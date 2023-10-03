Singer Rudi Earns Four Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’

When it comes to The Voice, there is little better during a contestant’s audition than a four-chair turn from the show’s quartet of coaches. And that’s exactly what the singer Rudi got on Monday (October 2).

Rudi, who saw each of the chairs from coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani turn, sang a rendition of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” and delivered an eerie performance that wowed the music legends.

Wearing denim with plenty of sparkles, Rudi, who is no underdog, earned her first chair turn from Stefani. Showing vocal prowess and a low hum, Rudi earned a smile from Stefani. Then her vocal runs got the rest of the coaches turned.

The remaining three were looking at one another, wondering what the other would do, but it was Rudi’s range—her peaking high voice and low runs—that got Horan then Legend, and then McEntire to turn. It was the coveted four-chair turn.

Now for the hard part, which included the butting of heads between Legend and Horan after the latter blocked the former. Either way, with Legend out of the picture after Horan’s block, Rudi, the 28-year-old singer from San Antonio, Texas, had to choose who she would pick for her coach.

“I apologize for their antics,” joked McEntire, adding that she was “very impressed” with Rudi’s performance. It was down to Horan, McEntire and Stefani. In the end, Rudi went with “my girl Gwen.”

Stefani was visibly happy, saying that Rudi had the whole “package.”

Check out the audition below and check back with American Songwriter each week for more on NBC’s The Voice.

Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC