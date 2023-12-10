Drake Curse Explained After Blue Jays Fans in Uproar for Rapper Jinxing Team

If you’re a sports team, then it really doesn’t pay to have the rapper Drake in your corner. Sports fans are a superstitious bunch, and in particular, they believe that Drake brings nothing but woe to their favorite teams.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you search on social media then you will see MLB fans complaining that the Drake curse has struck again. Free agent Shohei Ohtani was believed to be entertaining between signing with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

There were rumors that Ohtani was flying to Toronto to meet with the Blue Jays, and this sent fans through the roof at the prospect. Even Drake got in on the excitement by sharing a photo of him wearing an Ohtani jersey.

The image caused many Blue Jays fans to wince with dismay. Their worst fears would be confirmed later when his trip to Toronto turned out to be a false alarm and Ohtani ended up signing a record 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. It was enough for X (formerly Twitter) users to write, “I’m never forgiving him for this” referring to Drake.

Another wrote, “Out of everything that happened yesterday, this was the moment where I lost all hope.” Another commented, “I knew at this point he was a dodger.” One user wrote, “Just bricking every fan base he touches.”

pic.twitter.com/skSliVftk0 — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) December 9, 2023

Drake Curse Explained

While Drake isn’t to blame for Ohtani going a different way, try telling that to Blue Jays fans. The Drake curse stretches back several years. For instance, Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. met Drake in 2019. Shortly after, the baseball player ended up going into a slump and performing poorly, according to Fan Duel Research.

The Drake curse extends to other sports as well. Famously, Drake backed the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2019 for the National Championship. The team ended up suffering one of their biggest defeats in recent history in a 44-16 loss to Clemson.

A year prior in 2018, Drake also backed fighter Connor McGregor only for the fighter to be pummeled in his UFC mixed martial arts bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. You’ll find a similar story with the Golden State Warriors with Drake in their corner.

It seems that the origin of the curse stretches back to 2013 with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The team took a turn for the worse after Drake became their Global Ambassador. This helped popularize that Drake is a sporting curse, whether he actually is or not. Blue Jays fans certainly aren’t happy.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images