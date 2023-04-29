Are you frustrated because the recording sounds different from your acoustic guitar playing? Well, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Acoustic guitars are one of the most difficult instruments to record, and finding the right acoustic guitar mic is the most important solution to that problem.

There are so many options and characteristics of each microphone, but in this article, we will cover the best microphones for each price point and type.

Our #1 pick is the Shure SM81 because it is the most versatile microphone that is specifically built for acoustic guitar and has been the industry standard for many decades.

The right microphone will completely change the quality of your acoustic guitar tuning. Let’s find the right one for you!

Best Acoustic Guitar Mics

1. Best Overall – Shure SM81

SPECS:

Mic Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Shure SM81 has been the industry’s go-to microphone for recording acoustic guitars for many years. It’s made up of a small diaphragm condenser microphone, but it’s way more powerful and versatile mic than it seems.

With a wide range of 20Hz to 20kHz and a uniform cardioid pickup pattern that rejects off-axis noise, SM81s are easy-to-use and provide a detailed, high-output, low-noise recording.

This pencil-style condenser microphone does an excellent job capturing acoustic guitar, and it offers a very flat and accurate recording of the acoustic guitar. It even has a 3-position low-frequency response switch, which is incredibly helpful for minimizing noise and proximity effects.

Sold under $500, the SM81 maintains a relatively affordable price for such a high-quality microphone. You won’t have to worry too much about damaging it as well – vinyl-coated steel construction makes it field-usable in various humidity and temperatures.

2. Best Budget Condenser Mic – Rode NT1-A Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS:

Mic Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Rode NT1-A is one of the most popular large-diaphragm microphones in the world, and they are also a great budget option for recording acoustic guitars. Sold at just under $200, they are one of the most versatile and easy-to-use microphones for recording acoustic guitars.

With a full 20Hz-20kHz frequency range and 137dB SPL, the NT1-A has the ability to capture the depth of your acoustic guitar while not overloading no matter how loud you play. They have a cardioid polar pattern, which makes the recording setup effortless and easy.

NT1-A is a great option for home-recording acoustic guitars since it’s very affordable for a condenser mic, and also comes with a full set of a shock mount, a pop screen, a dust cover, and an XLR cable.

NT1-A does an exceptional job for finger-style recording and tends to excel at recording the low-end. If you’re looking for an affordable all-around large-diaphragm condenser microphone, look no further.

3. Best Budget Mic – Shure SM57 Cardioid Dynamic Instrument Microphone

SPECS:

Mic Type: Dynamic

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 40Hz-15kHz

Shure Sm57 is hands-down the most popular microphone in the world, and it’s a simple dynamic microphone that is used in both studios and homes everywhere. From drums, vocals, electric guitar amps, and acoustic guitars, it’s harder to find places where this microphone isn’t used on.

At under $100, Sm57 is also the cheapest microphone on this list. But don’t let the price point fool you – Sm57s are built like tanks, and offer a great performance for its super cheap price point.

Although this dynamic microphone won’t be as detailed or precise as condenser mics, it has a certain smooth and muddy quality to them. Sm57s are definitely not recommended for delicate acoustic guitar finger-style recordings, but for strumming and loud playing styles, they will do the job.

SM57s are one of the go-to microphones for live performances, and they will be a perfect choice for live acoustic guitar performances. Whether you’re miking an acoustic guitar amp, or using straight on the acoustic guitar on stage, having an SM57 is a smart investment.

4. Best Value Mic – Aston Microphones Origin Large-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS:

Mic Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Aston Microphones are well-known for their unique designs and high performance, and Aston Microphones Origin is one of their signature models. The Origin model is a popular choice for recording acoustic guitar and vocals, and it features astounding performance at only $250.

Origin showcases Aston’s unique wave-form mesh head, which provides solid protection against shocks and accidental drops. The mesh head also works as an off-axis rejection, minimizing any unwanted noises surrounding the recording. Plus, their ergonomic design allows you to mount the mic directly into the mic stands, and the custom-molded end cap with integrated XLR adapter also comes in very handy.

