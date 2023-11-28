10 Best Mini Guitars of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Guitars come in all shapes and sizes, but today, we're looking at one size in particular: the half-size guitar. While there are varying opinions as to what officially constitutes a half-size guitar, the general consensus is that it's any guitar with a scale length between 20" and under 25".

These instruments can be great learning tools for children, portable alternatives for travelers, or serve as a go-to axe for any player with smaller hands. Kicking off our list is our pick for the best overall mini guitar, the Taylor Baby B2 acoustic guitar.

But that's not all—our list includes electric guitars, nylon string guitars, and more. We've also included a handy buyer's guide and FAQ section to help you find the right 1/2-size guitar for your child or yourself.

Okay, let's jump into the best 1/2 size guitars on the market today.

Best Mini Guitars

SPECS

Scale length: 22.75"

22.75" Top Wood: Tropical American Mahogany

Tropical American Mahogany Neck Wood: Tropical American Mahogany

Tropical American Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Ebony

Ebony Number of Frets: 19

The Taylor Baby B2 Acoustic Guitar is an ultra-portable dreadnought guitar that plays way outside of its weight class. Taylor is known for making high-quality acoustic guitars, and the B2 certainly fits the bill. With a great tone and a rich, full-bodied voice, the B2's topical American mahogany helps accentuate the instrument's naturally cool midrange.

Its durable varnish finish offers protection, feels smooth, and looks great. This is a great guitar for traveling or low-key couch-strumming. Plus, a gig bag is included.

SPECS

Scale length: 24.1"

24.1" Back & Side Woods: Mahogany

Mahogany Top Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Wood: Nato

Nato Fingerboard Material: Walnut

Walnut Number of Frets: 18

The Fender Sonoran mini acoustic has one of the longer scale lengths of the guitars on our list, but just as the old post office ad says, "if it fits, it ships." The scale length is 1.4 inches shorter than most Fenders, which helps with playability and relieves string tension.

The Sonoran's vintage design and C-shaped neck give it true throwback vibe. The walnut fingerboard and bridge’s extra resonance add a touch of snap to the instrument's high end and help add to this couch strummer's already surprisingly full-bodied tone.

SPECS

Scale length: 22.75"

22.75" Body Wood: Poplar

Poplar Neck Wood: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Indian Laurel

Indian Laurel Number of Frets: 20, Medium

Whoever said smaller guitars had to be acoustic? The Squier Mini Strat has the same tone, look and feel as its older cousin but in a super portable (and affordable) 22.75" scale length. The three single-coil pickups, volume and tone controls, and 5-way pickup switch will be familiar to anyone who's played a full-size Fender Stratocaster and also serve as a great introduction to the instrument for newcomers.

Timeless in its look (right down to the 60s style headstock), the Squier Mini Strat is perfect for beginners or anyone looking for a quality travel electric guitar.

SPECS

Scale length: 22.75"

22.75" Back & Side Woods: Mahogany

Mahogany Top Wood: Spruce

Spruce Neck Wood: Nato

Nato Fingerboard Material: Walnut

Walnut Number of Frets: 18

You can't ask for more bang for your buck than that provided by the Fender Redondo Mini acoustic guitar. A standout among half-size guitars, the Redondo offers the size and comfort of an undersized guitar, with the playability and reputation of Fender guitars.

The price point may suggest this is a guitar for beginners, and while it certainly makes a fine entry-level guitar, guitarists of any level will find this makes a great grab-and-go acoustic guitar that's perfect for road trips, camping, as well as trips to the beach or the mountains.

SPECS

Scale length: 22.875"

22.875" Back & Side Woods: Striped Ebony

Striped Ebony Top Wood: Solid spruce

Solid spruce Neck Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Composite

Composite Number of Frets: 19

Now, something for the sophisticated type. When you think of guitars with nylon strings, you probably think of classical guitars. And while their tone is highly coveted, not all players love the feel or playability of a classical guitar. That's where the Cordoba Mini II comes in.

Its smaller frame, both in body depth and fretboard width, and nylon strings make it an ideal instrument for younger players or anyone who finds the traditional classical guitar too cumbersome. An onboard Belcat ukulele pickup and tuner lets you plug into any mixing console or recording interface.

Or perhaps you're a classical player looking to have a portable traveling companion; the Cordoba would work great for that, too.

SPECS

Scale length: 22"

22" Back & Side Woods: Basswood

Basswood Top Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck Wood: Nato

Nato Fingerboard Material: Purpleheart

Purpleheart Number of Frets: 20, Medium

We've talked a lot about how good smaller-scaled instruments can be ideal for traveling, and that was exactly the thinking behind the design of the Traveler Guitar Redlands Mini Mahogany Acoustic Guitar. A scaled-down dreadnought weighing under 3 pounds, the Traveler is great for on the road or on the couch.

Its comfortable nato neck is topped with a sleek purpleheart fingerboard. A mahogany top and basswood back and sides produce a warm, rich tone with plenty of projection. The Traveler's short 22-inch scale length offers superb playability with significantly reduced string tension.

SPECS

Scale length: 23.5"

23.5" Back & Side Woods: Laminated Sapele

Laminated Sapele Top Wood: Tropical Mahogany

Tropical Mahogany Neck Wood: Sapele

Sapele Fingerboard Material: Ebony

Ebony Number of Frets: 18

Not all smaller guitars are created equal. The reality is that some instruments of this size have to sacrifice sound quality in pursuit of portability. The Taylor GS mini makes none of those tonal concessions, providing a big-bodied tone in an ultra-portable package. The GS mini is an award-winning scaled-down version of Taylor's popular Grand Symphony body shape.

