone kit with a 4.4-star rating.

Best Boom Mic Buyer’s Guide

There are lots to consider when buying your new boom mic. There are different types of mics, polar patterns, and brands to consider. Some brands are considered the gold standard or industry standard, some are cheaper alternatives. We’ll dive into features that’ll make a world of difference in a quality mic.

Type

Boom mics can be dynamic, condenser, or ribbon microphones. You’ll want a dynamic mic for loud venues, a condenser mic for detailed sound, and a DNA ribbon mic for something more organic and warm.

Polar Pattern

The pattern is all about directionality. Remember, omni means all, so an omnidirectional mic will pick up sound from all directions. Cardioid mics will pick up sound from the front (a silly way to remember this is to think of a heart — (you place your hand over the front of your chest to “feel” your heart).

Sensitivity

Sensitivity will determine how well your mic picks up sound. The higher it is (measured in decibels) the more responsive it is.

Size & Weight

Some mics will be more comfortable to hold than others. Some may be a few ounces and some will be heavier.

Connectivity

Your mic will likely connect via XLR or USB, make sure it’s compatible with your equipment.

Brand & Price

A really good boom mic can be thousands. If you’re new to sound/audio, consider buying something under $500.

The more you immerse yourself in gigs and set work, you’ll find that it’s worth spending money on high-end audio equipment.

Best Boom Mic Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the Ideal Polar Pattern for a Boom Mic?

It depends on where you’ll be shooting, but cardioid is pretty common and ideal since they’re great for noisy environments.

Can I Use a Boom Mic With My Smartphone?

It’ll be possible to configure it with a mic that offers USB connectivity. Just make sure you have the right adapter.

What is Phantom Power?

If your mic can be powered by phantom power, that means it uses a method where it uses the same wires that transmit the sound signal.

12-48 volts are sent through the wires that carry the signal, so you don’t need a separate power supply.

Verdict

Sennheiser and Schoeps are going to be the best of the best if you’re an audio professional or filmmaker. If you’re on a budget, you can find cheaper high-quality mics from these brands, including lesser-known brands on Amazon.

The more money you put towards your boom mic, the less stressful post will be. There are still quality budget film boom mics, just be sure you won’t be filming anywhere too noisy if you have a film boom mic under $100 or so.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater

