11 Best Gifts for Drummers of 2023

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a drummer, there are so many options and individual needs it can be difficult to know where to start.

Every musician has specific needs and tastes when it comes to the gear they use, so how can you know you're getting the drummer in your life something they'll actually want?



That’s why we’ve put together this guide. We've rounded up some of the best gifts for drummers on the market this year so you can shop with confidence, knowing you're making a purchase that your loved one is going to appreciate.

We've got everything on this list, from full drum kits like the Gretsch Drums Catalina Maple CMI1-E826P, a great versatile all-around kit that's perfect for beginners, to hardware, microphones, heads, and more.

With this guide, it's easy to pick out a great gift that the drummer in your life is going to love. Let's get started!

Best Gifts for Drummers

1. Best Acoustic Drum Kit – Gretsch Drums Catalina Maple CMI1-E826P

SPECS

Kit Type: Acoustic 7-piece with snare drum

Acoustic 7-piece with snare drum Drum Sizes: 14” snare, 22” bass drum, 8”/10”/12” rack toms, 14”/16” floor toms

14” snare, 22” bass drum, 8”/10”/12” rack toms, 14”/16” floor toms Features: Shell pack only; cymbals and hardware not included

It is difficult to choose the “best” acoustic drums because every drummer has their own playing style and features they look for in an acoustic kit. Gretsch is a favorite in the drumming community due to the sound and quality of their products and the reputation and storied history of the company overall.



This 7-piece pack is perfect for a wide range of genres from rock and country to jazz and blues. Its shells are constructed with seven-ply Asian maple, and they are all crowned with Gretsch’s renowned 30-degree bearing edges and Round Badge aesthetic.



These build factors give it a fat, dry sound with a pleasant top-end and professional look. The drum hoop on the snare and toms is triple-flanged 2.3mm, which adds an extra level of quality. Like most acoustic drum kits, it only comes with the drums. Cymbals and hardware aren’t included. But these shells are designed to cover any musical style, and they are built to last for a lifetime with the proper upkeep.

2. Best Electronic Drum Kit – Roland V-Drums TD-07DMK

SPECS

Kit Type: Electronic 5-piece

Electronic 5-piece Pads: 8” snare, three 6” toms, 10” hi-hat, two 10” cymbals, bass drum pad

8” snare, three 6” toms, 10” hi-hat, two 10” cymbals, bass drum pad Features: TD-07 sound module offers 143 instruments, 25 users and presets, onboard effects, analog I/O, USB/Bluetooth connectivity

Roland makes some of the best electronic drum kits on the market, and the TD-07DMK model is a great combination of sounds, features, and quality. With a snare, three toms, three cymbals (including hi-hat), a kick pad, and a frame, everything you need comes right out of the box.



Electronic drums can feel a little clunky to play, especially the snare. But the tuneable 8-inch PDX snare pad in this model has independent head and rim zones to add articulation and realism. Tom pads are single-zone, and the tom heads are tunable, too.



With 25 kits with more than 140 sounds, it’s unlikely most drummers will run out of kit combinations anytime soon. 25 preset user slots allow for saving and quick recall of whatever kit sounds are created. It can trigger virtual instruments through USB or MIDI and is great for practice, recording, or silent playing so drummers can keep their skills sharp without disturbing anyone.

3. Best Snare Drum – Ludwig Supraphonic LM400

SPECS

Dimensions: 5”x14”

5”x14” Shell: Chrome-plated aluminum

Chrome-plated aluminum Features: Imperial lugs

Ludwig’s Supraphonic is regarded as “the most recorded snare drum in music history,” and its reputation as a studio go-to is well deserved. The balanced, big fat snare sound is strong and bright with an attack that cuts. And there’s a reason it’s so popular in the drum world - it simply sounds great no matter what genre it's used with.



The Supraphonic’s construction is where the magic lies. The dimensions are 5” x 14”, and the shell is made from chrome-plated aluminum, which is the biggest contributing factor to its timeless tone and classic attack. And the Imperial lugs give it an impressive look.



It’s a fairly expensive snare, but the way it cuts through a mix and how powerful it sounds is second to none. From the heaviest metal to the smoothest jazz, the Supraphonic is a fine addition to any drummer’s kit.

