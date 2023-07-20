Picking out a complete drum set and drum shells is a good time to really focus on what's important to you in a drum set. Do you want a set that's going to come with hardware or are you looking to build a custom kit and just buy shells?

We mixed it up and found some of our favorite sets and shell packs for you to give you an idea. Our favorite drum set for everyone has to be the Pearl Export 40th Anniversary 6-piece drum set. This compact kit is a great pick for drummers of all levels looking for an affordable and reliable drum set with great sound quality.

You get rack toms, 2 floor toms, a snare, and a bass drum. You also get a bass drum pedal and a hi-hat, crash, and ride cymbals along with a hi-hat stand, and cymbal stand for the ride and crash.

You definitely won't leave this list without a new drum kit.

Best Drum Sets & Shell Packs

1. Our Top Pick - Pearl Export 40th Anniversary 6-piece Complete Drum Set

SPECS

Shell Material: Poplar/Asian Mahogany

Poplar/Asian Mahogany Number of Drums: 6

6 Cymbals Included?: 13" Hi-hat, 16" Crash, 20" Ride

Pearl is a fantastic brand to consider as a beginner or seasoned drummer. They have an amazing reputation. Their Export 40th Anniversary 6-piece drum set is a fantastic pick for everyone, it's affordable and pretty versatile.

The shell material is made of poplar and mahogany. It's definitely made of some more budget-friendly materials, but it's still great quality. It provides a warm tone with lots of projection.

What we really like about this acoustic set is that it comes with cymbals. If you're not familiar with the type of cymbals you'll want to invest in later on, this is a great complete kit. The cymbals are nice and bright and have a nice focused tone.

You even get a P930 Chain Drive Kick pedal. You will have to buy a drum throne and sticks of course.

2. Best Drum Set for Beginners - Tama Imperialstar IE52C 5-piece Complete Drum Set

SPECS

Shell Material: Poplar

Poplar Number of Drums: 5

5 Cymbals Included?: Meinl HCS 14" Hi-hat, 16" Crash, 20" Ride

Tama is one of the leading brands in affordable drum sets. Their Imperialstar IE52C 5-piece drum set is one of the best kits you can invest in as a beginner. This set is very affordable compared to many beginner sets and offers reliable performance. Overall, this is a great complete package for under $900.

You get everything you need, including drums, hardware, and cymbals. It's pretty easy to set up, so, if you're assembling all by yourself, even a beginner drummer could figure it out without much frustration.

This set is made of poplar, so again, very affordable material but still warm and versatile. So, play rock music, pop, and more.

We like that this drum set takes a lot of stress off beginner drummers, and we also like that it's stage ready. If you and your band are gigging, soon, take this to your show!

3. A High-End Shell Pack - DW Collector's Series Lacquer 7-piece Shell Pack

SPECS

Shell Material: Purpleheart

Purpleheart Number of Drums: 7

7 Cymbals Included?: No

$10,000 is a lot to spend on a shell pack! This isn't just any shell pack though, DW's Collector Series is a top-notch pick for seasoned drummers looking to level up their set. You get 2 rack toms, 2 floor toms, a snare drum, and a bass drum.

This set is made of Pure Purpleheart wood. It has a strong low-end response with a punchy midrange. These will make great drums for rock gigs. We love the overall projection, it is something else. It cuts through in live gigs and studio recordings like no other!

This shell pack is for serious drummers, so consider this to be part of your next project if you're looking to build a wild kit.

As a professional drummer, you need a set that'll deliver the attack and resonance you're aiming for, whether you're playing at a live performance or in the recording studio. As a drummer, you really set the tone for the band, so make sure you sound good.

4. A Great Starter Drum Set for Kids - Pearl Roadshow Jr. 5-piece Complete Drum Set

SPECS

Shell Material: Poplar

Poplar Number of Drums: 5

5 Cymbals Included?: 10" Hi-hat, 13" Crash

Kids getting started on their drumming journey early are pretty darn lucky! If you have a little one interested in drumming you can get them started with this kit for under $410. The kit is affordable but still of high quality.

You'll get a snare drum, bass drum, floor toms, and rack toms along with a hi-hat and crash.

This drum set has poplar shells, which is a nice material for affordability and versatility. The shells are also pretty small compared to regular shells. This is going to make playing easier for children or smaller players.

The set comes with everything they'll need, cymbals, stands, tom holders, a throne, and even a kick pedal. Putting it together will be quite simple.

We like that it's just a scaled-down version of the Roadshow Standard drum set. So, it features everything we love about the standard.

5. A Quality Shell Pack for Big Sound - Ludwig Vistalite Zep 5-piece Shell Pack with Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Acrylic

Acrylic Number of Drums: 5

5 Cymbals Included?: No

We had to include an acrylic shell pack for those interested in a bright tone and lots of projection, this is the shell pack for you. The Vistalite acrylic drums are clear and focused and have a unique sound. Perfect for drummers who are all about details.

These drums are quite iconic thanks to some of our favorite drummers. They are truly a great pick for anyone who loves the sound of 70s rock.

We like how durable they are, so whether you play often or tour a lot, these will last. After all, they are a bit pricey and you want drums this expensive to last a long time!

No worries though, Ludwig makes some of the best quality drums, and there's no surprise that they have some of the biggest drummers in the world on their roster. Your favorites love them and so will you.

Best Drum Set Buyer's Guide

Budget

Budget plays a huge role in picking out your drum set. Some shell packs can be $5,000+ and that doesn't include hardware. As a beginner drummer or someone who wants an affordable kit at home for practice, you have plenty of options under $2,000.

Skill Level

If you're a seasoned drummer, you may be more picky when it comes to brand and material. If you are a fan of maple you may not settle for birch. It's mostly preference. We'll jump into material differences below.

Drum Types and Sizes

You'll need a bass drum, snare drum, and toms. Consider size as well since they'll impact your overall sound.

Construction and Materials

Wood shells are probably the most popular shell material you'll come across, specifically maple and birch.

Maple has a warm tone, balanced resonance, and is pretty versatile. Birch sounds brighter and punchier with lots of attack. It's typically cheaper too. Mahogany is rich and warm with a strong low-end response.

Acrylic shells are transparent. (They are those really cool-lookin' shells!). They have a bright and focused tone and the projection is unreal.

Metal shells are you guessed it, great for rock and metal. They are bright and cut through lots of noise.

Hardware and Accessories

Consider hardware and accessories. A shell pack will likely not include cymbal stands, drum pedals, and drum thrones. You will have to shop around for more gear to complete your set.

Sound and Personal Preference

Shells sound different, plus, heads, tuning, and cymbals impact your sound as well. When shopping for complete sets, consider the shell material and cymbals included.

Best Drumset FAQs

Is My Drumset Complete?

Unless noted, your drumset is not complete. You will have to buy hardware and accessories. This consists of cymbals, stands, pedals, thrones, and drum sticks.

Can I Expand My Set?

Yes! You will need to buy additional drum hardware. Double-check if your electronic drums can be expanded, but they most likely can. If you're building your dream kit, this leaves you with so much freedom and unique possibilities.

Verdict

If you're a beginner drummer, consider something affordable yet still reliable for years of drumming. The Tama Imperialstar drum set on this list is the best pick. It's a compact, sturdy, and quality complete set for under $900! That is a steal.

For those shopping for their dream kit, you ought to consider just buying a shell pack and going from there. You have a lot of freedom with shell packs, so think of the material you like best.

If an acrylic shell pack with a lot of projection sounds like the best fit for you, consider the Ludwig Vistalite Zep 5-piece shell pack. It's ideal for the drummer who likes a nice, clear, and focused sound.

