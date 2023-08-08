10 Best Stereo Amplifiers of 2023

Stereo amplifiers can be the heart and soul of an entire audio system or just the backbone behind a pair of bookshelf speakers. No matter how you plan on using your stereo amplifier, their addition to your current setup can make a massive difference.

In this article, we picked the best stereo amplifiers for budgets high and low so you can find the perfect amp for you. We also included a buyer's guide toward the bottom that details everything you need to know before you make your purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best overall stereo amplifier has to be the Sony STR-AN1000 due to its reasonable price, Dolby Atmos capabilities, and Sony's famous build quality. The right stereo amplifier will unite and power your system, keep reading to find the perfect amp for you.

Best Stereo Amplifiers

1. Best Overall Stereo Amplifier – Sony STR-AN1000

SPECS

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD): 0.9%

0.9% Weight: 20.7 lbs.

20.7 lbs. Power Output: 165W

165W Impedance: 6ohms-16ohms

The Sony STR-AN1000 is an exceptional stereo amplifier that truly elevates the music-listening experience. With its impressive power output of 165 watts per channel, this amplifier effortlessly drives speakers and delivers a rich, full-bodied sound.

The audio produced is remarkably clear, free from noticeable distortion, thanks to its low Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) rating of 0.9%.

Sony is known for their elegant designs, and the STR-AN1000 is no exception; it boasts a sleek and user-friendly interface, making it a seamless addition to any audio setup.

Its ample connectivity options allow for easy integration with various music sources, ensuring a versatile and convenient listening experience.

If you're looking for one of the absolute best stereo amplifiers on the market, the Sony STR-AN1000 is an excellent stereo amplifier that excels in faithfully reproducing music.

Its impressive technical specifications, combined with its sleek design and intuitive controls, make it a top choice for audiophiles and music enthusiasts looking to take their music enjoyment to new heights.

2. Best Bluetooth Stereo Amplifier – Cambridge Audio CXA81

SPECS

THD: 0.02%

0.02% Weight: 19.1 lbs.

19.1 lbs. Power Output: 80W

80W Impedance: 4ohms-8ohms

The Cambridge Audio CXA81 is a standout stereo amplifier that delivers a captivating and immersive musical experience. With its formidable power output of 80 watts per channel, the CXA81 effortlessly commands any speaker setup, providing a rich and dynamic soundstage.

Beyond its technical capabilities, the Cambridge Audio CXA81 boasts an elegant design and intuitive controls, making it an attractive centerpiece for any audio setup. Its versatile connectivity options effortlessly accommodate multiple music sources, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable music journey.

Cambridge Audio is known for making some of the best stereo amps out there, and the CXA81 is a perfect example. It boasts better sound quality than most stereo-integrated amplifiers and supports most music streaming services as well.

If you want a single-box solution, a powerful amp that can control volume and create a great, natural sound, consider buying the Cambridge Audio CXA81.

3. Most Versatile Stereo Amplifier – Cambridge Audio AXA35

SPECS

THD: 0.01%

0.01% Weight: 12.3 lbs.

12.3 lbs. Power Output: 35W

35W Impedance: 8ohms

If you want to get your hands on a stereo amplifier from Cambridge Audio but don't want to spend over $1,000 on a CXA81, check out the AXA35. You can get an ideal amp for almost a quarter of the price.

Despite its compact size, this amplifier delivers surprisingly robust and punchy sound, making it a perfect match for small to medium-sized audio setups. With 35 watts of power, the AXA35 provides a well-balanced audio performance, proving its capabilities in handling a diverse range of music genres.

What sets the AXA35 apart is its emphasis on audio purity. The amplifier maintains a remarkably low THD, resulting in a clean and transparent sound output. It also has a reasonable frequency response of 5Hz - 50kHz, giving you enough range to get the most out of your stereo amplifier.

The AXA35 also comes with a headphone output, so you can plug in your favorite listening device straight into the amp.

The AXA35's versatility shines through its connectivity options, making it easy to integrate with various audio sources, such as turntables, CD players, or digital devices. The sleek and minimalist design adds a touch of elegance to any audio setup, and the straightforward controls make it a breeze to use.

If you want an affordable integrated amp that can just about do it all, consider buying the Cambridge Audio AXA35.

4. Best Dolby Atmos Stereo Amplifier – Yamaha RX-V6A

SPECS

THD: 0.06%

0.06% Weight: 9.9 lbs.

9.9 lbs. Power Output: 100W

100W Impedance: 8ohms

The YAMAHA RX-V6A is a game-changer for music creators seeking top-notch audio performance in their home studios.

As part of the prestigious AVENTAGE series, this 7.2-channel AV receiver packs a powerful punch with its immersive surround sound capabilities, making it an ideal choice for producing music with depth and precision.

With support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and Auro-3D, the RX-V6A creates an expansive soundstage that allows musicians to hear their compositions come to life from all angles.

