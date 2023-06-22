Exploring the different types of drumheads is one way to experiment with your sound. Just like shells, drumheads will also shape your tone.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’ll go over the different types of drumheads you can buy, ranging from snare drumheads, tom drumheads, and bass drumheads, and of course, the different materials used.

There are clear or coated drumheads, and you can find various plastic, synthetic, and even animal skin drumheads.

Each drumhead has unique tonal characteristics due to its materials, so let’s find the best drumhead for your playing style.

If you’re looking for a quality snare drumhead, you can’t go wrong with the Evans Genera HD Dry drumhead. It’s perfect for soft and heavy hitters and gives a nice focused sound that all drummers love.

Here are 6 of the best drumheads.

Best Drumheads

1. An All-Time Favorite for Snare Drums – Evans Genera HD Dry Drumhead

SPECS

Size: 14″

14″ Clear/Coated: Coated

Coated Ply: 2

We recommend the Evans Genera HD for good reason, as this 2-ply coated drumhead has lots of resilience for heavy hitters. Plus, even if you hit softer, the construction ensures it’ll last longer than most drumheads you’ve ever used.

The coated drumhead offers controlled sustain and resonance of the drum for a more focused sound, so you’re going to love this for all sorts of situations — recording, gigs, and practice of course.

Also, the coated head features small vents around the perimeter to eliminate additional overtones to focus on the sound.

The snare drumhead also has a nice, aggressive rimshot with a balance response (rock and metal drummers will love it).

The drumhead is pretty simple to tune as well, so if you’re a beginner that’s putting together an acoustic kit and want to play around with tension, this will let you get the desired pitch and tone you want.

Overall, this is a great drumhead for metal and rock drummers, but it’ll also sound great for funk, pop, and jazz due to its focused sound.

The drumhead is pretty reliable, and it does come from a reputable brand. If you don’t have an Evans practice pad by now, it’s time to get one.

2. Best Clear Tom Pack for Metal – Evans EC2S Clear 3-piece Tom Pack

SPECS

Size: 10/12/16 inch

10/12/16 inch Clear/Coated: Clear

Clear Ply: 2

Snare drumheads are usually sold in singles or packs of 3, but you can also knock out buying drumheads for all 3 of your toms. Here is a fantastic 3-piece set from Evans. These are clear drumheads, so you can expect a brighter tone and a more focused attack than a coated drumhead.

So, if you’re a rock or pop drummer that loves punchy and articulate beats, you’re going to love these double ply heads. Overall, they’re great for a variety of styles of music and recording situations though.

They’re pretty easy to tune, as the SST ting helps you provide a more balanced tension across the drumhead. Plus, if you’re a beginner drummer that’s learning how to set up a kit, this will be a great intro to tuning here.

And if you’re wondering what kind of shells these are best for, these will sound great on various kinds. Maple, birch, and also mahogany.

3. A Great Coated Drumhead for Jazz – Remo Ambassador Coated Drumhead

SPECS

Size: 14″

14″ Clear/Coated: Clear

Clear Ply: 1

Remo has a nice collection of drumheads. They’re known for their warm and well-rounded sound, which is a priority for jazz drummers.

This single ply head produces a nice balanced blend of tones so there’s lots of depth without being too bright or too harsh. Jazz is smooth, and the subtle sound is really what we’re shooting for here.

Jazz drummers especially need a focused sound, and thankfully this drumhead has a moderate amount of sustain for the nice articulation that jazz lovers want to hear. So whether you’re in the recording studio or playing in a jazz club, this drumhead is ideal for not overpowering other instruments.

You’re going to love this drumhead, especially since it responds well to delicate techniques (ghost notes, brush sweeps, and more). If you plan on teaching jazz lessons to new drummers, you ought to consider a drumhead like this so they can get the best feel for a mellow sound.

4. Best Clear Bass Drumhead – Aquarian Superkick II Clear Bass Drumhead

SPECS

Size: 22″

22″ Clear/Coated: Clear

Clear Ply: 2

The Superkick II clear bass is a fantastic bass drumhead. Truly a beast if you’ve got a strong right foot! It provides a deep and powerful low-end response. If you’re looking for a sharp sound you can’t just find with other drumheads for some reason, this is it.

The entire band will take notice of this, and well, you want them to. As a drummer, you kind of set the pace for playing, so make sure your bass drum cuts through the whole band.

Another thing we really appreciate about this drumhead is how much it can take. It’s pretty durable and will last a long time without wear and tear.

So if you value longevity in your gear, you’re going to love this double ply drumhead. Also, this is a wonderful drumhead for various genres, including funk, pop, and rock.

Lastly, this drumhead is pretty easy to tune as well so even new drummers can get the desired tone they’re looking for.

