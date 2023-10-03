8 Best DAC Amp Combos of 2023

Are you a music enthusiast or audiophile looking for a way to increase the sound quality coming out of your phone or computer? DAC Amp combos are the perfect solution as they convert digital audio signals to analog signals and amplify them.

In this article, we're going over the 8 best DAC Amp combos currently on the market. We also threw in a buyer's guide so that you'll know exactly what to look for before you make your purchase.

Our #1 pick is the iFi Zen DAC V2, the best overall DAC Amp combo for our money when it comes to build quality, connectivity options, and high-resolution music.

The right DAC Amp combo can take your listening experience to the next level. Keep reading our list to find out which of the best DAC Amp combos is best for you!

Best DAC Amp Combos

1. Best Overall DAC Amp Combo – iFi Zen DAC V2

SPECS

Input Options: USB 3.0

USB 3.0 Output Options: 6.3mm Unbalanced / 4.4mm Balanced/RCA

6.3mm Unbalanced / 4.4mm Balanced/RCA DAC Chipset: 16-Core XMOS Chip

16-Core XMOS Chip Additional Features: Variable Analogue Volume Control

If you're looking for the best overall DAC Amp combo on the market today, look no further than the iFi Zen DAC V2. This compact DAC and headphone amplifier combo delivers an impressive audio experience that most wouldn’t expect due to its modest size and price point.

First and foremost, the sound quality is exceptional. The Zen DAC V2 offers an incredibly clean and detailed sound, with a wide soundstage and excellent instrument separation. Whether you're listening to music, watching movies, or gaming, you'll appreciate the enhanced audio clarity and precision it provides.

The iFi Zen DAC V2 is also an incredibly versatile device. It supports a wide range of audio formats, including PCM, DSD, and MQA, ensuring compatibility with various file types and streaming services.

Build quality is another area where the Zen DAC V2 shines. It's solid and well-made, with a sleek aluminum chassis and a minimalist design that will complement any desktop setup. The front panel volume knob is easy to use, and the LED indicators provide useful information at a glance.

For less than $200, just about anyone can seriously upgrade their audio quality with the iFi Zen DAC V2, our number-one pick for the best overall DAC amp combo available today.

2. Best Compact DAC Amp Combo – FiiO K5Pro ESS

SPECS

Input Options: Coaxial, Optical, and RCA Line-In

Coaxial, Optical, and RCA Line-In Output Options: 6.35mm Headphone Out and RCA Line-Out

6.35mm Headphone Out and RCA Line-Out DAC Chipset: ES9038PRO and XUF208 USB Decoding Chip

ES9038PRO and XUF208 USB Decoding Chip Additional Features: ADC Volume Adjustment

Music enthusiasts and professionals alike should get a kick out of the FiiO K5Pro ESS.

Whether you listen to high-resolution audio files or stream from your favorite music services, the K5Pro ESS consistently delivers a rich and immersive sound.

It uses one of the best chips in the market, the ES9038PRO DAC chip, renowned for its accuracy and precision no matter the genre of music being played.

The K5Pro ESS also offers impressive connectivity options, with multiple input and output choices, including USB, optical, coaxial, and line-in. This flexibility makes it compatible with a wide range of source devices, from PCs to gaming consoles and smartphones.

The inclusion of a dedicated line-out allows us to connect it to external speakers or amplifiers, adding to its versatility.

We’re always paying attention to build quality, which is another strong suit of the K5Pro ESS. Its robust aluminum chassis is very durable, and the intuitive front-panel controls make it user-friendly.

The FiiO K5Pro ESS is a solid piece of audio equipment that can elevate your listening experience. Its stellar performance, comprehensive connectivity, and thoughtful design make it a top choice for anyone seeking a high-quality DAC and headphone amplifier without breaking the bank.

