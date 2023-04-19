10 Best Guitar Amps Under $500 (2023)

We all know it takes more than a killer axe to sound great. You need an amazing-sounding amp to crank up the volume, step up your tone game and bring your playing to life. (Okay, some chops couldn’t hurt, either.)

But aside from guitars themselves, guitar amplifiers can be one of the biggest expenditures players face in their quest for tone supremacy.

These often cumbersome pieces of equipment usually feature a combination of finely engineered tech and big, heavy power components — and this can quickly add up to sums that are non-starters for many players.

Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best guitar amps under $500 on the market so you get cranked on the cheap. Our top pick for the overall best guitar amp under $500 is the Boss Katana 100 MkII, which smashes tons of versatile features together with gig-ready power at a great price.

But that’s not all — we’ve picked out options for all kinds of players’ needs. Whether you’re looking to turn your practice rig up to 11 or get gigging on a budget, there’s something on our list for everyone.

We've also included a handy buyer's guide along with some FAQs to aid you on your search for the best budget guitar amps.

Best Guitar Amps Under $500

1. Best Overall – Boss Katana 100 MkII

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo amp

Digital modeling combo amp Output: 100W

100W Features: 4 channels, Booster, Mod, FX, Delay, and Reverb each with 3 variations, 1×12″ speaker

4 channels, Booster, Mod, FX, Delay, and Reverb each with 3 variations, 1×12″ speaker Weight: 32 lbs

What better way to compliment your axe than with a Katana?

This absolute weapon of an amp combines incredible versatility with gig-ready power. It’s hard to believe the sheer number of sounds you can get out of this amp, at this power –never mind the price point. But what else would you expect from Boss?

While a first glance at the panel can be a tad overwhelming (5 amp presets + 5 effects @ 3 variations each) the controls are actually really intuitive. The ability to EQ and set FX parameters manually allows you to dial in custom tones for any setting — the possibilities are quite literally endless.

Plus, it features a power attenuator that allows you to rock as hard at home as you do onstage, as well as an effects loop for even more customizability with your own favorite pedals.

If you’re looking for a digital modeling amp that truly does it all for under $500, look no further than the Katana 100 MkII.

2. Best Value – Fender Mustang LT25

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo amp

Digital modeling combo amp Output: 25W

25W Features: 20 amp models, 25 effects, 1×8″ speaker

20 amp models, 25 effects, 1×8″ speaker Weight: 13 lbs

The best value on our list has to go to the Fender Mustang LT25. Perfect for beginners and students, this amp features tons of options for endless hours of fun jamming at home. Plus, the interface is super easy to use and the price just literally cannot be beat.

The extremely intuitive interface allows you to modify any of the preset amp tones and effects. Simply switch between 20 different amps and customize with 4 available effects for each. It allows you to save your settings for custom preset tones across the board — you can make this amp truly your own.

And the price is just ridiculous. For the amount of fun you’ll be having dialing in custom sounds and jamming on this thing, you’ll get your money’s worth in about an hour. But you’re gonna want to spend a lot longer than that!

3. Best For Beginners – Line 6 Spider V60 MkII

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo amp

Digital modeling combo amp Output: 60W

60W Features: 78 amp models, with 23 cabinets and 101 effects, 1x 10″ woofer, 1x hi-freq tweeter

78 amp models, with 23 cabinets and 101 effects, 1x 10″ woofer, 1x hi-freq tweeter Weight: 20 lbs

Line 6 has been making THE modeling amp for beginners for generations now. But this isn’t your old Line 6 Spider. Those of us who remember rocking out on the “Come As You Are” setting will be blown away by the features on this latest update to the best-selling series.

We’re talking 78 amp models, 23 cabinets, and 101 effects presets — the possibilities are endless. Add to that 19 drum loops, built-in tuner and metronome, and you’ve got a whole lot of fun.

Plus, these come newly revoiced so the Line 6 Spider MkII sounds better than ever — you’re not gonna believe you’re playing a modeling amp.

