7 Best Snare Drums of 2023

Want to enhance your drumming skills but can't shell out for a full new drum kit?

Investing in a top-notch snare drum could be your solution. Plus, a single drum is far more budget-friendly than a whole kit.

In this guide, we'll dive into some of the best snare drums available. This will allow you to evaluate them and choose the one that best fits your needs.

Our top pick is the TAMA S.L.P. Big Black Steel Snare Drum for its versatile sound. However, there may be a better model that more specifically suits your needs -> continue reading to find out.

Best Snare Drums

When searching for the best snare drum, you have a lot to consider. Here are some of our top picks for drummers of all genres and levels.

1. Best Overall – TAMA S.L.P. Big Black Steel Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Steel

Steel Shell Thickness: 1mm

1mm Heads: TAMA by Evans

The TAMA S.L.P. Big Black Steel Snare Drum is a top-rated choice. It features a 14-inch diameter and a depth of eight inches. That size makes this drum perfect for playing genres like hard rock or punk.

However, the steel shell also allows you to get a bright sound when you need it. You can use the drum to cut through the sound of a massive band. Plus, this drum has a good response throughout the overtone series, so you can get a great sound.

This drum comes with 10 classic lugs to keep the instrument together. Along with that, there are 2.3-millimeter (mm) steel mighty hoops to help the sound resonate.

Not only does this drum have excellent features, but it's quite affordable. Whether you're looking for snare drums on a budget or want to buy multiple drums, this is a fantastic choice.

2. Best Aluminum Snare – DW Collector's Series Metal Snare

SPECS

Shell Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Shell Thickness: 1mm

1mm Heads: Remo USA

This DW Collector's Series snare drum is the best choice for loud sounds. The all-aluminum design makes it easy to strike the drum and have the sound carry. It almost sounds like thunder when you play it.

DW Custom is known for producing high-quality drums that will last. So while this drum may not be the cheapest, you'll get your money's worth.

The 6.5-inch depth and 14-inch diameter are pretty standard for snare drums. Its diameter gives you a slightly lower pitch than some smaller drums. Meanwhile, the depth gives you a fuller tone than slimmer snares.

It's ready to play out of the box with only a few minor adjustments. That means if you need to replace your snare drum quickly, DW Custom is an excellent option.

3. Best Wood Shell – Gretsch Drums Brooklyn Standard Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: North American Maple, Poplar

North American Maple, Poplar Shell Construction: 6-ply

6-ply Heads: Gretsch by Remo USA

If you're not a fan of metal snare drums, you may love the Gretsch Drums Brooklyn Standard snare. Rather than metal, it features a combination of woods. Maple and Poplar come together to offer a fantastic tone.

Gretsch Drums worked with Mike Johnson, a prominent online drumming instructor, to develop this model. That means a teacher had input to make sure this drum was suitable for a variety of players.

The drum has an amazing fat attack thanks to 42-strand snare wires. Meanwhile, the wood shell offers a full sound with a nice bite. You'll also get Gretsch tube lugs, and the wood has a satin black finish that makes the drum look like metal.

You can adjust the drum to get a full sound or a dead sound, so you don't have to switch snares based on the sound you need.

4. Best for Beginners – TAMA Starphonic Series Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Brass

Brass Shell Construction: Rolled, 1.2mm

Rolled, 1.2mm Heads: Evans

The TAMA Starphonic Series Snare Drums are easy to use and adjust. That makes them a fantastic choice for beginners and advancing students. Special Freedom Lugs allow you to change the drum heads quickly.

This drum also features a unique tension adjuster that won't go out of adjustment. Once you set it in place, you can get the same big snare tone each time. Also, the cut of the drum's bearing edge offers an amazing sound quality.

With a 6-inch depth and a 14-inch diameter, this drum offers a full sound and a relatively low pitch compared to some snares. However, you can make small changes to get different sounds, which is great if you play different genres.

The brass material is plated with nickel, and that makes the drum look and sound great.

