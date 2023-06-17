5 Best Dynamic Microphones of 2023

It’s tough to decide which is the best dynamic microphone to buy as there’s a massive amount of choices on the market.

In this article, we’ve selected the best dynamic microphones we could find. We then compiled a list of things you should know before making your final decision.

The Shure SM58 offers an almost perfect balance between price and functionality, making this dynamic mic our overall number 1 choice.

We’ve reviewed several more microphones so you can find the perfect pick for your use case, read on to find the best dynamic microphone!

Best Dynamic Microphones

1. Overall Best Dynamic Microphone for Singing – Shure SM58

SPECS

Frequency Response: 50Hz-15kHz

50Hz-15kHz Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sensitivity: -54.5 dBV/Pa (1.88 mV)

-54.5 dBV/Pa (1.88 mV) Output Impedance: 150 Ω

Our reasons for choosing the Shure SM58 as the best overall choice of dynamic mic start with its construction. The durable metal shell and removable grille ensure that the SM58 can keep on working in even the harshest conditions.

These dynamic microphones are aimed at vocalists and podcasters. We think you’ll appreciate its ergonomic design and rugged good looks.

The internal shock mount helps to reduce noise from handling, which makes this dynamic mic perfect for loud volumes. The cardioid pattern provides effective off-axis noise attenuation.

So, these dynamic mics are definitely not going to struggle with background noise. You also won’t need a pre-amp as this dynamic microphone operates with a very low impedance of only 150Ω.

For recording directly to a computer, you’ll need an audio interface with a compatible XLR connector.

The 50Hz to 15kHz frequency response is tailored for recording vocals. It features bass roll-off, so you won’t suffer from proximity effects either. This is especially effective when you’re dealing with nearby bass frequencies.

But there’s a trade-off with these dynamic mics when recording low-frequencies such as bass guitars, as they may not be quite as crisp as you’d like.

2. Best Dynamic Microphone for Beginners – Sennheiser MD 421-II Cardioid Dynamic Mic

SPECS

Frequency Response: 30Hz-17kHz

30Hz-17kHz Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sensitivity: 2 mV/Pa +- 3 dB

2 mV/Pa +- 3 dB Output Impedance: 200 Ω

The entry-level Sennheiser MD 421-II offers a wide frequency response range of 30Hz to 17kHz. This ensures that the microphone captures a broad spectrum of audio frequencies.

The cardioid polar pattern focuses on picking up sound from the front. It eliminates background noise, making this dynamic mic ideal for studio recording and live performances.

The five-position bass roll-off switch helps to reduce low-frequency rumble. This gives you better control over the microphone’s tonal characteristics. The microphone comes with high sound pressure level (SPL) handling capability.

Beginners can use this mic comfortably in just about any situation. You can even mic drums and guitar amps, although it is primarily a vocal microphone at its best in rap, metal, and rock music.

3. Best Budget Dynamic Microphone – Sennheiser e 945

SPECS

Frequency Response: 40Hz-18kHz

40Hz-18kHz Polar Pattern: Supercardioid

Supercardioid Sensitivity: 2.0 mV/Pa = –54 dB

2.0 mV/Pa = –54 dB Output Impedance: 350 Ω

The Sennheiser e 945’s sound quality is superb, with a clear, natural tone. You won’t have to fiddle with EQ settings to achieve awesome results, making it perfect for vocals.

The super-cardioid polar pattern ensures that the mic picks up sound from the front, with little off-axis noise or feedback. It’s suitable for live music, which helps isolate sound sources and reduce background noise.

The hum-compensating coil effectively reduces electromagnetic interference from nearby electrical sources. This gets you a much cleaner, more accurate audio recording.

With the Falcon ring, you get minimal proximity effect, which provides a more balanced and natural sound, especially if you‘ve got a bass-heavy environment.

The wide frequency response of 40Hz to 18kHz ensures a wide capture range. This range makes recording detailed low and high-frequency content far easier. We think you’ll enjoy having the XLR connector too, as it offers a reliable and professional audio connection.

It might not be as cheap as the Shure SM58, but the e 945 has excellent gain before feedback (GBF) characteristics, which are better than many other more expensive microphones on the market.

You can comfortably use this mic in high-sound pressure venues without distortion or feedback issues.

4. Best High-End Dynamic Microphone – Sennheiser e 935

SPECS

Frequency Response: 40Hz-18kHz

40Hz-18kHz Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sensitivity: 2,8mV/Pa = -51dB

2,8mV/Pa = -51dB Output Impedance: 350 Ω

The Sennheiser e 935 is specifically designed for live vocal performances. It aims to provide a better alternative to the industry-standard Shure SM58. To do this, the e 935 offers enhanced sound quality, better durability, and excellent resistance to feedback.