With 60 watts of power to boot, and weighing in at only 20 lbs, this combo is as ready for the gig as you are. It’s perfect for all stages of your development as a player.

4. Best For Portability – Orange Micro Dark

Specs:

Type: Hybrid tube/solid state micro head

Hybrid tube/solid state micro head Output: 20W

20W Features: 1 Channel, shape/gain controls, fully buffered FX loop

1 Channel, shape/gain controls, fully buffered FX loop Weight: 1.75 lbs

Our pick for best portability goes to the Orange Micro Dark. This little beast uses a hybrid solid state power amp/tube preamp to pack 20W of tube amp tones in a chassis that weighs in just under 2 lbs.

In contrast to some of the modeling-style amps on this list, this amp is for the player who knows what they want — if that is authentic valve amp tone that’s perfect for bedroom jams, practice, and even small gigs. Bring your own pedalboard to the fully buffered effects loop.

The headphone output features Orange’s great-sounding CabSim speaker emulation, and of course there’s a speaker output for blasting through your favorite speaker cab.

For a gig-ready micro amp with killer high-gain sounds that fits in your gig bag and costs less than your overdrive pedal, look no further than the Orange Micro Dark.

5. Best Desktop Guitar Amp – Yamaha THR10II

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling desktop amp

Digital modeling desktop amp Output: 20W

20W Features: 15 Guitar amp models, 3 bass amp models, 3 mic models, USB connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity

15 Guitar amp models, 3 bass amp models, 3 mic models, USB connectivity, Bluetooth connectivity Weight: 7 lbs

In terms of style alone, it doesn’t get much cooler than the original “third amp,” the Yamaha THR10II. And you’re not gonna believe this — it sounds even better than it looks.

With 15 guitar amp models, 3 bass amp models, and 3 mic models, you get a ton of versatility for your bedroom studio needs. It’s got USB connectivity so you basically get an interface and a practice amp all in one compact and stylish package.

Plus, it’s Bluetooth compatible and sounds as good streaming your favorite tunes as it does giving voice to your favorite electric guitars.

If you’re looking for a practice amp that you’ll actually be allowed to leave out in the living room, the Yamaha THR10II is the choice for you.

6. Best Modeling Amp For Gigging – Line 6 Catalyst 100

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo amp

Digital modeling combo amp Output: 100W

100W Features: 2 Channels, 18 effects, 1×12″ speaker

2 Channels, 18 effects, 1×12″ speaker Weight: 40 lbs

Another great choice from Line 6 is the Catalyst 100. If you’re looking for all the tones of a Line 6 modeling amp with the power you need for your small gigs, this is definitely one to consider.

With 6 amp models available, you get everything from gorgeous clean tones to the massive crunch Line 6 is known for. What’s surprising is that the cleans are really what impress here, particularly the “Boutique” setting. Top it off with Line 6’s suite of great effects and you’ve got everything you need to dial in versatile sounds.

The Catalyst 100’s combination of gig-ready power with all the sounds of a modeling amp makes it the perfect option for the gigging player who needs lots of custom tones ready to go. Boutique sounds without the boutique pricetag! What more could you want?

7. Best Combo Tube Amp – Supro Delta King 8

Specs:

Type: All-tube combo

All-tube combo Output: 1W

1W Features: 1 channel, 1×8″ speaker

1 channel, 1×8″ speaker Weight: 15 lbs

For an all-tube combo with classic tones and classic styling, look no further than the Supro Delta King 8. Inspired by the low-wattage combo amps of yesteryear, the Delta King brings vintage mojo and tones at an affordable price point that’s great for players of any budget.

While it’s not loaded with features like many of the amps on this list, the rundown on this amp will certainly appeal to players who prefer the components to speak for themselves. Boasting a genuine Class A all-tube signal path, an 12AX7 tube preamp, a custom 8-inch DK8 speaker, and vintage-style poplar cabinetry, the Delta King is the genuine article.

