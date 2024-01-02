10 Best Microphones for YouTube of 2024

Becoming a professional content creator on YouTube has quickly become one of the most exciting career paths out there, but what equipment do you need to get started? Whether you want to record the best reaction content out there or create a whole new series of Minecraft content, you'll need a microphone.

In this article, we're going over the 10 best microphones for YouTube, highlighting what earned them a spot on our list. We also included a buyer's guide at the bottom so you know what to look for when shopping for a new microphone for your YouTube videos.

Our #1 pick for the best overall microphone for YouTube is the Blue Yeti X for its affordable price tag, studio-quality sound, and four-capsule array. Keep reading to see if the Blue Yeti X is the best microphone for your YouTube channel or if another one of the microphones on our list is better suited.

Best Microphones for YouTube

1. Best Overall Microphone for YouTube – Blue Yeti X

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: USB

USB Polar Pattern: Bidirectional, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo

Bidirectional, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, Stereo Additional Features: 4 Proprietary Condenser Capsules

The Blue Yeti X from Logitech is our best overall microphone for YouTube for several reasons. It isn't too expensive at just under $150 at the time of writing, has a phenomenal sound quality that can get the most out of any type of video, and is already used by some of YouTube's biggest stars.

The Yeti X comes with multiple polar patterns and modes, giving it both adaptability and versatility that many other microphones for YouTube don't have. Its cardioid mode focuses its recording capabilities on the front of the mic, making it perfect for Twitch streamers and professional gamers.

Its Omni mode picks up sound equally from around the mic which is great for discussions over discord with a couple of friends in the room or the recording of a live board game like Dungeons and Dragons. The Blue Yeti Microphone also comes with a Bidirectional Mode which records everything in front of and behind the microphone which is ideal for two-person interviews.

If we haven't highlighted it enough, the Blue Yeti X is an extremely versatile mic that has a lot to offer for an inexpensive price tag. It's a great microphone for someone who wants to do it all and wants a mic to support them. Check out the Blue Yeti X today and take your YouTube videos to the next level.

2. Best Expensive Microphone for YouTube – Shure SM7B

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Dynamic

Dynamic Connection Type: XLR

XLR Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Additional Features: Highly Effective Pop Filter

If the word "budget" isn't in your vocabulary, we'd love to introduce you to the Shure SM7B. It comes in at $399 at the time of writing or $499 for the version with the built-in preamp, a decent amount more than any of our other microphones for YouTube. Even with a heftier price tag, this microphone is worth it.

The Shure SM7B works so well as a recording, dynamic microphone that you can even use it to record vocals on songs. This amazing sound quality is sure to take your YouTube videos to the next level, providing your audience with amazing content they won't be able to find elsewhere.

The microphone comes with a flat frequency response that works well for all types of vocals. It even comes with an improved rejection of electromagnetic hum, blocking out unwanted background noise from your equipment as well as the environment you're recording YouTube videos in.

If you're looking for a great microphone for your recording setup and don't care how much it costs, consider purchasing the Shure SM7B. It's not too much more than some of the other options on this list and comes with such a wide range of benefits it may as well come with more subscribers for your channel too.

3. Best Microphone for Shooting YouTube Videos – Rode VideoMic Pro

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Shotgun

Shotgun Connection Type: 3.5mm

3.5mm Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Additional Features: High-Quality Windshield

Rode is known for their quality audio equipment and their VideoMic Pro is a perfect example. This microphone is the best on our list for on-the-go recording, as it can be mounted right onto your camera to complete your recording setup. It even comes with a high-quality windshield to block background noise while you're recording YouTube videos in noisy environments.

At around $170 at the time of writing, this microphone isn't too expensive either. It offers a supreme audio quality for its price tag and comes with enough features to justify it. The VideoMic Pro is charged by a 9V battery which can provide over 70 hours of use on a single charge.

With its tight supercardioid pattern, the Rode VideoMic Pro can deliver industry-standard directional audio, making the microphone perfect for a YouTuber who wants to shoot their videos like they're recording a film. At barely 3 ounces, it might be one of the lightest microphones on our list too.

The Rode VideoMic Pro is one of the best microphones for YouTube in general, and it might be number one overall for people who want to record videos in noisier places. It's a quality shotgun microphone that comes with a handy headphone jack to make for easy connections. Check out the Rode VideoMic Pro today if you want to become a YouTube professional.

4. Best Microphone for YouTube Gamers – HyperX QuadCast

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: USB

USB Polar Pattern: Bidirectional, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, and Stereo

Bidirectional, Cardioid, Omnidirectional, and Stereo Additional Features: Visually Stunning RGB Lighting

The HyperX QuadCast might be one of the most visually stunning microphones on our list today. It comes with an all-red lighting system or a full spectrum RGB lighting system, giving you the color pop your channel needs to stand out.

As a specific microphone for gamers, the HyperX QuadCast comes with a lot of unique features other microphones just don't have. One of our favorites is a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that isolates the microphone and reduces the chance of unwanted bumps and rumbles.

