Jelly Roll Makes Chart History Again

Days after Jelly Roll made chart history with his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, his single “Need a Favor” follows suit.

“Need a Favor” is the first song to appear in the top 10 of both Mainstream Rock Airplay and Country Airplay charts, Billboard reports. The song currently ranks at No. 9 on Country Airplay, according to Luminate. “Need a Favor” also appears at No. 3 on Mainstream Rock Airplay for the fourth consecutive week.

Other acts who have appeared in the top 10 on both charts throughout their careers (not simultaneously) include HARDY, Bon Jovi, Zac Brown Band, Brantley Gilbert, Kid Rock, Dave Matthews, Sting and Travis Tritt, the publication reports.

Additionally, Jelly Roll’s “Need a Favor” lands at No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart. “Need a Favor” is the lead single from Whitsitt Chapel, which was released on June 2 via BMG/Stoney Creek Records. The collection debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, No. 2 on the Billboard Country Album chart and reached the top 3 on Billboard’s 200 all-genre list with 90,000 album equivalents.

Jelly Roll – born Jason DeFord – also had the strongest first-week album sales from a debut country artist in 2023 and the highest charting first-week release from a country newcomer in the history of BBR Music Group.

“Thank y’all! WE DID IT!” Jelly Roll previously shared on social media following the album’s initial chart placement. “Y’all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs,” wrote Jelly Roll. “I woke up and couldn’t believe it! Thank y’all again… wow wow wow wow.”

The singer’s summer is only picking up as he is about to embark on his 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour. The trek will kick off on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi.

