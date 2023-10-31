9 Best EQ Plugins of 2023

Whether you're cutting out unwanted frequencies, boosting certain tonal elements, or creatively altering a song’s vibe, EQ plugins can help you craft a perfect sound that can enhance the beauty of your compositions.

The current landscape of EQ plugins offers a plethora of options that are both high-quality and affordable. EQ adjustments used to require analog hardware, which was expensive and took up plenty of space; now, EQ plugins can emulate analog gear and even offer more features, all at a lower cost and without logistical challenges.

Understanding how to use these tools can dramatically improve the quality of your productions, which is why getting one of the best EQ plugins is incredibly essential if you’re serious about your craft.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the top EQ plugins available today and help you decide which one is right for you.

Let me start by saying my favorite choice is the incredible FabFilter Pro Q3. Over the years, I've used it for all sorts of mixing and mastering endeavors, and it never disappoints.

With tons of features, great sound, and an interface that's as intuitive as it can be, the FabFilter Pro Q3 is an all-in-one solution for modern producers of all levels.

That said, let's take a look at all the other options!

Best EQ Plugins

1. Best Classic Analog EQ Sound – Apogee EQP-1A

SPECS

EQ Type: Program equalizer

Program equalizer Plugin format: AAX, VST, VST2, AU

The Apogee EQP-1A is meticulously modeled to capture the unique characteristics, broad EQ curves, and band interaction of the legendary Pultec EQP-1A tube equalizer.

Its broad EQ curves are designed to maintain the integrity of the sound while adding the powerful bass and ethereal resonances that made the original Pultec EQ a studio standard for more than half a century. The way the bands interact with each other mimics the characteristics that engineers have utilized and adored for decades.

Finally, the plugin includes circuit nonlinearities that emulate the harmonic richness and warmth typical of classic analog gear, making it a phenomenal choice for anyone interested in sound accuracy and authenticity.

2. Best EQ Plugin Overall – FabFilter Pro Q3

SPECS

EQ Type: Dynamic Equalizer

Dynamic Equalizer Plugin format: AAX Native, VST, VST3, AU, AudioSuite

If you're looking for an all-in-one solution for your EQ needs, look no further than the FabFilter Pro-Q3. This 24-band dynamic equalizer offers an unparalleled level of flexibility and precision to your post-production toolkit.

One of my favorite features is its Dolby Atmos support with intelligent per-band speaker selection, making it ideal for modern surround sound projects.

The plugin also aggressively eliminates unwanted frequencies through its brickwall LP/HP filter slope, while its overhauled Spectrum Grab function with frequency collision indication makes it easier to identify and deal with competing elements in your mix.

Its Auto Gain mode ensures that your adjustments don't disrupt the overall mix balance, offering channel weighting and an estimated dynamic gain correction for more accurate results.

It comes with two distinct modes: Natural Phase (for analog warmth) and Linear Phase EQs (for digital accuracy), both endlessly customizable.

All in all, the FabFilter Pro-Q 3 is a comprehensive, intelligent, and incredibly flexible EQ plugin that could very well be the last EQ you'll ever need.

3. Best Comprehensive Suite – iZotope Ozone 11 EQ

SPECS

EQ Type: Dynamic EQ, Vintage EQ, and Parametric EQ

Dynamic EQ, Vintage EQ, and Parametric EQ Plugin format: AAX, AU, VST3

The iZotope Ozone 11 suite is the ultimate package for those who want to create a professional, polished sound.

Among the plethora of modules and capabilities that this versatile suite offers, its mastering EQ library is truly comprehensive, offering Dynamic EQ, Vintage EQ, and Parametric EQ options that can satisfy a wide range of sonic needs.

The Dynamic EQ provides selective frequency sculpting, letting you carve out problematic frequencies or enhance the tonal balance of your mix. Unlike a traditional EQ that applies a static curve, the Dynamic EQ mode reacts to the incoming signal in real time, making it perfect for audio mastering across all genres.