Origin can be used by itself or paired with another condenser mic and unlike some of the warm-sounding large diaphragm mics, Origin captures the sound source quite accurately and excels in the mid and high frequencies.

Origin microphones also have a one-of-a-kind 10dB pad and an 80Hz highness filter. These features allow the microphone to function well in front of a super loud sound source like the guitar amp and also minimize the unwanted low noise and bring out the pristine mid and highs of an acoustic guitar.

The Aston Microphones Origin shows the next step in microphone technology and ensures the most secure and comfortable experience for acoustic guitar players. And all this at under $300, an excellent value for the price.

5. Best Precision Mic – AKG C451 B Small-diaphragm Condenser Microphone

SPECS:

Mic Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

AKG C451B is another studio staple and this small diaphragm condenser microphone is famous for its fabulous high-end. Although they are more famous as overhead microphones for drums, they are still an incredibly popular choice for recording acoustic guitar.

The C451B is best suited to use as a pair with another microphone for recording acoustic, like a large diaphragm microphone. In studios, they are normally used directly pointed at the 12th fret, and it serves a clear purpose of capturing all the high ends shimmers and the mid-range of the acoustic guitar. Specifically, AKG C451B does an exceptional job of bringing out the brightness of dark-sounding acoustic guitars.

Another useful feature of the C451B is the switchable high pass filter at 75Hz or 150 Hz, which is designed to prevent any low-end distortion. These mics are also incredibly easy to point and use and come at a manageable small size.

But in keep mind, if you are looking for warmth in your recording, you will need to use another microphone as a pair or should use a large diaphragm mic instead. Another thing to keep in mind is that the C451B is a relatively pricey microphone, and they are only recommended to serious musicians who need the shimmering high-ends. Nevertheless, the AKG C451B has historically established itself as one of the best small diaphragm condenser mics for recording acoustic guitars.

6. Best Premium Mic – Neumann U 87 Ai

SPECS:

Mic Type: Condenser

Polar Pattern: Cardioid, Omni, Figure-8

Frequency Range: 20Hz-20kHz

Neumann U87 Ai is simply the holy grail of condenser mics, and it has served as a legendary staple for world-class musicians since the 1967s. It is also known as the industry-standard large diaphragm condenser mic and its consistent quality proves why it has been the gold standard for such a long time.

Georg Neumann, the founder of Neumann, was one of the early developers of the condenser microphones as we know it. Neumann microphones are still handcrafted by technicians in Germany, and no world-class studio is complete without Neumann mics.

The U87 Ai is the modernized version of the classic, and while it’s known as a versatile, do-it-all microphone, U87 Ai excels at recording acoustic guitar. U87 Ai is known for its pristine clarity and is one of the best mics to pick up every detail in your playing. With the Neumann U87, expect to hear a transparent and highly accurate representation of your playing.

It has three different polar patterns – omnidirectional, cardioid, and figure-8, and this makes it extremely versatile in terms of recording acoustic guitar. You can also expect to find the useful 10dB pre-attenuation pad, which is a great tool for capturing loud playing.

Although you might be shocked at the price of this microphone, U87 Ai is worth every bit of that price. If you’re looking to record at the highest level as a music professional, having a Neumann U 87 Ai is highly recommended.

7. Best Ribbon Mic – sE Electronics Voodoo VR2 Active Ribbon Microphone

SPECS:

Mic Type: Active Ribbon

Polar Pattern: Figure-8

Frequency Range: 20Hz-18kHz

sE Electronics Voodoo VR2 is a ribbon mic, and ribbon mics are known for being natural-sounding and great stereo recording microphones. Ribbon mics often lack the high-end that the condenser microphones offer and sE Electronics Voodoo VR2 solves that problem.

Offered at a reasonable price, the Voodoo VR2 is an active ribbon mic that covers a frequency response of 20Hz to 18kHz. For the price, they are known as one of the highest-performing microphones. And because the Voodoo VR2 is perfect for acoustic instruments, it is also one of the best acoustic guitar microphones around.