The HyperX QuadCast also comes with four selectable polar patterns that can further customize your recording experience. You can choose the cardioid mode for solo casts, bidirectional for one-on-one interviews, omnidirectional for group recordings, and stereo as well.

HyperX is known for its gaming-oriented tech and the QuadCast is one of our favorites. It's the best-looking microphone on this list in our opinion and is already being used by some of the most professional gamers out there. Check out the HyperX and take your YouTube channel to the next level.

5. Best Condenser Microphone for YouTube – Rode-NT USB Microphone

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: 3.5mm Jack and USB

3.5mm Jack and USB Polar Pattern: Unidirectional

Unidirectional Additional Features: Pop Shield and Tripod Desk Stand

Condenser microphones are great for picking up the nuances in a recording and none do it with the same finesse that the Rove-NT USB Microphone carries. Its unidirectional polar pattern and pop shield ensure no background noise is picked up, further improving your audio quality.

The Rode-NT USB Microphone comes with two handy connection types: a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB cord so that you can plug it into a camera or your computer. Studio recording is where this condenser microphone shines. Voice-over artists love this microphone for its shock mount as well.

USB connectivity can be very useful when setting up your audio equipment and not a lot of condenser microphones have it, adding to the Rode-NT USB Microphone's quality. It's a good microphone that can capture clear audio and comes with enough mic features to make any aspiring YouTuber excited.

If you're looking through condenser microphones trying to find the right one for your YouTube content, we recommend checking out the Rode-NT USB Microphone. It has better audio quality than other condenser mics in its price range, especially for a YouTube microphone.

6. Best Lavalier Microphone for YouTube – Rode SmartLav+

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Lavalier

Lavalier Connection Type: 3.5mm Jack

3.5mm Jack Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional

Omnidirectional Additional Features: Compatible with Smartphones

Another great pick from Rode, the SmartLav+ lavalier mic is another versatile mic that produces the same audio quality as a lot of high-end choices, which may come as a surprise when you see the SmartLav+'s inexpensive price tag.

While other lavalier microphones may come at a cost, Rode sells this one for less than $60 at the time of writing, making it a great choice for newer YouTube content creators without a big budget. Its omnidirectional polar pattern also works well for recording excellent audio quality through a nice pop filter.

As a YouTube mic, it could work well when recording videos in noisy environments. It can also work well hidden, as its small size and lightweight build allow you to tuck this mic into clothing for an immersive experience. This microphone features a Kevlar-reinforced shielded cable as well, adding to its durability.

The Rode SmartLav+ is the best lavalier microphone for YouTube. It's a great recording device that provides some of the best sound quality you can ask for from a microphone of its size. If you're looking for a quality microphone for great on-the-go recording, check on the latest Smart microphone from Rode.

7. Best Retro Designed Microphone for YouTube – Blue Snowball iCE

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: USB

USB Polar Pattern: Unidirectional Cardioid

Unidirectional Cardioid Additional Features: Adjustable Desktop Stand

If you're planning on featuring your microphone on camera, appearance is important. While all of the mics on our list today carry a unique look that would work well on screen, none have quite the gravitas as the Blue Snowball iCE. Its snowball design is truly one of a kind and invokes memories of retro microphones from the 1950s.

This microphone comes with dynamic plug-and-play functionality making setup a breeze. It also comes with a simple unidirectional polar pattern for recording Twitch streams, reaction videos, and more. To improve audio quality, you can use the adjustable desktop stand and place the Snowball iCE right where you want it.

The Blue Snowball iCE is Discord and Skype certified, giving you detailed sound and the ability to reduce background noise that works perfectly when talking to friends. It comes with a cardioid pickup pattern to better manage high-quality audio as well.

The Blue Snowball iCE is the best retro-designed microphone for YouTube. Its cardioid pickup pattern makes it great for podcasting and voice-overs while its affordable price tag makes it accessible for buyers of all budgets. Consider buying the Blue Snowball ice if you want to gain control through a great USB mic.

8. Best Budget Microphone for YouTube – HyperX SoloCast

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: USB-C

USB-C Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Additional Features: LED Mute Indicator

Don't let the HyperX SoloCast's low price point fool you: this microphone is great. At less than $50, you might be surprised to see how many excellent features come with the HyperX SoloCast. It's a USB-C microphone that comes ready with plug-and-play functionality, letting you set up and record right away.

It does a great job at handling noise through its flexible and adjustable stand, positioning itself where it needs to be to get the best quality audio possible. The HyperX SoloCast also has a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED display so you know when you're on without any confusion.

The HyperX SoloCast is one of the best microphones for customization. HyperX has plenty of additional software you can download and use to further improve your audio quality and find new ways to get crystal-clear sound. The SoloCast comes with all the important features that make condenser microphones good.

At less than $50, the HyperX SoloCast is the best microphone for YouTube for creators on a budget. We said it before and we'll say it again; you'd be hard-pressed to find another USB microphone that has half of the qualities as the SoloCast for the same price. Buy it today and gain control over your channel's future.