The Vintage EQ is modeled after classic hardware units and introduces color and warmth to your audio, while the Parametric EQ module in Ozone 11 offers surgical precision and is the ideal choice for tasks that require a clean, uncolored approach, such as notching out resonant frequencies or taming harshness.

While the iZotope Ozone 11 suite is indeed a comprehensive mastering solution everyone should have, its EQ modules are standouts in their own right. The interface is sleek, and the real-time visual aids help you make informed decisions, making it a powerful tool for both novice users and seasoned professionals.

4. Best EQ Under $100 – Volko Audio QG Modelling EQ

SPECS

EQ Type: Graphic Equalizer, emulating API 560

Graphic Equalizer, emulating API 560 Plugin format: VST, VST3, AU and AAX

The Volko Audio QG Equalizer is an authentic emulation of the classic API 560 graphic EQ, an iconic mixing console used in countless analog productions.

With ten fixed frequency bands, with frequency ranges from 31 Hz to 16 kHz, each one octave apart, the QG provides a broad palette for tone shaping right at your fingertips.

The EQ operates with a unique proportional Q circuitry, a feature that dynamically adjusts the filter's bandwidth based on the amount of gain applied. At low gain settings, you can expect gentle and smooth EQ adjustments, while cranking up the gain narrows the filter bandwidth, making the sound more pronounced.

Particularly interesting is the built-in, reference-quality upsampling algorithm, which can be enabled at 44.1 kHz and 48 kHz sampling frequencies to achieve bell-shape symmetry at higher frequencies. This ensures that even when working at these common lower sampling rates, the EQ maintains its high level of fidelity.

Moreover, the plugin supports sampling frequencies up to a staggering 384 kHz, providing ample room for high-resolution audio projects.

Whether you're doing subtle subtractive EQ or dramatic sculpting, the Volko Audio QG Equalizer will bring your sonic visions to life.

5. Best Dynamic EQ for Live Performances – Waves F6

SPECS

EQ Type: Dynamic EQ

Dynamic EQ Plugin format: AAX Native, AudioSuite, AU, VST3, VST

With its six floating bands, each featuring robust EQ and dynamic controls, the Waves F6 is a versatile tool that works magnificently in both live and studio settings.

You can manage equalization, compression, expansion, and even de-essing, all within a single interface. Plus, the F6 can activate or deactivate EQ settings based on specific thresholds in the audio signal.

For example, consider vocals: the tonality of a singer can vary widely depending on their distance from the microphone. An EQ setting that works during softer moments may be completely off the mark when the artist is belting out a high note.

The F6 recognizes these dynamic changes and adapts the EQ curve accordingly, offering real-time adjustments that make static EQ settings seem almost antiquated. Similar finesse can be achieved when using the F6 on kick drums or any other musical instrument you see fit.

Just like with all Waves plugins, precision in the F6 is top-notch. You can customize the filter widths, set variable Q, and even overlap bands for precise frequency targeting.

Advanced mid-side processing capabilities allow you to spatially enhance your mixes, making it a crucial tool when sculpting a perfect sonic image.

With zero latency and low CPU usage, the F6 is equally suitable for high-pressure live settings and low-budget bedroom studios.

6. Best Parametric EQ – Solid State Logic Channel Strip 2

SPECS

EQ Type: 4-band parametric EQ (Switchable between E-Series and G-Series)

4-band parametric EQ (Switchable between E-Series and G-Series) Plugin format: AAX Native, VST2, VST3, AU

The Solid State Logic Channel Strip 2 plugin is a tone-shaping powerhouse. With the option to switch between the classic E-Series and G-Series EQ, you’ll have the full power of the SSL's iconic console right at your fingertips.

The E-Series EQ is perfect for aggressive tonal adjustments, like enhancing the snap of a snare drum or the clarity of lead vocals, while the G-Series offers a more subtle touch, making it ideal for carving out spaces within the mix.