5. Best Piccolo Snare – Pearl Piccolo Steel Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Steel

Steel Shell Construction: Rolled

Rolled Heads: Remo USA

Eventually, you may decide to add a piccolo snare to your collection. When that time comes, consider the Pearl Piccolo Steel Snare Drum. This model is three inches deep and has a 13-inch diameter, so you can get a high-pitched sound with a good attack.

Its sound can carry across a large performance venue, even when you're playing with a large band. Meanwhile, the steel shell makes this drum perfect for performing indoors or outdoors, even in extreme conditions.

You can use the drum as a secondary snare for special effects. However, it's also suitable as a primary snare if you prefer a higher pitch.

Of course, the smaller size also makes this drum more affordable than some. It's well-built, and you can play it right out of the box.

6. Best Attacks – Ludwig Supraphonic Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Aluminum

Aluminum Shell Thickness: 1.7mm seamless

1.7mm seamless Heads: Ludwig Weather Master

The Ludwig Supraphonic Snare Drum offers an amazing attack due to its aluminum shell with chrome plating. After the initial attack, the tone resonates beautifully. It also features nice imperial lugs that help the drum look as good as it sounds.

With a 14-inch diameter, you can get a medium to low pitch compared to some smaller models. On the other hand, the drum won't be too low in pitch. The 5-inch depth also offers a middle-of-the-road sound, making this drum quite versatile.

This model has been around since the 1960s, and it's stood the test of time. You can get a tone that works well for genres from rock to metal to jazz and everything in between.

Not only has the model been around for decades, but so have some individual drums. That means you can expect this drum to last for most of your life.

7. Best on a Budget – Pork Pie Percussion Little Squealer Big Black Brass Snare Drum

SPECS

Shell Material: Brass

Brass Shell Thickness: 1mm

1mm Heads: Pork Pie by Remo USA

If you're a little tight on cash, you may want to look at the Big Black Brass Snare Drum from Pork Pie Percussion's Little Squealer line. This model has a depth of 6.5 inches and a 14-inch diameter, so you can get the classic snare sound.

As the title suggests, the drum has a brass shell. However, a layer of black nickel offers a unique appearance and sound. You can get a warm yet resonant tone from this drum.

Unlike the other Little Squealer drums, this one features chrome-plated tube lugs. They look great and are easy to use to adjust the tension. Meanwhile, the special snare wires help you get a more pronounced snap when playing drums.

You can get a great, expressive sound without spending a ton of money. That makes this drum perfect for students building their first drum kit.

Best Snare Drums Buyer's Guide

Shopping for the best snare drum can be overwhelming. Fortunately, if you know what to look for, you can make the process more manageable.

In this buyer's guide, we'll cover some of the most important features to look for in a drum. These apply whether you're buying your first drum or an upgrade.

Size

One of the first things you'll want to think about is how big the drum is. Unlike some instruments, snare drums don't come in one standard size. You'll want to consider how drums differ in two ways: depth and diameter.

The depth refers to how big the drum is from top to bottom. Some snare drums have a depth as shallow as an inch and a half. On the other hand, you can also find snare drums that are as much as eight inches deep.

Both extremes allow you to learn and master the fundamentals of drumming. However, the drums with shallower depths tend to offer a faster response with a dry tone. They also tend to have a higher pitch, which can be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences.

If you go with a deeper snare, you'll get a slower attack but a more full sound. Of course, they also sound lower than shallower drums, with all other features being equal.

Thickness

Many snare drums have a shell thickness of one millimeter. Some are slightly thicker, but not by much. When it comes to wood snares, you'll see the measurement in terms of plies, with 6-ply being a common option.

Regardless of the materials, thicker snares usually offer a higher tone and density, so they sound louder. However, thinner snares tend to be more resonant and sound darker than other models.

It's important to consider thickness with other factors, though. While thickness can affect the sound, it doesn't always work the same way. Different materials respond differently, and so do drum heads, sticks, and even your playing technique.

Material

You can choose from snare drums that are made of metal, wood, or acrylic. Within that, there are multiple metals and woods to choose from.