3. Best Budget DAC Amp Combo – iFi uno

SPECS

Input Options: USB-C

USB-C Output Options: RCA Analogue and S-BAL 3.5mm

RCA Analogue and S-BAL 3.5mm DAC Chipset: ESS Sabre Hyperstream DAC Chipset

ESS Sabre Hyperstream DAC Chipset Additional Features: 5.29 Ounces

While you can certainly get great audio components and music equipment by spending a lot of money, you always don't have to.

The iFi uno is a perfect example of this, offering anyone excellent sound quality for less than $100. Whether you're diving into your favorite music playlist or playing in an intense gaming session, the uno ensures an enjoyable audio experience with clarity and precision that you might not expect at this price point.

One of our favorite features that the iFi uno brings to the table is how easy it is to use. You won't need an advanced degree in audio technology to set it up. Simply connect it to your source device, plug in your headphones, and you're good to go.

The front-facing volume knob is a convenient touch, allowing you to fine-tune your listening experience effortlessly.

This DAC and amplifier combo also boasts a range of connectivity options, including USB and 3.5mm inputs. This versatility means you can easily pair it with your computer, smartphone, or gaming console, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a versatile solution for various audio sources on a budget.

If you're asking yourself, "What DAC Amp Combo can seriously improve my sound quality without costing me a small fortune?" the iFi uno is your answer.

4. Best Fully Balanced DAC Amp Combo – FiiO K7

SPECS

Input Options: USB, Optical, Coaxial, and RCA

USB, Optical, Coaxial, and RCA Output Options: 6.35mm Single-Ended and 4.4mm Balanced

6.35mm Single-Ended and 4.4mm Balanced DAC Chipset: XMOS XUF208

XMOS XUF208 Additional Features: Two Gain Levels

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly DAC and headphone amplifier combo that punches above its weight, the FiiO K7 deserves your attention.

This compact powerhouse offers surprisingly impressive audio performance and versatility, making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants to take their overall sound quality to the next level.

Our highlight of the FiiO K7 is its exceptional value for money. Despite its affordable price tag, it manages to deliver a rich and immersive audio experience that can rival more expensive setups.

You'll find yourself rediscovering your favorite music with newfound clarity and depth. The K7 offers a seamless plug-and-play experience.

Another one of the K7's strengths lies in its compatibility. It supports a wide range of audio formats, including high-resolution formats like DSD and MQA, ensuring that you can enjoy your music collection to the fullest.

And the multiple input options, including USB and optical, provide flexibility to connect to various devices effortlessly.

Whether you're a music lover, hardcore gamer, or podcast aficionado, the FiiO K7 won't disappoint.

5. Best Mid-Range DAC Amp Combo – Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100

SPECS

Input Options: 2x Coaxial Inputs, Optical, and USB

2x Coaxial Inputs, Optical, and USB Output Options: RCA

RCA DAC Chipset: Wolfson WM8742 24-bit DAC

Wolfson WM8742 24-bit DAC Additional Features: Front-Panel Controls

For those seeking an exceptional DAC that brings a touch of audio magic to their setup, the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100 is an excellent choice. It offers a powerful blend of high-quality sound, versatility, and ease of use, making it a worthwhile addition to any audiophile’s collection.

But audiophiles aren't the only ones who can enjoy their amazing sound quality -- these headphone amplifiers work for gamers and podcast listeners alike.

The DacMagic 100 sets itself apart with its remarkable audio performance. It effortlessly transforms digital audio signals into a rich and immersive sonic experience.

Sound quality compared before and after using the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100 is like night and day. The DAC gives out a balanced output so you don't ever have to worry about shaky audio.

With the DacMagic 100 in your arsenal, you'll notice a newfound depth and clarity in your music, uncovering subtle nuances you may have missed before.

If you're looking for a portable amplifier to add to your current audio gear, the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100 is an excellent choice. It's much better than any internal DAC you may get already, and it can be used in just about any audio setup.

Check out the Cambridge Audio DacMagic 100 if you want a great mid-range DAC combo with multiple inputs.