Plus, a line output makes this the perfect secret weapon in the studio.

If you’re looking for tube amp tones inspired by the vintage sounds of yesteryear at a super low price point, the Supro Delta King 8 is the way to go.

8. Best Smart Practice Amp – Positive Grid Spark 40

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo

Digital modeling combo Output: 40W

40W Features: 7 channels, 30 amp models, 40 effects, USB, 2×4″ speakers, tons of smart features (10,000+ tones in-app)

7 channels, 30 amp models, 40 effects, USB, 2×4″ speakers, tons of smart features (10,000+ tones in-app) Weight: 11 lbs

The PositiveGrid Spark40 represents the future of digital modeling amps, hands down. Arguably the ultimate amp for home use, this little desktop combo will keep your practice time inspired and super fun.

The sheer number of effects available is absolutely flooring. Never mind the loads of onboard tone settings — when used in conjunction with Spark’s app, you can access a 10,000+ tone library.

You can also stream songs to your amp and jam along, using the Auto Chord feature to transpose songs in real time! Plus it brings an impressive amount of power for an amp of its size.

The future is here, folks. Cutting-edge technology that will provide endless inspiration and entertainment is available in this super cool-looking compact combo amp. This is one of the best budget guitar amps that definitely doesn’t feel like a budget option.

9. Best Mini-Stack – Vox Mini Superbeetle

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling mini-stack solid-state amp

Digital modeling mini-stack solid-state amp Output: 50W

50W Features: 1 channel, analog Nutube circuitry, reverb, tremolo, power attenuators, standby switch, 1×10″ speaker cabinet

1 channel, analog Nutube circuitry, reverb, tremolo, power attenuators, standby switch, 1×10″ speaker cabinet Weight: 19 lbs

How cool is this mini-stack from Vox?! If you’re already a Vox lover and looking for a version of your AC30 that you can bring home or simply want a smaller guitar amplifier that’s going to give you that sixties jangle, you’ve got to check out the Mini Superbeetle.

The real selling point here besides the super unique mini-stack styling is the Nutube-equipped analog preamp circuit. This delivers the punchy feel and rich overtones of a tube amp without any actual tubes present!

Meaning great vintage tone with less weight and less maintenance. A great-sounding digital reverb and Nutube-driven tremolo complete the vintage appeal.

Equipped with a 1×10″ mini speaker cabinet, the Superbeetle amp head is ready to plug and play — but it’s also compatible with other external cabinets and features a line out for use in the studio. Money can’t buy you love — but just a small amount of it can get you spot-on British invasion tone at home.

10. Best Marshall Under $500 – Marshall Code 50

Specs:

Type: Digital modeling combo

Digital modeling combo Output: 50W

50W Features: 14 preamps, 4 power amps, 8 speaker cab emulations, 24 digital effects, USB, Bluetooth, 1×12″ speaker

14 preamps, 4 power amps, 8 speaker cab emulations, 24 digital effects, USB, Bluetooth, 1×12″ speaker Weight: 28 lbs

Many players regard Marshall to be the pinnacle of classic guitar tone. That’s why we’ve given them their own category on this list! If you want a classic Marshall tone, not to mention many, many others, for under $500, you want the Marshall Code 50.

Decades of classic Marshall tones are at your fingertips with the Code 50. Boasting 14 preamps, 4 power amps, and 8 different speaker cab emulations, coupled with 24 great-sounding digital effects, this amp has everything Marshall lovers want and more. It’s powerful enough to gig with, but also serves as a great tool for the home studio with USB and Bluetooth connectivity and an interface app.

While it doesn’t have full-range hi-fi speakers for streaming music like some of the other options, it’s a great amp that’s gig-ready and the endless Marshall tones can’t be beat.

Tips for Buying a Guitar Amp Under $500

Shopping for an affordable amp can be a daunting process. There are tons of great guitar amps under $500 on the market, all with an overwhelming variety of features and variables to consider.

