7 Best Drum Thrones of 2023

For many drummers, discovering the impact a high-quality drum throne has on their drumming can be astonishing.

Especially when you just started playing, you might think that getting a good drum set and cymbals is all it takes to sound great. However, as soon as you sit on a comfortable drum throne for the first time, you realize how crucial it is to be comfortable while playing.

And it’s not just about comfort: a drum throne can enhance your stability and freedom of movement, helping you reach different parts of your drum kit without wasting energy unnecessarily.

Today we'll take a look at some of the best drum thrones available, comparing their characteristics and analyzing why they stand out. We'll also talk about what makes a drum throne great and what to consider when buying one.

Personally, if I had to choose one drum seat among all, I’d go for the amazing Tama 1st Chair Ergo-Rider. However, the other six options mentioned below are worthy opponents, so keep reading to find the right drum throne that’ll take your drumming to the next level.

Best Drum Thrones

Here you’ll find the best drum thrones available at the time of writing, with a focus on stools that are widely available and at different price ranges. This is to offer a wide overview of the market and give you a few options suitable for any budget.

1. Best Drum Throne Overall – Tama 1st Chair Ergo-Rider

SPECS

Seat Design: Saddle

Saddle Material: Black Vinyl

Black Vinyl Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: No

Undoubtedly one of my favorite brands in the world of drums, Tama delivers exceptional drum gear at an affordable price, and the Ergo-Rider is a great example of the Japanese brand’s dedication to excellence.

The saddle seat is extremely ergonomic and comfortable, giving you the feeling of stability and control you need while playing. The built-in hydraulic height adjustment system is smooth and endlessly customizable, while the heavy-duty frame can sustain even the bulkiest and most energetic performers.

Another great feature of the 1st Chair Ergo-Rider is its versatility. This high-quality drum throne can be easily folded and carried around, but thanks to the sturdy design and thick rubber feet, it's a fantastic option for restless drummers who need a solid seat while playing drums.

All in all, the 1st Chair Ergo-Rider is an exceptional drum throne that’ll satisfy the needs of every drummer. The fact that it’s also affordable makes it one of the best hydraulic drum thrones for drummers of all levels.

2. Best Budget With Saddle Seat – Pearl Roadster D3500BR

SPECS

Seat Design: Saddle

Saddle Material: Foam with black vinyl

Foam with black vinyl Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: Yes

Another brand that needs no introduction is Pearl, a household name when it comes to iconic accessories for drummers.

The Pearl Roadster D3500BR is a high-end drum throne specifically designed to give you the outermost comfort, thanks to cutting-edge variable-density foam that's as ergonomic and resistant as it can be.

The spindling system allows you to adjust the height in seconds using only one hand, while the convenient stop-lock rotation system lets you choose whether you want the drum thrones to follow your movements or stay put, giving you total flexibility over your throne.

Ultimately, this is one of the best drum thrones that’s built to last and can provide unmatched comfort. Though not a cheap throne, the Pearl Roadster D3500BR might well become the accessory that’ll upgrade your drumming style for good.

3. Best Drum Throne for Touring Drummers – ROC-N-SOC Nitro Throne

SPECS

Seat Design: Saddle

Saddle Material: Foam padding

Foam padding Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: No

You might not know ROC-N-SOC, but if you go to concerts, chances are you see dozens of drummers sitting on them.

While the wide array of drum seats offered by the North Carolina company is unquestionably high-quality, my favorite model is the Nitro Throne because it combines the versatility, quality, and portability every touring artist needs.

The gas shock absorber will reduce fatigue and let you perform for us undisturbed. The drum seat is extremely easy to adjust and allows you to move unimpeded, making it a great accessory, especially for drummers who share kits during gigs.

The ROC-N-SOC Nitro Throne is a beloved drum throne and one that'll meet the expectations of even the most demanding musicians. It's a perfect combination of portability and performance, so if you perform extensively, you should definitely consider it.

4. Best Budget Drum Throne – DW 5100 Round Top

SPECS

Seat Design: Round

Round Material: Vinyl Covered

Vinyl Covered Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: No

Here’s a sturdy, comfortable, and budget-friendly drum throne that I can’t recommend enough. For the money, the DW 5100 Round Top offers impressive comfort and stability, with a super-solid ear casting and smooth spinning height adjustment that gives you full control over your position while drumming.

A round top is a great option for performers who need fluidity and stability: the weight is heavily spread on the seat, which moves following your drumming and minimizes your effort to reach far cymbals and toms.