6. Best Portable DAC Amp Combo – Audioengine D1

SPECS

Input Options: 3.5mm Headphone, Optical, and USB-C

3.5mm Headphone, Optical, and USB-C Output Options: RCA

RCA DAC Chipset: 32-Bit ESS ES9018 DAC

32-Bit ESS ES9018 DAC Additional Features: Precise Front-Panel Volume Control

Speaking of portable DAC Amp combos, none are as easy to take with you as the Audioengine D1. At only 1.1 lbs, you might even forget that you packed this compact piece of digital decoding equipment in your bag.

This versatile device manages to deliver a premium audio experience that surpasses its small size and price point through its ESS DAC chip, making it an excellent choice for both audiophiles and everyday music lovers on the go.

One of the standout features of the D1 is its impeccable sound quality. Despite its extremely small form factor, it excels at converting digital audio into a lush and detailed sound.

It supports a wide range of audio formats, including high-resolution options, ensuring compatibility with various audio sources such as computers, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Plus, the inclusion of both USB and optical inputs provides flexibility when connecting to different devices. The D1's price-to-performance ratio is second to none.

The Audioengine D1 is an excellent addition to anyone's audio system. Its digital-to-analog conversion is first-rate, providing its users with a neutral sound signature they may not be able to hear without it. Audiophile headphones can plug right into this DAC as well, further increasing your overall audio quality.

If you want a powerful, portable headphone amplifier with the best sound quality around, consider buying the Audioengine D1.

7. Best Desktop DAC Amp Combo – HIFIMAN EF400

SPECS

Input Options: USB-B and USB-C

USB-B and USB-C Output Options: 3.5mm Single-Ended, 4.4mm Balanced, 6.35mm Single-Ended, XLR 4-Pinned Balanced Output

3.5mm Single-Ended, 4.4mm Balanced, 6.35mm Single-Ended, XLR 4-Pinned Balanced Output DAC Chipset: Himalaya R2R DAC

Himalaya R2R DAC Additional Features: 30,000uf Large Capacitors

For those who demand both power and finesse from their headphone amplifier, the HIFIMAN EF400 emerges as a true heavyweight in the world of audio.

This amplifier combines raw, unadulterated power with audiophile-grade precision, making it an ideal choice for those who crave the best in their music.

The EF400's most impressive feature is its commanding sound performance. It effortlessly drives high-impedance headphones with authority, delivering a dynamic and detailed soundstage.

One thing that sets the EF400 apart is its ability to handle a wide range of headphones, from demanding planar magnetic, to portable headphones, to sensitive dynamic driver models.

This versatility ensures that you can tailor your listening experience to suit your preferred headphones, allowing you to enjoy audio as it was meant to be heard.

And the build quality of the EF400 is nothing short of exceptional. Its solid construction, premium components, and elegant design exemplify HIFIMAN's dedication to both form and function. This amplifier is not only a powerhouse but also a statement piece that will enhance any audio setup.

Whether you're streaming music through power-hungry headphones or using the headphone jack for low-impedance headphones, the HIFIMAN EF400 will get the job done with style.

8. Best Premium DAC Amp Combo – Chord Electronics MOJO 2

SPECS

Input Options: Coaxial, Dual-Data Coax, Optical, Micro-USB, and USB-C

Coaxial, Dual-Data Coax, Optical, Micro-USB, and USB-C Output Options: 2x 3.5mm Headphone Jacks

2x 3.5mm Headphone Jacks DAC Chipset: FPGA

FPGA Additional Features: Airplane-Grade Aluminum Build

While we have made it a point to include plenty of budget-friendly DAC Amp combos, now is the time for the opposite. Introducing the Chord Electronics MOJO 2, the best DAC Amp combo for anyone who hasn't said, "Wait, how much is that?" in a while.

The MOJO 2's standout feature is its mind-blowing sound performance. Thanks to its high-end FPGA chip, it dissects digital audio with surgical precision, bringing out every little detail and nuance in your music.

There isn't another external DAC like this one. The Chord MOJO 2 is in a league of its own due to its astounding build and sound quality. it can handle all types of headphones as well, from power headphones to low output impedance headphones and everything in between.