The X-braced soundhole and premium tonewoods include a tropical mahogany top, layered sapele back and sides, and an ebony fretboard and bridge for acoustic tone that’s familiar and rich. Whether strumming open chords or fingerpicking, the GS Mini delivers exceptional character and sustain while adding durability and unmatched aesthetics.

SPECS

Scale length: 22.75"

22.75" Body Material: Poplar

Poplar Neck Wood: Maple

Maple Fingerboard Material: Maple

Maple Number of Frets: 20, Narrow tall

Huge humbucker tone in a mini frame, the Squier Mini Jazzmaster HH Electric Guitar provides a comfortable, streamlined playing experience. Its slim “C” neck profile and 22.75-inch scale length help relieve string tension, making it a great electric for beginners.

Standout looks and stellar tone make the Jazzmaster's big brother a unique favorite among indie-rockers, and the Squier is great for players looking for an alternative to your "standard" electrics. Once you plug in and hear the massive tone, you won't believe it can be coming out of such a pint-sized instrument.

SPECS

Scale length: 22.875"

22.875" Back & Side Woods: Flamed Mahogany

Flamed Mahogany Top Wood: Flamed Mahogany

Flamed Mahogany Neck Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Composite

Composite Number of Frets: 19

If you're looking for an entry-level classical-style guitar with nylon strings and a big-bodied sound, all for a price that won't break the bank, look no further than the Cordoba Mini II FMH acoustic guitar. Its comfortable small body size is a bit larger than the original Mini, but still small enough to make a great instrument for beginners or people with a smaller frame.

The guitar's laminated flamed mahogany top, back, and sides with traditional fan bracing architecture provide a sturdy build with a stunning aesthetic. Its smaller dimensions make the Mini II ideal for air travel and weekend getaways.

SPECS

Scale length: 23.25"

23.25" Back & Side Woods: Mahogany

Mahogany Top Wood: Select Spruce

Select Spruce Neck Wood: Mahogany

Mahogany Fingerboard Material: Engineered Wood

Engineered Wood Number of Frets: 20

Okay, back to steel-string acoustic guitars. The undersized grand auditorium body of the Washburn Apprentice G-Mini 5 Acoustic Guitar serves an impressive tone quality and volume while remaining light and easy to play whether you're standing or sitting.

The G-Mini 5's lightness is obtained thanks to its spruce top and mahogany back and sides, tonewoods that also help project its warm acoustic tone. Quartersawn scalloped bracing provides excellent support and durability.

Best Half-Sized Guitars Buyer's Guide

Hey! You're on the lookout for a new guitar! Congratulations. We've put together a helpful buyer's guide with things to keep in mind as you shop.

Budget

Before you start shopping for a new guitar, be sure to know how much money you want to set aside for your new investment. Like most things in life, you get what you pay for, but that doesn't mean there aren't great bargains out there.

In today's market, there are plenty of high-quality, lower-priced guitars available.

Playability

The playability of a guitar refers to how comfortable it is to play. While scale length may be your primary focus if you're looking for a half sized guitar, you'll want to consider factors like neck shape, string action, and overall ergonomics. Ideally, you want a guitar that's easy to play and encourages hours of jamming.

Body and Build

Acoustic guitars come in various body styles, such as auditorium, concert, dreadnought, and parlor. Each style has its own tonal characteristics and size. If you're looking for a half size guitar, you're obviously hoping to find a guitar that feels comfortable and suits your preferred playing style.

Build quality is also important. This means you'll want to find an instrument with a solid construction, made from durable materials, and with attention to detail to help ensure a guitar's long lifespan.

Try Before You Buy

It's always a good idea to pop over to a local guitar shop and try out a few different options if you can. While a guitar may seem ideal on paper, you won't really know if it's the instrument for you until you get your hands on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a half size guitar?

Depends on who you ask! While 3/4 size guitars are not "half size" (at least not mathematically), they are often lumped into the category of smaller guitars. Generally, a half size guitar is any guitar with a scale length between 20" and just under 25".

Who are these guitars designed for?

Primarily, smaller guitars are great for players with smaller frames. This can include children or young learners but can also include seasoned pros who prefer the comfort and portability of a mini guitar.

Are there any benefits to playing smaller guitars?

Besides comfort and playability, the body size of an acoustic guitar can greatly influence the instrument's tone.

Should I choose a steel-string or nylon-string guitar?

If you've ever played a classical guitar, you're familiar with the feel of nylon strings. These strings offer a slightly muted, slinkier tone. However, in modern music, guitars with steel strings are far more prevalent.

If you're looking to play classical music, you're probably already searching for a classical guitar. But if you're looking for that classical guitar timbre on a more standard acoustic guitar, you'll want to check out the Cordoba Mini II FMH Nylon String Acoustic Guitar.

How much should I expect to spend on a half size guitar?

Half size guitars are at various price points. If you're a beginner, you can find good quality entry-level half size acoustic guitars in the $100-300 range. Investing a little more can often result in a better-playing and better-sounding instrument.

Conclusion

Half size or mini guitars are comfortable, portable alternatives to full size guitars. As we've established, they're ideal for beginners, children, or players with smaller hands or frames.

Whether you're looking for a high-end, quality acoustic like the Taylor Baby B2, or an entry-level acoustic fit for trips to the beach, like the Fender Redondo Mini, there are plenty of fine half-sized, smaller acoustics on the market today.

Whether you're just starting out, or looking for a smaller guitar to strum on the couch, any of the half sized guitars on our list would make a great addition to your arsenal. Happy playing!