Something to keep in mind is that this microphone has a figure-8 pickup pattern, which comes in handy for recording two instruments or voices at the same time. Voodoo VR2 does an excellent job of getting a transparent, smooth sound that is very much life-like.

Ribbon microphones present a very different quality to condenser microphones, and for acoustic instruments and the voice, they are a very popular choice. If you’re a singer-songwriter who wants to record acoustic guitar and your voice at the same time, the Voodoo VR2 is the mic to get.

Best Acoustic Guitar Mics Buyer’s Guide

Choosing the best type of your mic is pretty simple once you have an understanding of each kind of mic available to you. Below, we’ll go over dynamic, condenser, and ribbon mics.

We’ll also cover playing styles and mic placements so you get the most out of your new microphone.

Dynamic Microphone

Dynamic mics are the most affordable option of the bunch, and they are optimal for genres like rock and blues. They are not known for picking up detailed playing, but they are suitable for rough and loud styles of playing, especially with a pick. Additionally, they are go-to microphones for any live situations, so they might a good option for musicians who play a lot of live sessions.

Condenser Microphone

Condenser microphones are the most popular option for recording acoustic guitar, as they are the most powerful microphones that can really pick up the details and get a life-like representation of your playing. However, good-quality condenser microphones are more expensive and will require phantom power to work. If you are frequently recording acoustic guitar and need it at a commercial level, owning a condenser microphone is a must.

Ribbon Microphone

Ribbon microphones are well-known for their smooth and warm character, and it does a fantastic job of recording acoustic instruments like the acoustic guitar. The downside is that its figure-8 polar pattern makes it impossible to use for live settings because it is susceptible to feedback. In addition to condensers, they are great for studio-recording purposes with the right room condition.

Acoustic Guitar Type

Before you even purchase a microphone, the most important part of recording acoustic guitar is the quality of your guitar and your playing. The type of acoustic guitar you have – whether it’s a Dreadnought, Auditorium, Jumbo, or Parlor, will play a big role in shaping how your playing comes out.

If you have a warm-sounding mahogany guitar, a good choice would be a small diaphragm condenser to really capture the highs and midrange of the guitar. If you have a thinner-sounding guitar, a large diaphragm condenser or a ribbon mic would be better suited.

Playing Styles

Your playing style is also a very important determining factor when purchasing a microphone. If you play a lot of finger-style or prefer a delicate style of playing, a condenser or a ribbon mic will be a good fit.

On the other hand, if you are the type of player that likes to play loud and hard with a pick, a dynamic mic might be better suited.

Mic Placement

Before you go ahead and get yourself the most expensive microphone on the market, try to experiment with the mic placement using the most basic microphone. Mic placements make a huge difference in sound, and even with a basic dynamic microphone like the SM57, the placement possibilities are endless.

The first step and the most common way to start is to point the microphone directly at the 12th of your acoustic guitar. Then, experiment by moving the mic closer or further away from the mic and changing the angles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I Use a Vocal Microphone For My Acoustic Guitar?

Interestingly enough, many times the most popular microphones for recording vocals are used for acoustic guitar as well. So whether it’s a condenser or ribbon mic, vocal microphones will work well with an acoustic guitar.

Should I Use a Microphone or a Pickup For My Acoustic Guitar?

Pickups on acoustic guitars are designed for live performances, and recording acoustic guitar with an internal pickup might provide a sufficient enough quality, but certainly not studio-quality recording. So if possible, a microphone is recommended for recording acoustic guitars.

Conclusion

In this article, we looked at the best microphones for recording acoustic guitars. The Shure SM81 is our overall best pick since it provides an excellent quality recording for a reasonable price.

But if you’re looking to save up money, the SM57 or Rode NTA-1 will both be good choices for you.

Finally, if you don’t have limitations on your budget, Neumann U87 Ai will solve all your problems.

Photo Courtesy Sweetwater