4. Best Bass Drum – Pearl Export EXL 22”x18”

SPECS

Dimensions: 22”x18”

22”x18” Shell: 6-ply poplar/Asian mahogany

6-ply poplar/Asian mahogany Features: 6-ply shell, SST construction, ported resonant head, mini muffler pad, dual tom holder plate for 7” and 8” toms

If a drummer is constructing their kit “a la carte,” 22”x18” is one of the most popular dimension sets for kick drums.



The shell uses Pearl’s thinner 6-play SST build design, provides durability, and is made out of Asian mahogany and poplar. These factors come together to provide an open and clear drum sound with a balanced EQ profile with balance and depth.



When it comes to look, it sports a deluxe, lacquered finish with wood hoops. Upgraded features include insulated hoop claws and a dual tom holder plate that works with standard 7” and 8” tom arms. As far as heads go, Remo's heads come stock, and the resonant bass head is ported with a mini muffler.

5. Best Drum Head Pack – Aquarian Super-2 Texture Coated 5-Piece Bundle

SPECS

Head Sizes: 14” snare batter head, 22” clear kick, 10”, 12”, 16” coated 2-ply heads

14” snare batter head, 22” clear kick, 10”, 12”, 16” coated 2-ply heads Coating: Clear and coated

Clear and coated Features: Single-ply and two-ply construction batter heads

Changing drum heads isn’t very difficult, but it is time-consuming. To make sure that a kit sounds as tight as possible, it’s a good idea to change the heads for all the drums at the same time. Aquarian is one of the premier head manufacturers, and this head pack covers a variety of diameters with coatings tailored to the head size.



Starting with the low end, the 22” Superkick II clear bass drum head provides depth that cuts. It’s constructed with dual 7mm plies that add durability and longevity. The 14” Hi-Energy snare drum head has a center Power Dot for structural reinforcement. It’s especially good with steel and brass snares and offers drummers manageable dynamic control.



The 10”, 12”, and 16” Hi-Energy coated tom heads have fast attack, thick low end, and good projection. A Safe-T-Loc hoop keeps them from slipping out of position, and the Sound Curve collar allows for easy tuning.

6. Best Drum Hardware – Ludwig L4HPACK 5-Piece 400 Series Hardware

SPECS

Stands: Snare stand, hi-hat stand, two cymbal stands, bass drum pedal

Snare stand, hi-hat stand, two cymbal stands, bass drum pedal Features: Double-brace design for durability, boom stand converts to straight stand

There are a number of scenarios where a drummer would be looking for hardware. Most drum kits only come with the shells, so additional hardware is needed to complete the kit. Drum hardware wears out, especially if it’s frequently on the move. So oftentimes, it’s a good idea to upgrade all of it together instead of piece by piece.

And that’s where a hardware pack comes in. The L4HPACK from respected drum manufacturer Ludwig is a 5-piece set that covers all of the important drum kit elements: snare, hi-hat, two cymbals (boom and straight), and bass drum pedal. Every drummer has preferences on how they like the kit to be set up, and the hideaway boom in this pack converts the boom cymbal stand to a straight stand.

All hardware is double-braced to provide the best durability. So, for any drummer looking for a hardware bundle to upgrade or replace what they’ve been using, Ludwig has all of the essential bases covered.

7. Best Cymbal Pack – Zildjian A Custom Cymbal Set

SPECS

Cymbals: 14” hi-hats, 16” and 18” crashes, 20” medium ride

14” hi-hats, 16” and 18” crashes, 20” medium ride Series: A Custom

A Custom Material: B20 cast bronze

Zildjian is one of the most revered cymbal makers on the planet and is preferred by famous drummers, and their A Custom series is a top choice for drummers of all types. This well-rounded bundle includes 14” hi-hats, 16” crash, 18” Custom Crash, and 20” Medium Ride.

Each cymbal piece offers a full body and good projection. The cast bronze alloy component is the reason. Individually poured and crafted from molten metal, they go through a sophisticated process of heating, rolling, shaping, hammering, and lathing to get the best end product. Zildjian uses a “secret” alloy that is made up of 80% copper, 20% tin, and silver.

Other than including the essential cymbals drummers need, the A Custom series is designed to be weathered and sound better as they’re played and as they age. There are plenty of companies that make great cymbals, but a Zildjian cymbal has stood the test of time for a reason.