Regardless of the series you use, you can apply plenty of EQ without introducing distortion, even in the lower frequency bands.

The plugin doesn't stop at EQ. Its dynamics section features a compressor that offers intuitive controls and endless customization options, while the gate/expander section can reduce microphone bleed and background noise effortlessly.

However, what impresses the most are its sidechain processing capabilities, which make it an ideal tool for frequency-dependent dynamic applications like de-essing or even creative effects like EDM-style pumping.

From versatile EQ settings to comprehensive dynamic controls, the Solid State Logic Channel Strip 2 offers an extensive sonic palette for both tone shaping and dynamic processing.

7. Best Affordable EQ – Kuassa EVE-AT4

SPECS

EQ Type: 3-band equalizer with additional high-pass and low-pass filters

3-band equalizer with additional high-pass and low-pass filters Plugin format: VST, VST3, Audio Units, AAX, Rack Extension

The Kuassa EVE-AT4 EQ is a modern homage to the legendary Neve 1084 equalizer, another industry-standard piece of analog gear famous for its smooth, clear, and musical qualities.

The EVE-AT4 may have fewer EQ bands than some of its counterparts (like the EVE-AT1) but it makes up for it with unique filter implementations that provide a specific tonal color reminiscent of classic 70s recordings.

The EQ plugin offers extensive control, allowing narrow and broader boosts or cuts, selectable shelf or peak filter modes, and high-pass and low-pass filters with a -18 dB/octave slope.

User-friendly features like A/B comparison and phase reverse buttons, along with an output trim, make it a straightforward tool for engineers of all levels.

Finally, the Kuassa EVE-AT4's unique filter design and resulting tonal character will satisfy the needs of those who want to add a touch of vintage warmth and clarity to their mixes.

8. Best Transparent EQ – Oeksound soothe2

SPECS

EQ Type: Dynamic Resonance Suppressor

Dynamic Resonance Suppressor Plugin format: AAX, VST, VST3, AU

The Oeksound Soothe2 is a comprehensive solution for sound engineers, producers, and musicians looking to achieve studio-grade audio without spending hours on manual EQ adjustments.

Acting as a dynamic resonance suppressor, Soothe2 can quickly identify and mitigate troublesome frequencies that often compromise recordings, bringing to life a smoother, cleaner, and more organic sound that seamlessly fits into a mix.

The real magic lies in its algorithm, capable of intelligently isolating frequency anomalies and harsh resonances. From cleaning up vocal sibilance and muddy pianos to taming reverb buildup and piercing cymbal overtones, its versatility and accuracy are extraordinary.

The Oeksound Soothe2 is particularly useful for enhancing the tone of various instruments like guitars, drums, violins, and pianos and can also be applied effectively on busses and during the mastering process. This makes Soothe2 an invaluable tool for achieving the elusive balance between cleanliness and character in a recording.

9. Best EQ for Vocals – Universal Audio UAD Manley VOXBOX

SPECS

EQ Type : Pultec-style mid-frequency EQ

: Pultec-style mid-frequency EQ Plugin format: UAD Native and UAD-2 processing hardware compatible

For years, the Manley VOXBOX has been a go-to hardware vocal processor for professionals who want pristine sonic qualities.

With Universal Audio's UAD Manley VOXBOX, that world-class, reference-grade channel strip sound is now available right inside your DAW.

The plugin seamlessly offers the lush sound of a tube microphone preamp, a smoothly engineered opto compressor, a Pultec-style mid-frequency EQ, and a highly effective de-esser/limiter.

Here, the attention to detail in replicating the nuanced qualities of the original hardware is extraordinary.

The tube-driven preamp emulation lends vocals a radiant, smooth characteristic that makes them sit perfectly in any mix. The opto compressor perfectly controls dynamics while preserving the natural essence of the recording. The Pultec-style mid-frequency EQ polishes audio, enabling vocals to shine without harshness or muddiness.

