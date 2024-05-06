Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour to Return for 15th Year in 2024

Between serving as one of American Idol’s judges and touring throughout the last year, country star Luke Bryan has been quite a busy guy. And it looks like he’s going to be even busier come September of this year. The “Country Girl” singer/songwriter just announced the 15th iteration of his Farm Tour, where Bryan will hit the road for a short tour across North Carolina, Kentucky, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to perform for and honor American farmers.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bryan isn’t going to kick off the trek alone, either. He’ll be bringing along Conner Smith, Tucker Wetmore, The Peach Pickers (with Rodney Clawson), and DJ Rock for the brief tour. Bryan has noted on his website that the tour “will happen rain or shine.”

The first stop on the Luke Bryan 2024 Farm Tour will be in Marshville, North Carolina on September 21 at Huggins Store. The tour will end after four dates on September 28 in Smithton, Pennsylvania at Cunningham Family Farm. More tour dates might be added soon, so keep an eye out!

Fans can get presale tickets today at 10:00 am EST. Sign up for the Nut House Club via Bryan’s website to get in on the presale event. Tickets will also be available for general sale through Bryan’s website on May 9 at 10:00 am local.

If you missed out on tickets during the presale event, you might have some luck over at Stubhub once general on-sale kicks off. Stubhub often has some inventory for concerts that have sold out, especially for highly-anticipated tours like this one. Give it a shot!

This is going to be a very special tour for those who support our great American farmers. Get your tickets ASAP!

September 21 – Marshville, NC – Huggins Store

September 26 – Shelbyville, KY – Mulberry Orchard

September 27 – Millerspot, OH – Miller Family Farm

September 28 – Smithton, PA – Cunningham Family Farm

Photo by Mathew Tsang

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.