The double-braced legs are sturdy, and the built quality makes the DW 5100 one of the best budget drum thrones in the market.

An affordable throne, built to last and designed to prevent back pain: basically, you can't go wrong with the DW 5100 Round Top.

5. Best Drum Throne Under $100 – Gibraltar 6608 Moto Style

SPECS

Seat Design: Saddle

Saddle Material: Vinyl with foam

Vinyl with foam Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: No

Gibraltar is another brand defined by its relentless dedication to high-quality drum gear, and while their 6608 Moto Style is definitely a valid option for many drummers, it’s probably the best option if you want to spend less than $100.

The motorcycle seat feels comfortable and supportive, while the knurled adjustable height system allows total customization. Although lightweight, the collapsible tripod s heavy-duty and can sustain big drummers without issues.

From the memory lock to the high-quality braced legs and rubber feet, everything about the Gibraltar 6608 Moto Style exudes comfort and durability. If you’re on a budget, I highly recommend you give this drum seat a try.

6. Best Drum Throne With Round Seat – Mapex T870

SPECS

Seat Design: Round

Round Material: Black Leather

Black Leather Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: Yes

The Mapex T870 features great built quality and strength that’ll please professional performers and those who want to play with absolute confidence.

The spindle height adjustment system feels sturdy and secure, while the four double-braced legs will further enhance the sense of stability this fantastic drum stool offers.

If that wasn't enough, the oversized rubber feet, ultra-thick seat cushion with soft vinyl covering, and adjustable backrest in the same high-quality material would give you the support you need when performing at the highest level.

7. Best Drum Throne for Big Drummers on a Budget – Donner Adjustable Drum Throne

SPECS

Seat Design: Saddle

Saddle Material: Leather

Leather Height Adjustable: Yes

Yes Backrest: No

Another excellent solution for the drummer on a budget is the Donner Adjustable Drum Throne. With an extremely wide seat and a maximum capacity of 440 lbs, you can rest assured this budget-friendly drum throne will sustain the weight of even the bulkiest drummers.

This quality throne features three double-braced legs with thick rubber feet that give a sense of stability on all surfaces. A comfortable seat and solid built quality make the Donner motorcycle seat a practical throne for a price much lower than many other drum stools.

Best Drum Thrones Buyer's Guide

The good thing about drum stools is that all you have to do to see if it suits your needs is to sit down and play. Does it have a comfortable seat? Does it rotate smoothly as you move to reach all the cymbals? Can you adjust the height comfortably and keep it secure with a memory lock?

To me, high-quality drum thrones have to be sturdy: when I play, I have to feel stable and balanced, even during the most energetic drum solos.

However, every drummer is different, and if you want to buy an accessory that'll last, you'll need to pay attention to a few characteristics that define the quality of drum thrones.

Comfortable Seat

Needless to say, you need to feel comfortable while playing the drums. Unlike bass and guitar players, you can’t move around much during gigs or rehearsals, so you’ll have to ensure you’re in a position that’ll make you feel comfortable and have a positive impact on your drumming.

Back pain for drummers is a common thing and is caused by our posture while we play. If you're bending towards your drum kit, you're unbalanced and will constantly need to adjust your position. If the size of your seat is too small, you'll constantly move because you're instinctively trying not to fall.

This very common situation can be avoided with comfortable drum stools, which will not only prevent you from feeling pain but also improve your performance and endurance.

Stability

I move a lot while drumming. Once, I even managed to break a drum stool in the rehearsal room I always go to.

When you move while playing, you put pressure on the part of the drum stool that connects the drum seat to the tripod, which needs to sustain all your body weight, and the sudden pressure shifts depending on how you’re moving.

Thicker drum thrones are usually more durable and stable because every component can sustain more weight.

Of course, this has an impact on portability, but I believe it's better to have a bulky drum throne that'll give you peace of mind while performing than a lighter, more fragile one you can carry with you at all times.

Durability

You can ascertain that a good drum throne is durable by analyzing the materials it's made of. Ideally, the seat cushion should be in with memory foam paddings, perfect for shock absorption and to fit your back perfectly.

A sturdy three-legged base with solid rubber feet will further maximize the durability of your accessory while giving you the stability you need when performing.

Type of Seat

Round and saddle tops give you a completely different feeling when you’re sitting on top of them, and while it all comes down to taste, here are a few characteristics of these two popular types of seats.

Round seats are more widely available, they offer more flexibility if you move around a lot while playing, and since their surface is even, they give you the highest freedom of movement.