Finally, the de-esser/limiter rounds off the whole thing, eliminating sibilance and imposing a ceiling on dynamic peaks. Though tailor-made for vocals, this plugin is versatile enough to enhance anything it touches, from guitars to drums.

Owners of Universal Audio's Apollo audio interfaces can slot the UAD Manley VOXBOX into the Unison slot within your Console or LUNA software, gaining direct control over preamp gain staging and impedance. It's as close to twisting the knobs on the actual hardware as you can get, but with the convenience of a plugin format.

The VOXBOX captures the sonic magnificence of the original hardware it’s inspired by, making it a carefully crafted plugin that truly lives up to its hardware legacy.

Best EQ Plugins Buyer's Guide

With so many choices out there, finding the right EQ plugin for your needs is not a trivial task. It took me years to find the one, but trust me when I say that the perfect EQ plugin will revolutionize your workflow and creative output, taking your productions to the next level.

The following guide should help you find the perfect EQ for your needs, whether you're a home studio artist or an experienced sound engineer.

Understanding Different Types of EQ

Parametric EQs

Arguably the most versatile type, parametric EQ allows you to select the frequency, bandwidth, and amount of boost or cut, giving you precise control over the sound. This is particularly useful for surgical tasks like removing problematic frequencies.

Graphic EQs

Graphic EQs provide a set number of frequency bands, usually spaced at octave or third-octave intervals. You can only boost or cut these specific bands, making the approach less surgical but often quicker for broad-stroke adjustments.

This type is commonly used in live situations, and I would use it in the studio only for quick adjustments or for an additive EQ boost.

Semi-Parametric EQs

Also known as a "sweepable EQ," this type of EQ combines features of both graphic and parametric EQs. You can choose the frequency and amount of boost or cut but usually can't control the bandwidth. It's a good middle-ground option if you need some level of precision without the complexity of a full parametric EQ.

Dynamic EQs

A dynamic EQ acts almost like a hybrid between an EQ and a compressor. It only applies the boost or cut when the signal reaches a certain threshold, making it highly responsive to the audio material. This is particularly useful for taming resonant peaks or enhancing specific tonal qualities only when necessary.

Shelving EQs

Shelving EQs boost or cut frequencies above or below a specified cutoff point, creating a shelf shape in the frequency response. These are great for adding warmth or brightness to a track without affecting the mid-range.

Vintage or Character EQ

As you saw in the list above, some EQ plugins are designed to emulate the sonic characteristics of classic analog EQs, adding color or character to the sound. While they may not be as flexible as other types, they can add a particular vibe or aesthetic that's highly sought after across all genres, from indie rock to disco.

Sound Quality

Obviously, the foremost job of any EQ is to shape your sound. Some of the best EQ plugins aim for complete transparency, letting you make adjustments without adding any color to the sound, while others aim to emulate the warmth and character of vintage analog gear.

Your specific musical or post-production objectives will help you determine what kind of sound quality you're after, but we recommend you experiment with as many EQ plugins as you can and even combine them together to achieve a unique sound signature.

User Interface

The best EQ plugin is useless if you can’t use it. Features like draggable frequency bands, onboard spectrum analyzers, and easily adjustable settings can make your life a lot easier. Some plugins offer various "skins" or layouts to better match your working style, allowing you to focus more on the sound and less on the technicalities.

Flexibility

Having a versatile EQ plugin can improve your workflow considerably. Some EQ plugins offer various types of equalization—parametric, graphic, dynamic, etc.—in one package, making them a comprehensive solution to most post-production needs.

Others might specialize in a single type but do so incredibly well. Also, extra features like mid/side processing, channel grouping, and even integrated dynamic control can make a plugin a more valuable addition to your sound palette.