9. Best Cardioid Microphone for YouTube – Audio-Technica AT2020

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Condenser

Condenser Connection Type: XLR

XLR Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Additional Features: Wide Dynamic Range

Cardioid microphones can be some of the best if you're only getting audio from one person. If you're planning on recording audio in one direction and want a natural voice isolation technology to come with your microphone, check out the Audio-Technica AT2020.

Audio-Technica is another great company known for its quality work in the world of audio equipment. The Audio-Technica AT2020 is a shining example of their expertise in the industry, as it's one of the best YouTube microphones around. At less than $100 at the time of writing, it's relatively affordable as well.

The AT2020 is great for podcasting, voice-overs, and streaming. If you're a content creator who works alone, this is probably the microphone for you. Highly directional microphones work best in recording audio from a certain direction, allowing you to focus in on one angle.

The Audio-Technica AT2020 is one of the best microphones at handling noise. It also comes with an XLR connection so you can use it for studio recording sessions too. Condenser mics make for great podcasting equipment so buy the AT2020 today if you want to be the biggest podcast on the planet.

10. Best Shotgun Microphone for YouTube – Sennheiser MKE 400

SPECS

Type of Microphone: Shotgun

Shotgun Connection Type: 3.5mm Jack

3.5mm Jack Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Additional Features: More Than 300 Hours of Battery from One AAA Battery

The Sennheiser MKE 400 is not only one of the best shotgun microphones for YouTube, it's one of the best in general. The MKE 400 comes from Sennheiser, another reputable name in the world of audio equipment. Their shotgun MKE 400 is one of their best microphones as well, providing excellent sound quality and blocking background noise without breaking the bank.

Right now you can get your hands on the Sennheiser MKE 400 for just $149, a great deal that won't last long. Normally priced at $199, the Sennheiser MKE 400 is still one of the best microphones for YouTube overall.

This shotgun mic comes with a built-in shock mount to handle difficult recording conditions and a headphone jack for added usability, making the MKE 400 more versatile than microphones with USB and XLR outputs. The supercardioid design also helps vloggers record themselves and the world around them with ease

Shotgun mics are essential when recording on the go, and while XLR mics and USB microphones may work for most equipment, the 3.5mm jack can plug right into a camera to complete a recording setup. If you want one of the best shotgun microphones for YouTube, let us point you in the direction of the Sennheiser MKE 400.

Best Microphones for YouTube Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to buy a new microphone for YouTube, there are a couple of key features you should take into consideration. Before you buy your microphone, you'll want to take a look at the microphone type, the environment you'll be recording in, its accessories and features, and the polar pattern.

Microphone Type

There are different microphone types out there, each suited for its own unique purpose. A dynamic microphone may be used during a live podcast recording while a cardioid mic may be used for a solo recording.

Connection types are equally important in this manner. USB microphones are easier for quick setups while XLR microphones may be better if you have more time to setup your equipment. Either way, sound quality should be your priority in getting the most out of your microphone type.

Recording Environment

Where you choose to record your content is hugely influential on what microphone you should buy. Different microphones offer separate ways to combat background noise while still maintaining a high sound quality. Dynamic microphones are better in environments with a lot of background noise, for example.

Accessories and Features

Consider additional accessories like different recording modes, phantom power, an internal pop filter, or stands that can enhance your recording experience. Some microphones come with built-in features like gain control or headphone monitoring.

Polar Pattern

A microphone's polar pattern decides its sensitivity in different directions. If you want to record YouTube videos of yourself streaming, you may want a cardioid polar pattern on dynamic microphones. If you're recording on the go, you might prefer USB microphones with omnidirectional polar patterns instead.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which is the best microphone for YouTube?

There isn't a single microphone that fits everyone's unique recording needs. The Sennheiser MKE 400 is the best for YouTube vloggers, the Blue Yeti X is the best for streaming, and the Shure SMB7 is the best for recording songs.

Do I need USB or XLR microphones?

The connection type you want to get largely depends on the rest of your equipment and what you want to use it for. A USB mic might be the best if you're recording on the move while an XLR microphone is better for someone who has more time to set up and doesn't plan on moving.

What's the difference between cardioid, omnidirectional, and shotgun microphones, and which one should I choose?

Cardioid mics capture sound mostly from the front, omnidirectional mics capture sound from all directions, and shotgun mics capture sound from a more focused direction. Choose based on your recording environment and whether you need to isolate sound or capture a wider range.

Do I need additional equipment like a pop filter, shock mount, or boom arm?

They’re not necessities but additional equipment can significantly enhance audio quality and ease of recording. A pop filter reduces plosive sounds, a shock mount reduces vibrations, and a boom arm offers flexibility in positioning, increasing the overall quality of your production.

Conclusion

Getting a great microphone for YouTube will take your content up a notch. When other channels are struggling to be heard, your crowd will be clamoring for more. You can find the best YouTube microphone for yourself by looking at its connection type, polar pattern, and where you plan on using it.

The best overall microphone for YouTube is the Blue Yeti X due to its affordable price tag, wide range of features, and ease of connectivity. If you're looking for a microphone for YouTube and don't care how much it costs, we would recommend checking out the Shure SM7B, or the SM7dB if you want an added pre-amp.