With the shock-mounted capsule, the microphone effectively minimizes handling noise and vibrations. You’ll get a much cleaner, clearer audio capture. With a range of 40 – 18000Hz, this microphone faithfully reproduces a wide range of frequencies, resulting in accurate and detailed recordings.

We noted that the sensitivity of -51dB indicates the microphone’s ability to capture sound at lower input levels. This makes it suitable for capturing subtle nuances in vocals and quieter sources such as instruments.

The requirement of 1000Ω phantom power means that you get proper operation and signal transmission when the mic is connected to compatible audio equipment. To accomplish that, the XLR-3 connector offers a reliable and professional audio connection.

To enjoy the benefits of this microphone, you’ll have to invest a little more than you might have expected. But these specifications provide you with high-quality audio reproduction with minimal noise and optimal sensitivity in a wide variety of recording applications.

5. Best Allround Stage Mic – Behringer XM8500 Dynamic Cardioid Vocal Microphone

SPECS

Frequency Response: 50Hz-15kHz

50Hz-15kHz Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sensitivity: -70dB

-70dB Output Impedance: 150 Ω

With a sound level of 70 dB, the Behringer XM8500 microphone can capture audio at a volume level found in most recording studios and live sound venues.

The XM8500 is designed to isolate sound sources while minimizing unwanted background noise. This means you don’t have to worry too much about off-axis sounds interfering with the main signal.

We were impressed with the microphone’s composite construction, which appears extremely durable. This should translate to a reliable mic that is capable of extended use.

The XLR-3 M-type connector provides a secure, balanced audio connection, making the mic compatible with most audio devices.

We also like the unidirectional polar pattern, which focuses on capturing sound from the front while avoiding sound from the sides and rear.

With a frequency response of 50Hz to 15kHz, the XM8500 will give you well-balanced audio reproduction. With a mid-frequency presence rise, voice projection is enhanced, ensuring that your vocals can easily cut through the mix.

The two-stage built-in pop filter means plosive sounds are reduced so that they don’t cause distortion, especially in live performances.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re a singer or a guitarist; the XM8500 will capture your performances with precision and clarity.

Best Dynamic Microphones Buyer’s Guide

Your choice of microphone has one of the greatest impacts on the quality and fidelity of your audio recording and playback.

In this guide, we isolate the main areas you should consider before deciding which mic is best for your application.

Sound Quality and Frequency Response

When you evaluate a microphone, the first thing to look at is its frequency response. Frequency response refers to the frequency range that the microphone is designed to capture and reproduce. You should select a microphone that is set up to suit your specific needs.

For instance, microphones with a wide frequency range can capture a broad range of frequencies from deep bass notes all the way through to high treble notes. Mics with a narrow frequency range are best suited to specific applications where you need them to capture a limited frequency range:

Here are some examples of different microphones and their uses:

Condenser Microphone

Large-diaphragm condenser microphone: A condenser mic with a wide frequency range that’s ideal for studio vocals, acoustic instruments, and detailed recordings.

A condenser mic with a wide frequency range that’s ideal for studio vocals, acoustic instruments, and detailed recordings. Small-diaphragm condenser mic: These condenser mics have an extended high-frequency response which is suitable for capturing instruments with fast transients, such as cymbals and acoustic guitars.

Dynamic Mics (All Purpose Mics)

Standard dynamic microphones: They provide a balanced frequency response which is commonly used in live performances, for general broadcasting, and for general-purpose studio recording.

They provide a balanced frequency response which is commonly used in live performances, for general broadcasting, and for general-purpose studio recording. Dynamic microphones (instrument-specific): These have a tailored frequency response that is matched to specific instruments like drums, guitars, and brass instruments.

Sensitivity or Sound Pressure Level (SPL)

Each microphone has a sensitivity rating or specification indicated as a voltage or sound pressure level (SPL). It shows how accurately the microphone can convert sound pressure into electrical signals.

The rating, expressed as a voltage or a sound pressure level ratio, is measured in decibels relative to 1 volt per Pascal (dBC/Pa). Another way it’s expressed is in decibels, relative to 1 volt per microbar (dBV/µbar).

Microphones with a higher rating are more responsive to sound waves and produce a stronger electrical signal for a given sound pressure level.

Lower sensitivity ratings indicate that a microphone is less sensitive and requires higher sound pressure levels to produce the same electrical signal strength.