CPU Load

High-quality EQ plugins often come at the cost of CPU. If you're running an older machine or have complex sessions with multiple plugins, a resource-draining EQ plugin could slow down your workflow or even cause crashes. Always check system requirements and, whenever possible, download demos to test how the plugin performs on your system.

Budget

The best EQ plugins aren't cheap, but luckily, there are plenty of affordable and good-quality options you can use to start your journey in the world of post-production.

First of all, most DAWs come with stock EQ plugins that can help you kickstart the mixing process without investing in a standalone effect: stock DAW EQs can be really good, so don't underestimate them!

Also, consider trying free EQ plugins: there are countless options out there, so all you have to do is do your research and test them out. Try as many free EQ plugins as you can, and then invest in the best EQ that can bring to life the sound you envision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do EQ plugins differ from hardware EQ units?

EQ plugins and hardware EQ units serve the same purpose: to adjust the frequency response of an audio signal.

Hardware EQ units are physical devices that often use analog circuitry, which can add a unique character or "color" to the sound. EQ plugins, on the other hand, exist within your DAW and don’t take up physical space.

Digital EQ plugins are generally more flexible, offering features like instant preset recall and additional functionalities like a frequency spectrum analyzer, which hardware units usually don’t have. Finally, digital EQs tend to be much cheaper than their analog counterparts.

Is it better to go for a transparent or colored EQ?

Both options have their places in production and mixing, and many audio engineers use a combination of the two approaches. Transparent EQs are designed to make frequency adjustments without adding any additional sonic characteristics, so they're great for surgical tasks and accurate, uncolored sound shaping.

Colored EQs, which often emulate vintage hardware, add a certain character or "mojo" to the sound. These are often used to give a track a specific vibe or tonal coloration.

As you progress in your music production journey, you'll develop your sound signature and define your EQ approach accordingly. Keep experimenting and listen to tons of music!

Can EQ plugins introduce latency to my audio signal chain?

Some EQ plugins can introduce latency, especially those that employ complex algorithms or analog modeling, which often are also the best EQ plugins. Most of the time, this is not an issue when mixing or mastering audio, where a slight delay can be easily compensated by your DAW.

However, for real-time tracking or performance situations, it's crucial to choose plugins that operate with low or zero latency. Many modern EQ plugins offer zero-latency or low-latency modes, so make sure you choose one that has these options if you use EQs on stage.

What is the Q factor, and why is it important in an EQ plugin?

The Q factor (Quality factor) determines the width of the frequency band you're affecting with a given EQ band. A higher Q value means a narrower band, allowing for more surgical adjustments, while a lower Q value results in a wider band for more broad tonal shaping.

Can I use multiple types of EQ plugins in a single project?

Absolutely! Using multiple types of EQ plugins in a single project is common practice and can often bring the best results. For instance, you might use a transparent, surgical EQ for cleaning up problem frequencies and then employ a colored character EQ for adding warmth or brightness to a track.

Different EQ types excel at different tasks, so having more than one at your disposal will allow you to tackle more EQ challenges effectively, or even create unique sound textures.

Final Thoughts

EQing is as much about emotion as it is about frequency. Understanding your own musical taste is a never-ending process, but there are plenty of high-quality plugins that can bring your creative visions to life.

The FabFilter Pro Q3 has been our go-to EQ plugin for years, and we can't imagine being without it: an intuitive interface, combined with ultra-precise controls and a distinctive sound, make it one of the most popular EQs in the market, hands down.

Alternatively, the Solid State Logic Channel Strip 2 is a flexible and comprehensive EQ plugin that can satisfy the needs of beginners and experts alike.

This journey towards finding your sound may seem daunting, but remember, the right EQ plugin can serve as your compass, guiding you through the complex landscape of post-production with greater confidence and artistic freedom.

There's no need to spend a fortune these days: you might find in a free EQ plugin the perfect companion for your creative journey, so don't focus exclusively on specs and versatility but rather on how an EQ can enhance your artistry.

Good luck!