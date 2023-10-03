HARDY Cancels Upcoming Tour Dates Due to Extreme Anxiety Related to October 2022 Bus Accident

HARDY was in a serious tour bus accident on October 1, 2022. On the way home from a show in Bristol, Tennessee, the country star’s bus ran off the road and flipped into a wooded area near the highway. The singer and two of the passengers were treated for their injuries and sent home. The bus driver was in the hospital for days after the accident. Now, almost exactly a year later, the incident is haunting the Mississippi native.

Currently, HARDY is out on his mockingbird & THE CROW tour in support of his half-rock, half-country album. On October 3, he took to social media to announce that he would have to cancel some upcoming shows due to his anxiety. However, he will be back on the road before the end of the month, if all goes according to plan.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second,” he wrote in the post. “I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the bus accident over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life.” Then, the “Wait in the Truck” singer went on to say that he has experienced several panic attacks in recent weeks. Those panic attacks were severe enough to land him in the hospital. “I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family, and you, the fans,” he added.

This means that he will be canceling two shows on his current tour as well as rescheduling a third. “Unfortunately, I will need [to] cancel the two the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour shows on Oct. 5th & 7th. Refunds for these two shows will be available from the point of purchase.”

Additionally, HARDY will be rescheduling his upcoming show at the Georgia Rodeo. The show will now take place on April 12, 2024. “Hold on to your tickets, they will be valid for the new 2024 date,” he assured his fans in the post.

He ended the post by saying “My plan is to be back and focused on Oct 12. Thank you for understanding, see you soon.”