8. Best Drum Throne – Roc-N-Soc Nitro Gas

SPECS

Type: Saddle seat

Saddle seat Height: 18” to 24”, gas lift adjustment

18” to 24”, gas lift adjustment Legs: Three, double braced

Unlike many instruments, playing drums requires the musician to sit down. So if a drummer has to sit, they might as well be as comfortable as possible! Roc-N-Soc quickly became one of the premier choices when it comes to drum thrones.

The Nitro Gas Drum Rider model offers a comfortable and ergonomic design made of comfortable velour. A gas shock absorber reduces body fatigue, and this is aided by the free-spinning axis. Height can be adjusted quickly between 18” and 24” so drummers don’t have to miss a beat.

A space-saving design means it’s easy to load in and out of sessions and shows and is easily stored when not in use. It costs a little more than the average throne, but Roc-N-Soc’s Nitro Gas model is anything but average. And it’s used by drummers of all calibers for a reason. It’s utility meets comfort.

9. Best Drum Microphone Package – Audix DP7 7-Piece Drum Package

SPECS

Microphone Models: i5, i4, D6, two D2s, two ADX51s

i5, i4, D6, two D2s, two ADX51s Polar Patterns: Mix of cardioid and hypercardioid

Mix of cardioid and hypercardioid Features: Dynamic and condenser microphone package

Recording drums is a challenging task. You have to take into consideration the room size, dimensions, and design in addition to the layout of the kit itself. There are multiple microphone techniques for recording drums, too. Spaced pair, X/Y, Glyn Johns technique, starting to understand how complicated it can be?

These variables aside, it's always useful to have a good drum microphone kit available. Audix’s DP7 is a 7-piece setup that can handle any drum micing situation. The selection of microphone models in the pack includes the venerable i5 for snare, D6 for kick drum, a pair of D2s for rack toms, D4 to capture the floor tom, and a duo of ADX51 condenser mics for overheads. The included DVice clips allow for easy microphone positioning.

An all-in-one drum microphone kit is useful in studio recording and live performance situations. Some only come with a handful of microphones, but the DP7 offers multiple microphone types to cover different types of drum setups. There are a lot of go-to mics for recording drums. Audix is up there with the best of them.

10. Best Metronome for Drummers – BOSS DB-90 Dr. Beat

SPECS

Format: Desktop handheld

Desktop handheld Onboard Sounds: Four metronome voices, PCM drum sounds

Four metronome voices, PCM drum sounds Features: Tap tempo, PCM drum sounds, training resources, inputs for microphone, guitar, and bass, headphone output, MIDI input for external hardware sequencing

Timing and rhythm chops are a drummer’s bread and butter, and a metronome is the ultimate drummer's tool. But not everyone has inherent skills for timing, so a tool to help develop this critical drumming skill is necessary. That’s where a metronome comes in, and the DB-90 has one of the most advanced feature sets.

It’s portable and light, has four different sounds, and dozens of drum patterns to play along with. Rhythms can be customized with Note Mixing, and the Rhythm Coach function provides a useful practice tool across four training modes. The layout is easy to navigate, though the LCD screen isn’t meant for dark environments.

The small but mighty DB-90 is one of the best overall metronomes. And it's not just for drummers; it's great for any musician, regardless of the instrument they play. A MIDI input allows for sync to external sequencing hardware, making it just as useful in the studio as for practice and rehearsal sessions. And it makes a great Christmas gift for any drummer.

11. Best In-Ear Monitors for Drummers – Shure SE535

SPECS

Type: Wired

Wired Sound: Three drivers, 37dB of attenuation, 36 ohm impedance, 119dB SPL sensitivity

Three drivers, 37dB of attenuation, 36 ohm impedance, 119dB SPL sensitivity Features: 18Hz-19kHz frequency range, detachable cable, 64” cable length, included soft carry case

Drums are loud. And with the other instrumentation, the soundscape can become a wash, making it difficult for drummers to hear what they need to hear properly. This makes proper monitoring and hearing protection one of the biggest challenges to overcome as a drummer.

When it comes to monitoring sound quality, isolation and definition are necessities. The SE535 offers all of these through three individual, high-definition drivers that cover almost all of the frequency spectrum from 18Hz all the way up to 19kHz in high-fidelity earplugs.