Popular metals used for snare drums include steel, brass, aluminum, bronze, and copper. Steel snares offer a nice bite to the sound that you can't get with a wood shell. Brass shells can sound warm or bright, depending on how you adjust them.

Maple is one of the most common woods that drum makers use. North American maple is especially popular because of its durability. It also has a balanced tone, and you can produce tons of different tone qualities with it.

While there aren't sub-types of acrylic snare drums, they can offer a dry yet full sound. You can also choose between clear and opaque snare drums.

Hoops

Another essential factor to consider when comparing the best snare drums is the hoops. These rings can be made of metal or wood. Either way, they help provide tension between the bearing edge of the drum shell and the drumhead.

Hoops also resonate themselves, so you can use them to adjust the sound you get. You can choose from a few different types of hoops to get the response you desire.

A lot of snare drums use triple-flanged hoops these days. They're affordable to produce and are quite durable.

You can choose from three thicknesses, including 1.6mm, 2.3mm, and 3.0mm. Thinner hoops are more flexible, while thicker hoops give you a more focused sound.

Next, you may come across some drums with die-cast hoops. These hoops are produced by melting metal and pouring it into molds. That process makes the hoops very durable, and you can get a clear, pure sound.

Common among Gretsch snare drums are the double-flanged hoop. They're similar to triple-flanged hoops, but they don't have the top flange. You can get the expected sound of a Gretsch drum with this hoop style.

A&F is one brand that still uses single-flanged hoops. They're also common on vintage drums, and they can give you a nice response.

If you want the best of traditional and die-cast hoops, consider S-hoops. You'll get a lot of power with a dry sound, and you can produce a "chunky" attack.

Finally, a few drums use multi-ply wood hoops. Depending on the wood in question, you can get a unique sound.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

If you want to buy the best snare drum for you, you should learn as much about them as possible. Here's what you need to know.

What are the main parts of a snare drum?

The main parts of a drum include the drum shell, head, and hardware. A drum shell is the part of the drum that the head goes over. It can be made of wood, metal, or acrylic materials, each of which offers a unique sound.

The drum head is the part of the drum that you strike with your drumsticks. Many drum makers produce unique drum heads, but you can change them out if you choose.

Supplemental hardware consists of parts like hoops, lugs, and tension rods. You can adjust these features when swapping out the drum head, but they can also affect the tone and response.

What is the difference between a wood and a metal snare drum?

A wood snare drum offers a nice, warm tone. The specifics depend on the wood used, whether that's maple, mahogany, poplar, or something else.

Meanwhile, metal drums tend to offer a brighter sound and attack. Again, the specifics vary between metals.

What is the average cost of a snare drum?

The cost of a snare drum can be as low as $100 or as high as $2,000. Most cost somewhere between $200 and $800.

On Sweetwater, the average cost of a new snare drum is about $600. How much a drum cost depends on the brand, materials, and other features.

What are snare wires and how do they affect the sound?

Snare wires are the parts of a drum that are stretched across the shell just under the head. The right snare wire can make a huge difference in the sound and response.

When you strike the drum, the coiled wires will vibrate. This helps make the distinctive sound of a snare drum.

How do I tune a snare drum?

To tune your snare drum, you'll place the head on. Tighten the tension rods and use a drum key to make sure they're all equal. Then, tap around on different parts of the head to make sure all of the hits sound at the same pitch.

If one is higher or lower than the rest, adjust the tension rod some more. Keep using the drum key and a tuner until the drum sounds the same.

Conclusion

Buying one of the best snare drums can have a huge impact on your drumming. Be sure to consider a variety of brands and models. Think about the materials, size, and thickness, among other factors.

Then, you can think about what musical situation you need a drum for. Consider how features affect the sound to help choose a suitable snare drum.

If you're looking for the best of the best, you can't go wrong with the TAMA S.L.P. Big Black Snare Drum. However, the Pearl Piccolo Steel Snare Drum is a great choice if you're tight on cash or want a higher pitch.