Condenser microphones are generally more sensitive than dynamic microphones. They’re capable of capturing finer details and nuances in sound. But they’re also more expensive than dynamic mics.

However, dynamic microphones have a flat frequency response, capturing audio signals with equal sensitivity across the entire audible frequency range. This allows the best dynamic microphones to reproduce sounds accurately. They don’t emphasize or attenuate any specific frequencies.

Here’s a typical range of sensitivity ratings that you might see on microphones:

Microphone Type Sensitivity Rating (dBV/Pa or dBV/µbar) Condenser Mics (Large-diaphragm) -30 dBV/Pa to -40 dBV/Pa Condenser Mics (Small-diaphragm) -40 dBV/Pa to -50 dBV/Pa Dynamic Mics -50 dBV/Pa to -60 dBV/Pa

If you want to capture soft sounds or sounds that are far away, then a microphone with a higher sensitivity is required.

When recording or performing in a very loud, noisy venue, or playing a genre of music like heavy metal that is prone to overload or distortion, then a lower-sensitivity microphone is preferable.

Your sound quality will improve substantially if you use the correct microphone type with the correct sensitivity rating.

Transient Response

Transient response measures how quickly your microphone responds to sudden changes in sound. This is most relevant to percussive sounds or fast transients such as those produced by snare drums, cymbals, guitars, and pianos.

To counter the problems associated with transients, we suggest changing your microphone to one with a higher maximum sound pressure level.

Or, when microphones can’t handle the quick changes in pressure, you could use a pad or attenuator to help reduce the input levels and prevent distortion. This will help you to preserve the integrity of transient sound waves and the quality of your recording or sound reproduction.

Condenser mics are usually better at capturing transients than dynamic mics. Look at the manufacturer’s frequency graph to see how the microphone responds to different frequencies. A smooth, even graph indicates a good response.

Changing the position of your microphone can help you achieve your desired sound by minimizing background noise or unwanted vibrations.

Durability and Build Quality

If your microphone is going to be used for live performances, it will endure a lot of wear and tear. Microphones with robust construction will be more reliable and last longer.

Look for microphones made from metal alloys, rugged plastics, or composite materials that are lightweight and durable.

Moisture, dust, and extreme temperatures affect your microphone’s sensitive internal components. With proper shielding and sealing, the microphone’s electronics are well protected.

Avoid microphones that are cheaply constructed. Instead, look for robust switches, secure connections, and durable controls.

Polar Pattern

Dynamic mics usually come with a cardioid or hyper-cardioid polar pattern. This helps you to isolate sound sources by only picking up sounds from one direction. This is one way to help reduce background noise and improve your recording or playback quality.

By choosing a suitable polar pattern, you can align the microphone correctly, whether it’s used for solo vocals, instrumental recording, or even podcasting.

Handling Noise

The dynamic microphone is known for handling high sound pressure levels, free from distortion. It helps you minimize unwanted vibrations and control background sounds during recording or live performances.

By isolating the diaphragm, microphone manufacturers reduce external vibration and handling noise. Manufacturers isolate the internal components using shock mounts, suspension systems, and specialized capsules.

Budget

Dynamic microphones provide excellent value for money, especially if you are on a budget. While higher-priced microphones often produce better sound quality, they also come with additional features that cheaper microphones lack.

The microphones that we’ve chosen above have a range of prices that include excellent options at affordable prices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best distance for a dynamic mic?

Microphone placement is not an exact science, but you can use a distance of between 2 and 6 inches as a reference to start with if you’re using a dynamic microphone.

Condenser microphones should be placed further away as they are more sensitive. Start with 4 to 8 inches away from the sound source and experiment based on your location.

Are dynamic mics better?

Dynamic microphones are better at capturing loud sounds typical in a live performance. Condenser mics deal better with higher frequencies or more delicate sounds, usually in a studio environment.

Are dynamic mics good for live singing?

Dynamic microphones are used in live singing events because of their more robust nature. Their frequency range is usually better suited to live events when using a PA system.

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a microphone for use in a studio or at a live event, the mics we’ve selected cover all the bases.

General-purpose dynamic microphones are suitable for both studio and live events. They have the frequency range necessary to handle both loud musical genres as well as the more controlled studio sounds.

If you’re looking for the best microphone for vocals, then we highly recommend the Shure SM58. The Sennheiser MD 421-II Cardioid Dynamic Mic is also a great alternative for beginners and is ideal for both studio recording and live performances.

However, each microphone in our list has qualities and specifications that make them suitable for particular roles. Use our buyer’s guide to help decide exactly which one is best suited for your unique requirements.