They also make a great stocking stuffer!

The detachable wire can be formed for the perfect fit, a crucial factor for live playing when the adrenaline is pumping, and there’s no room for error. Sound-isolating sleeves block out external noise while providing an accurate way to still hear what you’re playing.

Every musician needs to be able to hear themselves and the other musicians properly. This model from Shure ensures that happens, and it's underrated when it comes to the best gifts for drummers.

Best Gifts for Drummers Buyer's Guide

There are a lot of elements that make up a great drummer setup, from the kit pieces like shells, cymbals, and hardware to accessories that provide tuning, upkeep and maintenance, as well as addressing recording needs.



Let’s go over some of the most important things to consider when shopping around for the best gifts for drummers.

Shells

This is where a drum kit begins. The term “shells” refers to the drums themselves. Whether it’s the all-important snare and kick drums or the toms for fills, shells that sound great and are built well are a necessity for every drummer. With this in mind, what are some of the most important things to look for in drum kit shells?



Diameter and depth are two of the most important characteristics. They have a profound impact on how a shell sounds and the kind and quality of tone it produces. Wood types, ply configuration, reinforcement rings, lugs, and hoops are just some of the other construction design factors that go into deciding what kind of shells suit each drummer.

Cymbals

Cymbals add articulation and expression to a drummer’s playing style, so it’s not an overstatement to say they’re one of the most important elements of any drum kit setup. While every drummer needs hi-hats and a ride cymbal, there are multiple other types of cymbals.



Crash cymbals add expression, a splash cymbal adds flair, and inverted cymbals provide a fast attack and decay that’s great for emphasis. Regardless of what type of cymbal configuration a drummer prefers, high-quality cymbals are an integral part of every drummer’s rig.

Hardware

Hardware doesn’t come with most drum kits, so buying it aftermarket is a pain point for drummers. Kick pedals, high hat and stands - straight or boom - and a good throne are all essentials.



Considering how each drum kit setup is different, it’s important to take things like boom versus straight cymbal stands into consideration and how each piece of hardware fits into the overall scheme of the kit.

Accessories

Every musician needs their setup of accessories, and drummers are no different. Drums might be the instrument that requires the most, and every drummer has their own style with their own distinct needs.



But there are a few types of accessories that every drummer needs. Sticks, heads, and drum keys are essentials for any drummer. Drums are a versatile and dynamic instrument, and many drummers carry a stick bag with different gauges and types of sticks. These can include the standard sticks they use, brushes, hot sticks, drum books, cymbal felts, and more. Some drummers prefer to use gloves to protect their hands or a practice pad to warm up.



When it comes to heads, a lot of drummers like to have a backup of at least the batter heads for the two most important kit shells - the snare drum and the kick drum. They can’t risk it if one or both of these breaks during playing, the show must go on.

Gadgets

An offshoot of the accessories category is gadgets. In the modern music world, there are a lot of gadgets that make a drummer’s life easier, from metronomes for keeping time and keeping their skills sharp to advanced devices for tuning drums that sense pressure within the shell to provide a more accurate tuning mechanism.



Metronomes have gotten much more sophisticated, too. It’s no longer the simple, boring click to a specified tempo. They now come in a range of digital formats that include additional features like practice tools, beats, acoustic tuning capabilities, and more.



Gadgets aren’t a necessity, but they do provide a number of benefits for drummers of all skill levels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best gifts for drummers?

The best gift to give any drummer is something they can really use. A lot of times, this isn’t something flashy; it’s something with utility. A metronome, a case for cymbals or hardware or sticks, or a solid throne.

What do drummers bring to gigs?

Aside from their kit, drummers usually bring some accessories when they move their gear around. A bag for their cymbals, a carrying case like a stick bag, and maybe some backup drum heads are all things drummers bring to gigs.

Conclusion

Drums are a complex instrument with a lot of parts. This means there is no shortage of options when it comes to shopping around for the best gifts for drummers.

From full drum kits, cymbal and hardware packs, and heads to accessories like metronomes, a practice pad, and different types of sticks, the options are almost endless.



But no matter what your favorite drummer needs, with some research and a little thoughtfulness, you’ll be able to find the perfect gift to brighten up their holidays.