5. Best Synthetic Drumhead – Evans Calftone Drumhead

SPECS

Size: 14″

14″ Clear/Coated: Synthetic

Synthetic Ply: 1

Calfskin drumheads may be hard to find online, only because the quality consistency can be off sometimes. Plus, you can get a pretty good consistency and sound with a synthetic material. Synthetic drumheads maintain their tone and are honestly less of a pain to replace.

Synthetic drumheads are less susceptible to temperature and humidity so if you drum in a room or place where it can get pretty warm or humid, this is a great pick for a longer lifespan. Plus, it’ll be cheaper! And there’s nothing wrong with wanting to try an animal-friendly option.

And of course, the sound is top-tier. The drum head really does sound similar to the vintage sound we all love from the good ol’ days.

It has a classic and warm sound and the appearance of calfskin drumheads. The warm and mellow sound is great for a softer and rounded sound, especially in jazz and acoustic settings.

6. Best for Roland Electronic Drums – Roland Powerply Mesh Drumhead

SPECS

Size: 10″

10″ Clear/Coated: Mesh

Mesh Ply: 2

Here at American Songwriter, we’re big fans of Roland electronic drums. Their V-drums have become a drummer’s favorite, regardless of skill level.

Their drums are known for their accuracy and durability, however, you’ll still have to change drumheads every now and then.

This mesh drumhead is top-tier, and you likely know that mesh is the material often found in electronic drums, this is because of the accurate response and feel! So if you also play acoustic drums often, you won’t feel too much of a difference.

Overall, this is a solid drumhead for your Roland kit or other compatible drum systems. The drumhead is easy to maintain and replace and overall, it’s a great pick for a variety of genres and playing styles.

Best Drumhead Buyer’s Guide

Shopping for drumheads will vary on the sound you want. So, consider your drumming style, because different materials produce different sounds. Below, we’ll dive into the types of drumheads you’ll come across.

Drum Type

Consider the type first — snare, bass, or toms. Different drums require different types of heads.

Drumming Style and Genre

The music style you play will influence the type of drum heads you should choose. For example, heavy metal drummers might prefer heads that provide a lot of attack and durability, jazz drummers may prefer more sensitive and articulate heads.

Material & Coating

Drum heads are usually plastic or made from animal skin. Plastic heads are common and durable and goat and calfskin have a unique tone. However, we really like synthetic drumheads, you don’t have to purchase real calfskin drumheads!

Clear heads are bright and can have a more focused tone and attack, you’ll often see them in rock and pop genres.

Coated drum heads have a more controlled tone and are popular in soft styles like jazz and blues.

Hydraulic heads have a layer of oil between 2 plies of film to dampen overtones and produce a shorter sustain, they are commonly used in rock, funk, and R&B.

Ply

There are also single and 2-ply drum heads which feature 2 layers of film for heavy hitters (rock and metal) and single layers for jazz, orchestral, and other light styles/genres.

Durability

You’ll need a thicker head if you play metal or simply hit hard. As you get more comfortable on drums, you’ll likely put a lot of your body into hitting.

Price

Drumheads are typically inexpensive compared to lots of drum gear. You can find a nice drumhead for under $30 and even save money buying in packs of 3.

Best Drumheads FAQS

What Size Drum Heads Do I Need?

It depends on the drum shell, check the diameter of your drum or check the manufacturer info!

Should I Choose Single-Ply or Double-Ply Drum Heads?

Single is good if you want more resonance, but double is great for durability and control, so if you play metal you definitely want double-ply drum heads.

What is the Difference Between Coated and Clear Drum Heads?

Coeated heads have a textured surface to reduce overtones. They sound much warmer than clear heads. Also, clear heads are smooth and transparent and provide more sustain.

Should I Choose Drum Heads Made of Plastic or Animal Skin?

Plastic (usually mylar) is pretty durable. Animal skinheads will feel more unique and add a unique tone. It’s really up to preference, but if you want a more traditional setup, you’ll like them.

How Often Should I Replace Drum Heads?

It depends on how often you play. Some drummers can get theirs to last a few months and some can go a year without replacing them. Look for signs of wear and loss of tone, then you know it’s time to replace them.

Verdict

Your first drumhead shopping experience can be a bit much. To narrow things down, we made a list of some of our favorites, but if you’re still not sure where to start, consider how hard you hit.

If you hit pretty hard and especially explore genres like rock music and metal, consider a 2-ply drumhead. We think you’ll like the Evans Genera HD Dry drumhead and also the Evans EC2S clear drumheads for toms.

The Genera is great for controlled sustain and aggressive rimshots, and the Evans EC2S has a brighter tone and a more focused attack than coated options. Perfect if you’re a rock drummer that also puts a lot of pop influence into your playing.

If you’re looking for a bass drumhead that can be heard over your bandmates’ instruments, especially if you’ll be studio recording or playing huge gigs soon the Aquarian Superkick II clear bass drumhead is for you.

We’ve got a nice jazz pick on this list as well, and also a solid option if you want a vintage sound (often from calfskin drumheads). So, check out the synthetic drumhead too!