While the MOJO 2 doesn't come with a remote control or Bluetooth support, you can easily control it through the four buttons on the front of the machine.

The MOJO 2 comes with some of the best technology in the industry through the FPGA chipset. It also provides balanced outputs and a great signal-to-noise ratio, making this DAC Amp combo great for just about everyone.

If you want the best DAC Amp combo and don't care how much it costs, we'd recommend checking out the MOJO 2 from renowned audio manufacturer Chord Electronics.

Best DAC Amp Combo Buyer's Guide

When you're shopping for a new DAC Amp combo to add to your current audio setup, there are a couple of things you should pay attention to. You can find a great DAC Amp combo by looking at the machine's compatibility, why you're using it, its portability, and how much it's going to cost.

Compatibility

Ensure that the DAC Amp combo you choose is compatible with your existing audio sources and headphones or speakers.

Check for input options (USB, optical, coaxial, etc.) and output options (balanced, unbalanced) that match your devices. Additionally, some DACs may have specific requirements or limitations regarding impedance and sensitivity when pairing with headphones.

Intended Use

Think about how you plan to use the DAC Amp combo. Are you primarily using it for music listening, gaming, or professional audio work?

Different use cases may have specific requirements, such as high-resolution audio support, latency for gaming, or balanced outputs for studio work. Choose a DAC Amp that aligns with your intended use.

Portability

Consider the size and portability of the DAC Amp. If you plan to use it on the go, you'll want something compact and portable.

On the other hand, if it's primarily for a stationary desktop setup, you may prioritize features like a larger chassis, additional connectivity options, and a more substantial power supply.

Cost

Set a budget that aligns with your needs and preferences. DAC Amp combos are available at various price points, from budget-friendly options to high-end models.

While it's tempting to go for the best available, it's important to find a balance between your budget and the features and performance you require. Remember, you can get a great DAC Amp combo at any price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a DAC Amp combo, and do I need one?

A DAC Amp combo is a device that combines a Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) with a headphone amplifier. It's used to improve the audio quality of your digital audio sources, especially when using headphones or speakers that require more power.

If you want to enhance your audio experience and have high-quality headphones or speakers, a DAC Amp can make a significant difference.

What should I look for in terms of sound quality?

Sound quality depends on several factors, including the DAC chip, amplifier circuitry, and overall design. Look for a combo with a reputable DAC chip, low distortion, and noise levels, and a sound signature that matches your preferences.

Are DAC Amp combos compatible with my devices?

Compatibility varies between models. Check for input options (USB, optical, coaxial) that match your sources (PC, smartphone, gaming console).

Ensure that the output options (balanced, unbalanced) are compatible with your headphones or speakers. Additionally, consider impedance matching for headphones.

Can a DAC Amp improve the sound of my low-quality headphones or speakers?

While a DAC Amp can enhance audio quality to some extent, it won't magically transform low-quality headphones or speakers into high-end ones. It can improve clarity and detail but won't fundamentally change the inherent limitations of your audio hardware. Consider upgrading your headphones or speakers for a more significant improvement.

Do I need a high-resolution DAC Amp for my music files?

It depends on your music files and how discerning your ears are. High-resolution DACs are capable of reproducing fine details in high-quality audio files, such as FLAC or DSD.

If you have a library of high-res music and high-quality headphones or speakers, a high-res DAC Amp can provide a noticeable improvement. However, for casual listeners and standard audio files, a mid-range DAC Amp may suffice.

Conclusion

A great DAC Amp combo can take your listening experience to the next level. You can find the best DAC for your setup by looking at its price, portability, intended use, and compatibility with your current setup.

Our #1 pick for best overall DAC Amp combo has to be the iFi Zen DAC V2 for its build quality and exceptional audio quality. If you like the Zen DAC but have a little more room in your budget for something even better, check out the MOJO 2 from Chord Electronics instead.

Thanks for checking out our list of the best DAC amp combos. Pick up your favorite from Sweetwater today!