The Cinema DSP HD3 technology further enhances the listening experience, ensuring accurate and realistic sound representation during the mixing process.

The YAMAHA RX-V6A excels in delivering exceptional sound quality, making it a go-to choice for music creators.

Its immersive surround sound and versatile features create an inspiring and professional environment for musicians to unleash their creative potential. It also has enough power to provide a great bass response no matter where you're performing.

5. Most Portable Stereo Amplifier – Fosi Audio BT30D

SPECS

THD: 0.04%

0.04% Weight: 2.3 lbs.

2.3 lbs. Power Output: 100W

100W Impedance: 2ohms-8ohms

The Fosi Audio BT30D is easily the most portable stereo amplifier on this list. At less than 2.5 lbs., you might forget you're carrying around this compact piece of equipment. Don't let the small size fool you; the BT30D comes with decent power at 100W.

It also comes with some of the best wireless connectivity around, allowing you to play a stellar sonic performance from up to 50 feet away. This Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amplifier boasts remarkable versatility, making it an excellent choice for various audio setups.

With minimal controls and several inputs and outputs, the Fosi Audio BT30D can be controlled through more than just Bluetooth connectivity. At peak power, this budget amp sounds like a beast, sending more power into its connected speakers than most would expect.

The Fosi Audio BT30D is one of the smallest and most affordable stereo amplifiers on our list today. Even though it's compact, it comes with a great sound that any amp owner would be happy to hear. If you want the best stereo amplifier for wireless streaming, check out the Fosi Audio BT30D.

6. Best 2-Channel Stereo Amplifier – Marantz PM7000N

SPECS

THD: 0.02%

0.02% Weight: 19 lbs.

19 lbs. Power Output: 220W

220W Impedance: 4ohms-8ohms

The Marantz PM7000N is a powerful and versatile stereo amplifier that offers a myriad of features tailor-made for music enthusiasts and producers alike.

With a robust 80 watts per channel output, this amplifier drives speakers with exceptional precision, delivering an immersive listening experience.

What sets the PM7000N apart is its built-in high-quality DAC chip and network streaming capabilities. As a result, music producers can enjoy superior Wi-Fi streaming when working on their projects, and music enthusiasts can access various streaming services effortlessly.

The amplifier's support for high-resolution audio formats ensures that every subtle detail of the music is faithfully reproduced, appealing to audiophiles and critical listeners. Its dedicated phono input also caters to vinyl enthusiasts, offering a warm and nostalgic sound reproduction.

It's one of the best integrated amps for a reason - check out the Marantz PM7000N if you want the best stereo amp with two channels.

7. Best Budget Stereo Amplifier – Sony STR-DH190

SPECS

THD: 1%

1% Weight: 14.9 lbs.

14.9 lbs. Power Output: 100W

100W Impedance: 6ohms-16ohms

The Sony STR-DH190 stereo receiver proves to be a worthy companion for music production enthusiasts with its impressive performance and versatile features.

With 100 watts per channel, this receiver delivers robust and clear sound that breathes life into music during recording and mixing sessions.

At just above $100, you can get your hands on a high-quality integrated amplifier for a fraction of the cost of the other stereo amps on this list.

The STR-DH190 also comes with a phono preamp which is a standout feature for music producers who appreciate the warm and authentic sound of vinyl records. It ensures seamless connectivity with turntables, making it a breeze to capture analog charm in modern digital setups.

While the STR-DH190 may not have the advanced network streaming capabilities of higher-end models, its simplicity and audio fidelity make it an affordable and reliable option for music production setups.

Whether you're starting your home studio or seeking a secondary monitoring solution, the Sony STR-DH190 shines as an exceptional choice for music creators.

8. Best Expensive Stereo Amplifier – Marantz PM8006

SPECS

THD: 0.02%

0.02% Weight: 26.5 lbs.

26.5 lbs. Power Output: 140W

140W Impedance: 4ohms-8ohms

The Marantz PM8006 stereo integrated amplifier is a powerhouse performer that leaves a lasting impression on music enthusiasts and music producers alike.

Boasting a substantial 70 watts per channel output, this amplifier effortlessly drives speakers with precision, resulting in a captivating and immersive listening experience.

What sets the PM8006 apart is its meticulous attention to audio purity and detail. The built-in MM Phono stage allows for exceptional phono input performance, catering to enthusiasts seeking true analog sound reproduction. It's a great Hi-Fi system with plenty of analog inputs and outputs for all of your equipment.

The Marantz PM8006 is a top-tier choice for both music enthusiasts and music producers seeking an outstanding stereo amplifier. Its powerful output, attention to audio fidelity, and versatile connectivity options make it a remarkable tool for experiencing and creating music at its best.

9. Best Stereo Amplifier with Integrated Amplifier – Rega Brio

SPECS

THD: 0.09%

0.09% Weight: 11.2 lbs.

11.2 lbs. Power Output: 100W

100W Impedance: 8ohms

The Rega Brio integrated amplifier is a true gem in the world of audio, captivating both music enthusiasts and music producers with its remarkable performance and elegant simplicity.

