Why Isn’t ‘American Idol’ on Tonight? When Does it Return?

Season 22 of American Idol is quickly drawing to an end. The competition is down to five contestants and the stakes continue to get higher. Unfortunately for fans who are deeply invested in the outcome of the show, the episodes are going to be less frequent going forward. The next episode will air next Sunday (May 12).

American Idol won’t air on Monday night for the rest of the season. There are currently only five contestants and two episodes remaining in this season. So, it makes sense to cut back to one episode per week.

Next Sunday will be the annual American Idol Disney Night. Kane Brown will mentor the Top 5 contestants before they take the stage to sing two Disney classics each. The night will also see two of the five remaining contestants going home.

Then, the American Idol season finale will air on May 19. The three-hour-long finale episode will see Jon Bon Jovi mentoring the final three contestants. Additionally, it will be longtime judge Katy Perry’s final episode on the show. As a result, it promises to be an especially emotional finale episode.

American Idol will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Those who don’t have cable can still watch the final two episodes live with several streaming services. Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, Philo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and others. Additionally, the new episodes will be available to stream on Monday morning on Hulu.

American Idol Top Five

Last night (May 5), contestants had to perform two songs. In the first round, they sang a song that made them want to dance. Then, in the second round, they performed one of Adele’s songs for the judges and audience.

McKenna Faith Breinholt and Julia Gagnon went home. Both put on performances that brought high praise from the judges. However, it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition.

The American Idol viewers chose to send Jack Blocker, Abi Carter, Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, and Triston Harper to the next round.