You want to be sure you make the right choice, so take stock of these important factors before going any further in your search for the best budget guitar amps.

Amp Types

Whether you’re looking for a modeling amp with tons of programmed tones and proprietary software or a simple tube amplifier, there are all kinds of options under $500 on the market.

It really just depends on what kind of player you are and what you’re using the amp for. If you want to play around at home with tons of different tones, a modeling amp like the Line 6 Spider MkII is a great choice.

However, if you have simpler tastes and know what you want is a classic tube tone, go for a combo tube amp like the Supro Delta King.

Power Rating

The power rating of an amp determines how loud it can get. We have everything from 1 to 100-watt offerings on this list, so there’s a budget guitar amp for every player’s needs. If you’re looking to take your amp to gigs, you’re going to want at least around 15 watts, and can’t go wrong with more.

However, where you CAN go wrong is having too much power without an attenuator — if you play a larger tube amp at home, you’re not going to reach peak tone without being able to dial down the power.

Size and Portability

If you plan on gigging or traveling with your amp, you’ll want to consider its size and weight. Small and lightweight amps are more portable, but they may not have the same level of power or tone as larger amps.

Most budget guitar amps, luckily, are going to tend to be on the smaller side. It’s worth noting that solid-state amps are generally going to pack more power into smaller footprints and lighter weights than tube amps.

Features and Controls

Most of the guitar amps on this list have some form of built-in effects, from simple EQ controls to massive digital FX libraries and even Bluetooth capabilities. Again, choose an amp that suits your own needs.

If you already have a pedalboard equipped with all your signature sounds, you might want to consider something like the Vox Superbeetle, which is not really designed for high-gain tones and takes pedals really well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What type guitar amps are best for beginners?

For beginners, a solid-state amp or digital amp is a good option because they are more affordable and easier to use than tube amps. These types of amps also tend to have built-in effects and features that can help beginners experiment with different sounds.

That being said, some players fall in love with the tone and response they get from tubes, and wouldn’t trade them for the world. If you can, try a few out first and see what works for you.

What is the difference between tube and solid-state guitar amps?

Tube amps use vacuum tubes to amplify the guitar signal, while solid-state amps use transistors. Tube amps tend to have a warmer, more dynamic tone, while solid-state amps offer a more clean and precise sound.

However, tube amps are generally more expensive and heavier than solid-state amps and they often require more maintenance as well. Tube amps are often preferred by players who desire authentic vintage tones.

Do I need to buy separate effects pedals?

Most of the best guitar amps under $500 featured on this list come with built-in effects, such as reverb, delay, and distortion, not to mention tons of customizable settings and amp models to choose from. However, if you choose a non-modeling amp like the Supro Delta King, you may want to invest in separate effects pedals.

How important is the brand name?

The age-old question… a brand name can be important when choosing a budget amp, as some well-known brands have a reputation for quality and reliability.

However, there are also many lesser-known brands that offer good-quality amps — especially in the budget field. Some of the better-known names like Fender and Marshall tend to focus less on budget lines, while others like Line 6 and Supro make it a focus of their business.

Our list of best budget guitar amps above should hopefully help familiarize you with some great lesser-known brands that are definitely worth considering.

Verdict

When looking for the best guitar amps under $500, you can’t go wrong with our picks. There’s sure to be something here for everyone — whether you’re looking for a modeling amp with tons of custom tones like the PositiveGrid Spark40 or a simple plug-and-play combo like the Supro Delta King, there’s a fantastic amp on this list that you’re sure to love.

After checking out all of these awesome amps, we decided the best all-around pick for our money is gonna have to be the Boss Katana 100 MkII. It simply features the best combination of effects, user-friendliness, and power for the price point on the market today.

If you need all the effects and less power, go with a desktop amp like the super-cool Yamaha THR10II. And for the vintage enthusiasts, a Vox Mini Superbeetle or Supro Delta King 8 will be sure to please.

Thanks for checking out our list of the best guitar amps under $500!