Delivering 50 watts per channel, this amplifier may seem modest on paper, but its audio quality is anything but. With multiple digital inputs and outputs, you can seamlessly integrate this stereo receiver into your setup.

As far as integrated amps go, the Rega Brio is one of the best. It's one of the best integrated stereo amps because of its Class A/B amplifier design and high-quality components that guarantee precise and accurate sound reproduction during recording and mixing sessions. It has a reliable power supply that won't get in your way.

The absence of unnecessary bells and whistles in the Brio aligns with Rega's commitment to audio authenticity, making it a testament to the brand's focus on sonic excellence.

If you want one of the best integrated amps money can buy, check out the Rega Brio. Connecting it to a pair of passive speakers through the dedicated subwoofer output will give you some of the best sound quality around.

10. Most Unique Looking Stereo Amplifier – Dayton Audio HTA100

SPECS

THD: 0.5%

0.5% Weight: 13 lbs.

13 lbs. Power Output: 100W

100W Impedance: 4ohms

The moment we saw this integrated amp, we knew it deserved a spot on our list. The Dayton Audio HTA100 is a cool-looking stereo amp, and we don't get to say that too often.

It looks more like a science experiment than a stereo amp, showing off old-school lightbulbs like it came straight from Nikola Tesla's office.

How could we focus on how this stereo amp looks when we could be talking about how well it works? Exposed tubes give off a tube sound unique to most of the other integrated amplifiers on this list.

Speaking of tubes, the HTA100 combines both solid-state and tube amplifiers to give a one-of-a-kind listening experience.

The Dayton Audio HTA100 is the best stereo amplifier on this list for anyone who wants a power amplifier and a conversation piece all in one. It boasts great audio quality and easy volume control, so you can always get exactly what you want from the machine.

If you want one of the coolest pieces of musical equipment we've ever seen, buy the Dayton Audio HTA100.

Best Stereo Amplifiers Buyer's Guide

When you're looking to add an integrated amplifier to your setup, or you just want to find out which integrated amplifiers are right for you, there are a couple of key features you should take into consideration.

When looking to buy an integrated amp, you should consider the amp's power output, audio quality, connectivity, and budget.

Power Output

Consider the power output of the amplifier, typically measured in watts per channel. Ensure it matches the requirements of your speakers and room size for adequate volume levels without distortion. If you have external speakers, consider the subwoofer output as well.

Audio Quality

Look for amplifiers with low Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) and high Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) to ensure clean and clear audio reproduction.

Your stereo amplifier shouldn't generate any audible noise while you use it too. Many amps combat this problem through various means, and you can see how well they combat it through the amp's THD.

Connectivity

Check the amplifier's features and connectivity options. Consider whether you need Bluetooth, phono inputs and outputs for turntables, a USB port, Wi-Fi streaming, or other specific features to match your audio sources and devices.

Amplifier manufacturers will usually include a wide variety of connectivity options, so if you're looking for specific inputs, like RCA inputs, check before you buy.

Budget

Determine your budget and find an amplifier that offers the best value for the features and performance you desire. Remember that higher-priced models might not always equate to better sound quality for your specific needs.

You can spend over $1,000 on a great integrated amplifier, or you can spend $100 and get something half as good for a tenth of the price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the importance of Total Harmonic Distortion (Thd)?

THD measures the level of distortion in the amplifier's output. Lower THD percentages indicate cleaner and more accurate sound reproduction. The lower the THD, the better. Some stereo amplifiers on our list have THDs as low as 0.01%, while others go as high as 1%.

How much power do I need for my speakers?

The power requirement depends on your speaker's sensitivity and the size of your listening room. Generally, an amplifier with 50-100 watts per channel is sufficient for most home setups.

Most of the amps on this list are in that range, and the pricier stereo amps can get more than 200W of power, more than enough for any single listening room.

Can I connect my smartphone or tablet to the amplifier?

Yes, many modern amplifiers have Bluetooth or other wireless connectivity options to stream audio from smartphones, tablets, and other compatible devices. Check before you make your purchase to ensure it has wireless streaming capabilities.

Can I use the amplifier with different types of speakers?

Most stereo amplifiers can work with a variety of speakers as long as the impedance and power ratings are matched correctly. Most manufacturers will list the impedance and power ratings on their stereo amps, so check it out before making a purchase.

Do more expensive amplifiers always sound better?

While higher-priced amplifiers often offer better build quality and additional features, sound quality can be subjective. It's essential to try different models to find the one that suits your preferences best.

Conclusion

A good stereo amplifier can be a game changer in your audio setup. While prices may vary, you should be able to find a great amp well within your budget, no matter what it is.

You can find the best stereo amps by looking at their power output, connectivity, and audio quality. If you want the best stereo amplifier at a reasonable price, take a look at Sony's STR-AN1000. It comes with Sony's legendary build quality and some of the best sound quality money can buy.