On the other hand, and saddle top, or motorcycle seat, is more ergonomic and is a great option to keep your posture balanced. Since it's a more natural type of seat, it often feels more stable than a standard round drum throne.

Personally, I've always used a round seat, but I've played many times on saddle tops and never had any issues with them. My recommendation is to try them both and see which one gives you more comfort and stability.

Noise

If you're bringing your drum kit to the recording studio, then you need a throne that's as silent as possible. Lift and locking mechanisms should be quiet, and you should be able to move freely without causing any loud sounds.

In the recording studio, you'll be surrounded by a dozen microphones that can capture background noises, and while these sounds might be removed during post-production, compromising a good take because of noisy drum thrones is never a pleasant experience.

Portability

If you're touring or traveling extensively, you might want to look for a lightweight, portable drum throne. In that case, make sure the drum chair is easy to fold, and you can remove the seat effortlessly, which makes your kit easier to move around.

A portable drum throne means you can place it together with other accessories, like cymbal stands, in a bag and carry them around together. This is especially convenient for artists who perform often and don't have anyone helping them carry their heavy kit.

Remember that a portable drum stool is not necessarily affordable. A cheap drum throne might be lightweight and easy to carry around, but premium drum thrones that are also light come with a price (see the ROC-N-SOC).

Price

When it comes to drum thrones, you can spend anywhere between $30 to $500, which is as much as my first drum set cost me two decades ago.

How much you should spend depends greatly on how much you'll be playing the drums, the circumstances when you'll be playing, and the level of comfort you want to achieve.

If you're 30+, my recommendation is to invest in a good-quality drum throne to preserve your back and enhance your performance. If you're a teen or in your early twenties, use whatever you can afford, and you'll be fine for a while!

But remember that a sturdy drum throne will last for longer than affordable drum thrones, meaning it'll become a good investment in the long run.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I adjust the height of a drum throne?

There are different height adjustment mechanisms, and the three most popular are bolt locking, sliding tube, and threaded spindle.

Bolt locking is the cheapest option, and I wouldn't recommend it. Different height options are given by holes in the tube, where you can place a bolt that'll secure the height. You'll find it in the most affordable models, and it's not an option I'd consider.

The sliding tube allows you to adjust the height by moving the metal tube up or down and securing the height using a clutch.

Finally, the threaded spindle allows you to adjust the height simply by spinning the drum seat cushion. This is a fast and simple process that requires only one hand and will give you all the stability you need while performing.

What is the ideal height for a drum throne?

Your goal when looking for the best height for a drum throne is to achieve fluid drumming movements. Generally, you can achieve this by choosing a height that’ll allow you to reach pedals easily, with thighs parallel to the ground and knees at a 90° angle.

Are there any weight limitations for drum thrones?

Weight capacity varies greatly depending on the drum throne model, but each one of them clearly states how much weight they can carry. If you’re looking for a sturdy and reliable solution, check out the ROC-N-SOC Nitro Throne, which can carry up to 330 lbs.

A great option if weight capacity is a concern is choosing a drum stool with a split seat with memory foam padding. This option will release pressure from your spine while balancing the weight across the seat and memorizing your

How much should I spend on a drum throne?

If you want to feel comfortable and buy a throne that’ll last for years, you should spend at least $100. Once again, it all comes down to how often you’ll need the throne and how you’re going to use it. However, a hundred bucks is a good starting point to get something that’ll endure.

How do I maintain and clean a drum throne?

Keep an eye on the hardware and replace bolts and screws that get loose easily. Don't leave the throne under direct sunlight for a prolonged time, as it'll have an impact on the elasticity of the seat material. Finally, undust it regularly, and don’t let kids play with it unattended.

What are some recommended drum throne brands?

The most popular brands are Gibraltar, DW, Tama, Mapex, and Pearl. There are other great brands, but these companies deliver exceptional value for money, and they've been doing so for years.

Final Thoughts

Now you know everything there is to know about the best drum thrones, so you’re ready to pick one and upgrade your drumming. As you can see, there are a few things to consider, but once you identified your needs and budget, choosing among the drum thrones you can afford won't be an issue.

Out of all the sturdy drum thrones on this list, I highly recommend the Tama 1st Chair Ergo-Rider for its stability and durability. Alternatively, the slightly more expensive Mapex T870 is a highly performing drum chair and certainly one of the best drum thrones in the market.

Good luck, and stay creative!